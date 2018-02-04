First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
U-19 WC | Final Feb 03, 2018
AUS Vs IND
India Under-19 beat Australia Under-19 by 8 wickets
U-19 WC | 3rd Place Play-off Feb 01, 2018
AFG Vs PAK
Match Abandoned
ZIM and AFG in UAE Feb 05, 2018
AFG vs ZIM
Sharjah Cricket Association Stadium, Sharjah
ZIM and AFG in UAE Feb 06, 2018
AFG vs ZIM
Sharjah Cricket Association Stadium, Sharjah
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News
Auto Refresh

Highlights, India vs South Africa 2018, 2nd ODI at Centurion, Full Cricket Score: Visitors thump hosts by 9 wickets

Date: Sunday, 04 February, 2018 19:07 IST Match Status: Match Ended
Venue: SuperSport Park, Centurion

India in South Africa 6 ODI Series 2018 2nd ODI Match Result India beat South Africa by 9 wickets

118/10
Overs
32.2
R/R
3.66
Fours
12
Sixes
1
Extras
1
119/1
Overs
20.3
R/R
5.86
Fours
15
Sixes
2
Extras
7

  • So that brings us to the end of today's coverage. It was a match South Africa would want to forget as early as possible. India, on the other hand, must be pleased with their effort. The third ODI is on 7 February (Wednesday). The match will start at 4:30 pm IST. Do join us for the match. Till then, it's time to say good bye. 

    Full Scorecard

  • Virat Kohli, India captain:  We thought the ball will do something in the morning. We didn't let them get to a good start. We knew if we get the openers, their middle-order is inexperienced. We will look to cash in on that in future games as well.We knew the wickets will be hard and dry and some bounce, and we knew our wrist spinners are good enough to turn the ball anywhere.

    Full Scorecard

  • Yuzvendra Chahal, who picked his maiden five-wicket haul in ODIs, is the Man of the Match. Chahal: It is my first main tour. We are used to play in such conditions and in overseas it is more about your mindset. When I first struck, Kuldeep came in and took two wickets. It puts pressure on the batsmen.

    Full Scorecard

  • Aiden Markram, South Africa captain: Not the best performance. Each person will look back to get how we can get better. We have got a couple of days to turn it around, that's the beauty of the sport.  Few soft dismissals, including myself. I got to lead from the front. Not the ideal day, didn't go how we wanted to go. Maybe it's a good position to be in, may bring out he best from us.

    Full Scorecard
  • Chetan Narula, Freelance cricket journalist in Centurion

    South Africa will be reeling on the floor of their dressing room. Well not literally, but you get the point. This has to be a demoralising/disappointing/heartbreaking/gut-wrenching loss for them. Not only they were unable to face the spinners, India's top order showed them how to bat on this pitch. Of course the circumstances were different, but it just goes to show how well India's spinners bowled. Thing is Proteas cannot even ask for green-tops for the remainder ODIs, just cannot. No time left to prepare such pitches. They need to find answers within that dressing room. They are missing senior batsmen and leadership. Aiden Markram had a first outing as skipper to forget, and with bat as well. They would hope the only way is up from here. 

    Full Scorecard
  • Chetan Narula, Freelance cricket journalist in Centurion

    India have coasted in this game. They weren't expected to, but the spinners were expected to put on a display. And did they outdo themselves. Chahal-Yadav could play every ODI until the end of next World Cup and no one would have a problem about it. More than that though, given how the opposition is depleted, India will be looking to register their best ever result in a bilateral ODI series on South African soil. Too early though to talk about 6-0, or is it? 

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Largest defeats for South Africa in ODIs: (By balls remaining)   215 v England, Nottingham, 2008 188 v Australia, Sydney, 2002 178 v England, Lord's, 2003 177 v India, Centurion, 2018*

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Largest wins for India in ODIs: (By balls remaining)   231 v Kenya, Bloemfontein, 2001 187 v U.A.E., Perth, 2015 181 v East Africa, Leeds, 1975 178 v SL, Mohali, 2005 177 v SA, Centurion, 2018*

    Full Scorecard
  • Chetan Narula, Freelance cricket journalist in Centurion

    I can tell you the lunch was sumptuous.... and probably why umpires needed that break... grilled chicken, beef steak in sauce, and the strawberries dipped in white/dark chocolate for dessert. Lunch to die for... and oh, India have scored those mega 2 runs for victory after the mockery of 40 minutes ago. 2-0!     

