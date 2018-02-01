Fifty for Rahane. Look at how Virat celebrated that... It's almost like his decision has come good. Have a feeling that Rahane knows what to do at No 4 more than last time. This could be a second coming.

FOUR ! Kohli gets down on one knee, and swings his arms to guide the ball wide of the short fine-leg fielder, collecting his seventh boundary in the process, bringing up the 200 as well! IND 201/2

After 36 overs,India 205/2 ( Virat Kohli (C) 85 , Ajinkya Rahane 53) Kohli collects a single at the start of the over, driving the ball towards the off side. Five wides off the next ball, with Rahane missing while attempting a sweep off a ball pitched well outside off. Kohli gets down on one knee, and pulls the ball towards the long-leg fence to collect his seventh boundary, and bring up the 200 for the Indians. 15 off the over — a huge one for the South Africans, one that should get Markram off the attack now.

Chris Morris returns to the attack, with the game now slipping out of South Africa's grasp.

After 37 overs,India 213/2 ( Virat Kohli (C) 86 , Ajinkya Rahane 60) Rahane drives the ball down the ground in style, presenting the full face of the bat. Guides the ball towards the leg side off the next delivery for a couple of runs, before nearly chopping the ball onto the stumps off the third delivery, collecting a single off the reprieve nevertheless. Single for the captain off the next delivery. Misfield by Faf at extra cover, though Rahane decides against going for the single. Eight off the over.

Imran Tahir returns to the attack in the 38th over of the innings.

Single collected off the last delivery of the 38th over, which brings up the 150-stand between Kohli and Rahane ! IND 217/2

After 38 overs,India 217/2 ( Virat Kohli (C) 88 , Ajinkya Rahane 62) Tahir returns to the attack, with Kohli and Rahane collecting singles off the first three deliveries of the over. Single collected off the last delivery of the over, which brings up the 150-stand for the third wicket.

SIX ! CLEAN AS A WHISTLE! Rahane gets one outside off, in the hitting arc, and slogs it down the ground with impeccable timing! IND 227/2

FOUR ! Rahane's in command right now! Gets a short-pitched delivery from Morris, and ramps it over the keeper to collect his fifth four! IND 232/2

After 39 overs,India 232/2 ( Virat Kohli (C) 89 , Ajinkya Rahane 74) Rahane collects a double at the start of the over, guiding the ball towards the off side. Brings Kohli back on strike with a leg bye off the next over, setting off after being struck on his thigh. Stand-and-deliver by Rahane off the penultimate delivery, smashing it down the ground with a clean hit! Wide conceded off the next ball. Rahane ramps a short ball from Morris at the end of the over, sending it towards the third man fence to collect his fifth boundary. 15 off the over!

After 40 overs,India 236/2 ( Virat Kohli (C) 91 , Ajinkya Rahane 76) Tahir bowls his final over, conceding four singles off it as Kohli and Rahane decide to see him off by rotating the strike between themselves. He finishes wicketless in this innings while conceding 51 runs off his 10 overs. India meanwhile, need another 34 to win with 10 overs left.

Of @imVkohli 's brilliance, what more can one say? Of @ajinkyarahane88 's ability to come good in demanding circumstances need one say more!

Andile Phehlukwayo brought back into the attack at the start of the third powerplay.

FOUR ! Expansive drive off Kohli's bat, with the ball flying over point and away to the boundary! Kohli moves to 95 with that shot! IND 241/2

FOUR ! WHAT A WAY FOR KOHLI TO BRING UP HIS CENTURY ! And he certainly is delighted to bring up the three-figure mark for the second time in the ongoing tour! Takes 105 deliveries to get to his 33rd ODI ton , and takes off his helmet instantly to bring about some pumped-up celebrations! IND 247/2

Just so easy for both batsmen at the moment... This is a right rollicking India are handing out to South Africa at the moment.

After 41 overs,India 248/2 ( Virat Kohli (C) 101 , Ajinkya Rahane 78) Phehlukwayo returns to the attack in the 41st over, with Rahane running the ball down the ground for a single off the first delivery. Kohli smacks two boundaries off the over, guiding both towards the off side, to bring up his 33rd ODI ton off 105 deliveries, while keeping strike for the following over with a single off the last delivery. 12 off the over, with India needing another 22 to win from the last nine overs.

Kagiso Rabada brought back into the attack in the 42nd over of the innings.

Virat Kohli has now scored 11 centuries as a captain in ODIs - the joint most by an Indian captain in ODIs along with Sourav Ganguly.

First ODI hundred for VIrat Kohli on South African soil... 33rd overall. Enough said, because everything has already been said in his praise. Made it look so easy. Another textbook chase.

FOUR ! Kohli unleashes an inside-out loft towards the wide long off fence, playing it on the up! Brings up the 250 for the visitors! IND 252/2

Indian captains to score a century in South Africa in ODIs: Sourav Ganguly (5) Sachin Tendulkar VIRAT KOHLI* Captains with a century against South Africa in South Africa in both Tests and ODIs: Ricky Ponting Stephen Fleming VIRAT KOHLI*

Virat Kohli is simply, and by a distance, the best all-format batsman in the world.

After 42 overs,India 256/2 ( Virat Kohli (C) 108 , Ajinkya Rahane 79) Kohli lofts the ball down the ground with an inside-out shot off the second delivery of the over to bring up the 250 for the visitors. Four runs collected off the remainder of the over, with two of those coming off the last ball of the over. Eight runs scored off the over. India need a mere 14 to win off 48 balls now.

Was a matter of time before Kohli got that century in South Africa. This has been an innings of total command. Absolute one-day perfection

OUT ! Rahane perishes while trying to get India closer with some fancy shots, though he certainly has done his bit in getting India in a position from where they can stroll towards a win. Attempts to go big down the ground, but doesn't quite connect well, and offers Tahir an easy catch at long-on. Ends the third-wicket stand at the 189-run mark. IND 256/3 Rahane c Tahir b Phehlukwayo 79(86)

After 43 overs,India 257/3 ( Virat Kohli (C) 109 , Hardik Pandya 0) Phehlukwayo finally ends the third-wicket partnership at the 189-run mark, as Rahane holes out to Tahir off the fourth delivery while trying to go big down the ground. DROPPED ! Kohli gets a thick top-edge while attempting a pull, with substitute fielder Zondo spilling the chance near the square-leg fence! Kohli collects a single nevertheless. Just one run and a wicket off the over.

Overjoyed to see Ajinkya Rahane play. Have always rated him and this is amongst his best one-day innings. Ran beautifully with Kohli and played the lofted hit remarkably. Did his job.

This is the first ever ODI played in South Africa where both the teams' captains have scored a century. Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli.

The stand of 189 runs between Rahane and Kohli was the second highest by an Indian pair in South Africa against South Africa in ODIs. The highest is of 193 between Tendulkar and Ganguly at Johannesburg in 2001.

After 44 overs,India 260/3 ( Virat Kohli (C) 111 , Hardik Pandya 1) Kohli misses while attempting a hook off a short ball at the start of the over. Another dot follows, with Kohli setting off for a single after guiding the ball down the ground off the third. Pandya opens his account with a single off the fourth delivery, guiding it towards fine-leg. Kohli pulls the ball towards long-leg off the fifth delivery, with Shamsi pulling off a fine piece of fielding near the boundary, sticking his left foot out to deflect the ball away from the padded cushion. Three singles off the over.

Virat Kohli becomes the first player to score a century in each country that he has played in ODI cricket. (Min. nine countries) Sachin Tendulkar and Sanath Jayasuriya have also scored centuries in nine different countries in ODI cricket.

OUT ! Kohli doesn't stay till the very end, and he has to walk back to the pavilion with India needing another 8 to win. Pulls off a short delivery from Phehlukwayo, and gets a top-edge that results in a catch for Rabada at fine-leg. The Indian skipper is congratulated by Tahir on his way back to the pavilion, as a brilliant innings comes to an end. IND 262/4 Kohli c Rabada b Phehlukwayo 112(119)

After 45 overs,India 265/4 ( Hardik Pandya 2 , MS Dhoni (W) 0) Kohli pulls the ball towards fine-leg for a single at the start of the over. Appeal for lbw against Pandya off the next, with the batsmen setting off for a run that is counted as a leg bye. The South Africans decide to review it, and lose it as the ball is shown to be going down leg. Kohli pulls a short one from Phehlukwayo towards fine-leg, where Rabada isn't one to drop such a chance. Two leg-byes collected off the fourth delivery by Pandya, with a single off the next ball bringing MSD on strike for the first time in the innings. Shout for lbw off the last delivery, though this one's going down leg. Five runs and a wicket off the over.

FOUR! DHONI FINISHES OFF IN STYLE! (Hope I don't get a copyright case filed by Ravi Shastri) Dhoni rides the bounce off the Rabada delivery to pull it towards the leg side, sealing a six-wicket win for the visitors that gets them 1-0 up in the six-match series! India 270/4

Virat goes to a standing ovation. And acknowledged the crowd. An all-time ODI great... And from one to another... MS Dhoni's last appearance this at Durban surely.

After 45.3 overs,India 270/4 ( Hardik Pandya 3 , MS Dhoni (W) 4) Pandya sets off for a single at the start of the over, bringing Dhoni on strike with four to win. Dhoni seals the win for the Indians with a pull towards the square-leg fence off the third delivery of the over, sealing a six-wicket win for the Indians and getting the Indians 1-0 up in the series. Not only does it end India's drought at the Kingsmead, but it also brings to an end South Africa's 17-match winning streak in ODIs at home!