    Full Scorecard

  • India win the second ODI by nine wickets. Virat Kohli finishes the match with a sweep past backward square leg. A dominating performance from the visitors and they have thoroughly deserved this. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 20 overs,India 117/1 ( Shikhar Dhawan 51 , Virat Kohli (C) 44) Four balls. Four dots. Two more to go. Virat Kohli is six runs away from his fifty. Will we get an opportunity to score it? Dhawan tries to sweep the penultimate delivery and misses. Connects on the final ball but it goes straight to the short fine leg fielder. 

    Full Scorecard

  • Indian batsmen are back on the field... to score the rest of the two runs. 

    Full Scorecard
  • Chetan Narula, Freelance cricket journalist in Centurion

    Can you believe it? 2 runs to win and umpires call players off for lunch. Virat Kohli is annoyed as he should be. Archaic, even stupid, rules continue to govern international cricket. Unbelievable. 

    Full Scorecard

  • India need 2 runs off 31 overs, but, but India will chase it down after a 40-minute break. Others might be complaining, I am not as it will allow me to have a bite. See you back after the break. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 19 overs,India 117/1 ( Shikhar Dhawan 51 , Virat Kohli (C) 44) And India fall two runs short and will have to walk back after the break to finish the proceedings. They score seven off the over. The umpires have called for a lunch break. Virat Kohli cannot believe it. The South Africans too are befuddled. The fans are leaving. They know the game is over. Cricket, you never stop surprising us, do you? 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 18 overs,India 110/1 ( Shikhar Dhawan 49 , Virat Kohli (C) 39) India 18 runs away from the victory and nine come off this over. Nine needed off the next over; that is if India want to finish the match before the lunch break. 

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Virat Kohli charges down the track and smacks it over point. Lovely shot.

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Morkel attempts the slower delivery, 124 kph, Dhawan waits for it and smashes it over midwicket. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 17 overs,India 101/1 ( Shikhar Dhawan 44 , Virat Kohli (C) 35) The lunch break has been extended by 15 minutes to allow for the result. South Africa have to bowl four overs, of which two have been bowled. India cross the 100-run mark in this Tahir over, which went for three runs. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 16 overs,India 98/1 ( Shikhar Dhawan 43 , Virat Kohli (C) 33) Morne Morkel replaces Shamsi. It is too late for him to make any impact now. The result is inevitable. Five runs come in the over. India two runs away from the 100-run mark. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 15 overs,India 93/1 ( Shikhar Dhawan 42 , Virat Kohli (C) 31) India are seven runs away from the 100-run mark in the 15th over. It took South Africa almost 27 overs to get there. Kind of explains the dominance Kuldeep and Chahal had in the middle overs. Seven off this Tahir over. 

    Full Scorecard
  • Chetan Narula, Freelance cricket journalist in Centurion

    South Africa's heart just not in it.... India have their foot on the Proteas' neck and pressing for greater discomfort. And there seems to be no lunch break so this will be an even bigger embarrassing loss for the hosts. 

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! An unforgivable error this from Khaya Zondo. Kohli whips one through midwicket, Zondo standing in the deep simply had to pick the ball but it goes between his legs for a boundary. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 14 overs,India 87/1 ( Shikhar Dhawan 41 , Virat Kohli (C) 26) Shamsi is struggling and India aren't forgiving his bad balls. Score two boundaries off them and also score a single. Nine runs off it. 

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Beautifully played. Shamsi goes full, too much if you ask me, Virat Kohli goes forward and drills it through cover. 

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! The ball slips out of Shamsi's hand and ends up being a full toss on leg, Dhawan doesn't miss out and thrashes it to the fine leg fence. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 13 overs,India 77/1 ( Shikhar Dhawan 36 , Virat Kohli (C) 22) India not giving any opening to South Africa. They have consistently looked to score runs and why not? Think they want to finish this before the lunch break, which is scheduled at 5 pm (IST). Tahir concedes four singles in his second over. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 12 overs,India 73/1 ( Shikhar Dhawan 34 , Virat Kohli (C) 20) Both the wrist spinners have leaked runs in their first over. Two boundaries and a single came off Shamsi's over.