270 by India today is now the highest target successfully chased against South Africa at Kingsmead, Durban in ODIs. The previous highest was 268 chased by Australia in 2002.

And Dhoni finishes it off... India up 1-0. This has been a royal smacking for South Africa. They need to really go back to the drawing board and figure out so many things from middle order to second line of attack.

This is India's first win at Kingsmead, Durban in ODIs from eight ODIs.

For India, well, this has been a win of ticking marks. From top to bottom this playing eleven could have been playing in the World Cup for all you know. A great first against South Africa in Durban.

Highest target successfully chased by India in ODIs in South Africa: 274 v Pakistan at Centurion in 2003 270 v South Africa, Durban in 2018* 241 v Zimbabwe at Benoni in 1997

Faf du Plessis : First time that it had happened. One-day cricket the intensity is a lot higher. Happy to get through a game. Feeling strong. We didn't bat well enough, India obviously bowled well. Chris and I had a good partnership, but as a batting unit, we're disappointed with the total. You've got to put a good total at the Kingsmead. I've tried everything, tried different tactics, but Virat and Rahane played really well. In three days we have to bounce back with a nice positive performance.

Virat Kohli is the Man of the Match for his match-winning century!

Virat Kohli, India captain and Man of the Match: We want to take the confidence from Johannesburg to here. We wanted one good partnership. Very very happy for Jinks as well. It is easier to break down the target. I have a lot of energy. I haven't scored a ODI hundred in South Africa, so this is quite special. Thus, the celebration. (On knee injury that troubled him during the first innings) It was my knee and my groin took the impact. The outfield was dangerous.I am okay now. Bhuvi and Bumrah again, we bank on them. The two wrist spinners have been making the difference for us. They set their own field as well. (On Rahane) He batted positively and I could solidify the situation from the other end. Hats off to him, he was outstanding.

So that brings us to the end of today's coverage. It was an easy victory for India in the end. The series now shifts to Centurion. The two teams will lock horns on 4 February (Sunday). Do join us. The match starts at 1.30 pm IST. Until next time, good bye!

Preview: After losing the three-Test rubber 1-2, India will be eager to bounce back when they face South Africa in the opener of the six-match One-day International (ODI) series on Thursday.

Despite losing the Test series, the Virat Kohli-led side will take a lot of heart from their performance in the final match in Johannesburg, which they won by 63 runs on a "poor" Wanderers pitch.

Going into the ODIs, the visitors will also be bolstered by the arrival of the limited-overs experts, especially former skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who seems to be able to infuse new confidence into the side with just his presence.

With only 14 months to go for the 2019 ODI World Cup, India will also look to kick off their preparations in earnest during the series.

India have a long limited-overs' schedule until their next big Test assignment – the five-Test rubber against England in August.

After engaging in six ODIs and three T20Is against the Proteas, the men-in-blue will head to Sri Lanka for a T20I tri-series before playing three ODIs and as many T20Is in England and Ireland, with the 2018 IPL season in between.

With so much of limited-overs' cricket to be played in overseas conditions, especially South Africa and England, this will allow the Indian team management to try out the various combinations and fix up certain spots before the quadrennial tournament in England next year.

Speaking of the upcoming series, India will also be keen to better their past record and focus on winning their first-ever bilateral ODI series on South African soil.

India have previously lost 2-5 in 1992-93, 0-4 in 2006-07, 2-3 in 2010-11 and 0-2 in 2013-14. They were also part of two triangular series in 1996-97 and 2001-02, featuring Zimbabwe and Kenya respectively, but the Proteas emerged victors on both occasions.

Going into Thursday's tie, India is not expected to make any drastic changes with Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan opening the batting and followed by the likes of Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer and Dhoni.

It will be interesting to see who among the likes of Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav and Dinesh Karthik gets a look-in lower down the order even as the bowling department looks set to be led by Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah.

With Hardik Pandya providing the additional seaming option, it will all boil down on how the pitch behaves and who amongst the spin trio of Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel makes the playing XI.

South Africa, on the other hand will miss the services of veteran AB de Villiers, who was ruled out of the first three matches with a finger injury and is most likely to hand a debut to Khaya Zondo.

Squads:

India: Virat Kohli (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Dinesh Karthik, Kedar Jadhav, Mahendra Singh Dhoni (wk), Hardik Pandya, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Shardul Thakur.

South Africa: Faf du Plessis (Captain), Hashim Amla, Quinton de Kock (wk), Jean Paul Duminy, Imran Tahir, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Morne Morkel, Chris Morris, Lungisani Ngidi, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Khaya Zondo.

With inputs from IANS