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Shamsi drops it short and around off, Dhawan waits for it and pulls it over midwicket for his seventh boundary. 

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Loops this outside off, Dhawan goes back and first went for a sweep before deciding to cut it very late. It should've been a dot but Morne Morkel lets it through his legs for a boundary. 

    Full Scorecard

  • Tabraiz Shamsi is into the attack. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 11 overs,India 64/1 ( Shikhar Dhawan 26 , Virat Kohli (C) 19) Imran Tahir comes into the attack. Can he a make a difference on this pitch where his batsmen failed miserably against the wrist spinners? No; seems to be the answer as India milk three singles and score a boundary in his over. 

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Imran Tahir bowls a long hop and Dhawan doesn't spare those. Goes back and smacks it over midwicket. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 10 overs,India 57/1 ( Shikhar Dhawan 21 , Virat Kohli (C) 17) South Africa have bowled 10 overs. India's run rate has been 5.7. If this continues, they might win even before the 20th over is bowled. Two runs came off this over, which was bowled by Rabada. 

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Shikhar Dhawan becomes the fourth player with whom Virat Kohli has now added 2000-plus runs in ODIs after Rohit Sharma, Suresh Raina and Gautam Gambhir. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 9 overs,India 55/1 ( Shikhar Dhawan 20 , Virat Kohli (C) 16) Morris continues. Dhawan pulls the first ball, which is short, for a single to fine leg. Two dots follow and then Dhawan drives down one past mid off for a brace. The sixth delivery is short and outside off, Kohli upper cuts it over point. India cruising at the moment, have crossed the 50-run mark. 

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Short and outside off, Virat Kohli waits for it and slashes it over point.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 8 overs,India 48/1 ( Shikhar Dhawan 19 , Virat Kohli (C) 10) Five dot balls followed by a maximum. The fifth ball by Rabada was short, Kohli tried to pull but he under-edged and the ball hit him on the ribs. The next ball: short again but this time around Kohli thrashes it over fine leg. 

    Full Scorecard
  • Chetan Narula, Freelance cricket journalist in Centurion

    Virat Kohli clears fine leg boundary... SIX. India steaming along at 6/over... They want to finish it before lunch break? Another 20 minutes to go. South Africa totally disheartened. 

    Full Scorecard

  • SIX! He took a blow on the ribs and quite expectedly Rabada bowled a short ball and Kohli pulls it over fine leg. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 7 overs,India 42/1 ( Shikhar Dhawan 19 , Virat Kohli (C) 4) Just when you thought that this could be a fine over for South Africa, Dhawan scored a streaky boundary off the final delivery.

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Shikhar Dhawan goes forward to drive but it finds the outside edge and goes past gully for a boundary.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 6 overs,India 38/1 ( Shikhar Dhawan 15 , Virat Kohli (C) 4) Dhawan begins Radaba's over with  boundary and immediately rotates the strike. Virat does the same to fine leg off the fourth ball. Dhawan pushes the final ball back to the bowler, who fails to collect it but mocks a throw. The Indian batsmen run a single off that misfield. 

    Full Scorecard
  • Chetan Narula, Freelance cricket journalist in Centurion

    Houseful crowd now busy with Mexican Waves.... because what else is left to do at Centurion today. 

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Shikhar Dhawan stands tall and drives this length ball through cover. Runs flowing at the moment.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 5 overs,India 31/1 ( Shikhar Dhawan 9 , Virat Kohli (C) 3) Chris Morris is into the attack. He doesn't concede a run off his first two balls. Ball four: a gentle push to cover for a single. Dhawan pulls the fifth delivery through backward square to bring Virat back on strike. Kohli steers the sixth ball through point and runs two as Tahir makes a good stop. 

    Full Scorecard
  • Chetan Narula, Freelance cricket journalist in Centurion

    Rohit gone this time, as wickets continue to fall too quickly. Virat Kohli walks in, to boos from certain section of the crowd. Not sure what those were for. But Indian fans boisterous enough to drown them out. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 4 overs,India 26/1 ( Shikhar Dhawan 8 , Virat Kohli (C) 0) Two boundaries followed by a wicket. An eventful over. Things are moving on quite rapidly. Virat Kohli is the new man in. Dhawan is on strike though. The final delivery is a full toss swinging down leg, Dhawan attempts a flick and misses. The umpire doesn't spread his arms. Wonder why. Maybe it brushed his jersey or trousers. 

    Full Scorecard

  • OUT! Kagiso Rabada gets his man. A needless shot from Rohit Sharma really. He plays the one-legged pull off a short ball towards fine leg and Morne Morkel grabs it.  Rohit c Morne Morkel b Rabada 15(17) 

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Rabada bangs it short, Rohit senses the opportunity and plays the ramp shot over the slip cordon. 

    Full Scorecard
Load More

India vs South Africa, 2nd ODI latest update: India win the second ODI by nine wickets. Virat Kohli finishes the match with a sweep past backward square leg. A dominating performance from the visitors and they have thoroughly deserved this.

Preview: South Africa suffered a huge blow after skipper Faf du Plessis was ruled out of the remainder of the ongoing One-Day International (ODI) series against India with a fractured finger, even as the tourists aim to exert pressure on the depleted hosts in the second match on Sunday.

India captain Virat Kohli and South Africa's stand-in captain Aiden Markram. Agencies

India captain Virat Kohli and South Africa's stand-in captain Aiden Markram. Agencies

Already down with the absence of veteran AB de Villiers for the first three ODIs, the Proteas will now miss the services of the skipper, who struck a brilliant ton in the opener of the six-match series, albeit in a losing cause.

Du Plessis damaged his right index digit during the six-wicket loss in the series opener in Durban on Thursday and is likely to require three to six weeks' time to recover, according to a Cricket South Africa (CSA) statement.

Batsman Farhaan Behardien has been added to the squad as a replacement, while Heinrich Klaasen was called in as a back-up wicketkeeper given de Villiers is also sidelined by a finger issue.

Going into the second match, India will be eager to take advantage of the loss of Du Plessis and go 2-0 up in the rubber, with all their departments ticking the right notes in Durban.

Led by skipper Virat Kohli's brilliant 33rd ODI ton and steady batting by No.4 Ajinkya Rahane, India romped home in style after the wrist spin duo of Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal shared five wickets between them to restrict the hosts to 269/8.

India's top-order has done reasonably well in the opening ODI barring the odd mix-up between Shikhar Dhawan and Kohli, which led to an unfortunate run-out of the southpaw.

The bowling department has delivered well except for pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar, having an off day but the spin duo of chinaman Kuldeep (3/34) and Chahal (2/45) have been impressive in what was their maiden outing on South African soil.

The Proteas, on the other hand are yet to name the skipper of the side with Hashim Amla and Jean Paul Duminy emerging as the top contenders.

The home side will need to chalk out a strategy to stop the strong Indian batting after using as many as seven bowlers in the opening game.

All-rounder Andile Phehlukwayo added up to his handy 33-ball unbeaten 27, by picking the crucial wickets of Kohli and Rahane with his slower bouncers, but the damage was already done by then.

The hosts will also bank on the opening duo of Amla and stumper Quinton de Kock to set the tone early on for the likes of Aiden Markram, Duminy, David Miller and Chris Morris to put up a commanding total.

Teams:
India: Virat Kohli (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Dinesh Karthik, Kedar Jadhav, Mahendra Singh Dhoni (wk), Hardik Pandya, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Shardul Thakur.

South Africa: Hashim Amla, Quinton de Kock (wk), Jean Paul Duminy, Farhaan Behardien, Imran Tahir, Heinrich Klaasen, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Morne Morkel, Chris Morris, Lungisani Ngidi, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Khayelihle Zondo.

With inputs from IANS 



CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5313 121
2 South Africa 4484 115
3 Australia 4174 104
4 New Zealand 3489 100
5 England 4829 99
6 Sri Lanka 4058 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 7021 121
2 South Africa 6526 119
3 England 6871 116
4 New Zealand 6550 115
5 Australia 6376 112
6 Pakistan 4877 96
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 3272 126
2 India 3385 121
3 New Zealand 2643 120
4 England 2029 119
5 West Indies 2538 115
6 Australia 1838 115
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all