After 28 overs,India 82/6 ( Wriddhiman Saha (W) 8 , Ravichandran Ashwin 1) Full delivery, outside off, Ashwin offers no shot. The second ball is on the off stump, Ashwin goes forward to defend. The third ball moves away after pitching. Ashwin covers the line and leaves it alone. Faf has a word with Philander. He is not happy with his lengths and asks to bowl him full, I feel. But Ashwin sees the last three balls easily.

South Africa made a roaring comeback in this session. 5-run partnership between Ashwin and Saha but more importantly they have stemmed the fall of wickets. Victory still 126 runs away, seems too distant for India from here...

The highest target successfully chased by India in a Test in Australia/England/New Zealand/South Africa is 230 which they chased it against Australia at Adelaide in 2003.

OUT! India lose their seventh wicket. 15 wickets have fell in the last two sessions. Rabada pitches it up and swings it in. Saha was caught off guard and got pinged on the pad. The umpire raises the finger and Saha reviews. Pitched outside off, impact on middle and it would just brushed the leg stump. Umpire's call and the decision stays. Saha lbw b Rabada 8(19)

After 29 overs,India 82/7 ( Ravichandran Ashwin 1 , ) South Africa have bounced back in the match and how! Seven wickets in the session and the Proteas have put themselves in a superb position. The last over before tea is a wicket maiden.

India losing seven wkts under 100 runs in each inning of a Test match: 56/7 and 80/7 against Australia, Brisbane, 1947 51/7 and 66/7 against England, Manchester, 1952 28/7 and 66/7 against New Zealand, Hyderabad, 1969 74/7 and 40/7 against South Africa, Durban, 1996 68/7 and 70/7 against England, Oval, 2014 92/7 and 82/7 against South Africa, Cape Town, 2018 *

This Test summary: Day-1 and Day-2 : 560 runs and 22 wickets Day-3: Washed out Day-4 (First two sessions) : 147 runs and 15 wickets

SA need three more wickets. India need a miracle. Ashwin and Bhuvneshwar both have shown in the past they can hang around, but the visitors will need more. Perhaps for the final session of the 1st Test.

After 30 overs,India 84/7 ( Ravichandran Ashwin 2 , Bhuvneshwar Kumar 1) Morkel has three slips and gully positioned for himself as he runs into bowl. Rabada does brilliantly at fine leg to put in the dive and drag the ball back into play. The ball glanced off quickly allowing the duo to only run a single. Bhuvi gets off the mark off his third ball as opposed to 33 deliveries he took in the first innings.

After 31 overs,India 86/7 ( Ravichandran Ashwin 2 , Bhuvneshwar Kumar 3) Young Rabada bends his back to test Kumar with a short ball. Follows it up with a brilliant good length delivery to beat Kumar. He pushes the last ball through the covers for a couple that turned out to be risky in the end as substitute fielder Temba Bavuma chases it down and releases the throw at the non-striker's end forcing Ashwin to put in the dive.

FOUR! Morkel tries to bowl into Ashwin's body, who picks it off hips, played it in the air but was in complete control off the shot.

After 32 overs,India 92/7 ( Ravichandran Ashwin 8 , Bhuvneshwar Kumar 3) Morkel holds the length back for the entire over. He changed his angle to round the wicket after Ashwin punched the second ball through covers for two. Even after changing the angle Ashwin was up to the task ducking and leaving the ball comfortably.

After 33 overs,South Africa 94/6 ( AB de Villiers 18 , Vernon Philander 0) Rabada delivers two top notch deliveries that beats Bhuvi's outside edge at the start of the over. Honestly, he did well to not get the edge. Both the balls were clocked over 140 clicks. With Rabada pitching it a touch fuller, Bhuvneshwar is able to rotate the strike with a single behind point. Ashwin gathers two more runs through covers off the last ball.

After 34 overs,India 97/7 ( Ravichandran Ashwin 11 , Bhuvneshwar Kumar 5) Morkel mixing the length expertly. Ashwin went with hard hands on the third ball getting an inside edge and the ball flew to where the short leg should have been standing. Faf realises it and there is a short leg for the next delivery. Morkel keeps it wide on the offside for Ashwin to tap it to deep point for one.

FOUR! Such a nice timer of the ball, Ashwin. Races down the ground past mid off for a boundary. Even though he has four tons to his name there is always feels like he could do much more with the bat.

After 35 overs,India 103/7 ( Ravichandran Ashwin 16 , Bhuvneshwar Kumar 6) Ashwin plucks away with another single down to fine leg to go to the other end. Kumar goes for a wild slash, does look good when Bhuvi attempts a rash shot. Bhuvi pushes it off the back foot for single. Ashwin brings up the 100 with a lovely drive past mid off.

After 36 overs,India 103/7 ( Ravichandran Ashwin 16 , Bhuvneshwar Kumar 6) Maharaj begins with a maiden. An accurate over by left-arm spinner. Bowled in and around 80-85 kmph. Finished with a quicker and flatter delivery that was pushed through the air which hits Kumar on the full. Slight deliberation over reviewing it until Faf decided against it.

FOUR! Another good shot by Ashwin! Walks across his stumps and times the flick to perfection. A teaser for Maharaj, who gave a valiant chase but was in contact with the ropes when he tried to push the ball back in play.

FOUR! Edge and... doesn't carry to Faf at third slips. The ball bounces just in front and runs down to third man fence.

After 37 overs,India 112/7 ( Ravichandran Ashwin 25 , Bhuvneshwar Kumar 6) These two have stuck it out well to bring the target below 100 now. Couple of boundaries by Ashwin to bring the target down. Does India still have an outside chance?

Ashwin and Bhuvi have put on 30. Is there another twist to come in this topsy-turvy Test? Seems like South Africa have just let the steam down a bit, probably rest up their bowlers and have another go in just a bit. Problem for India is that 96 runs are too many for these last five batsmen.

After 38 overs,India 114/7 ( Ravichandran Ashwin 27 , Bhuvneshwar Kumar 6) Proteas lose their review off the first ball as they challenged on-field umpire's call after Maharaj got one to pitch on the leg stump and straighten... well it didn't really straighten as much as the South African players thought. Ashwin missed the line of the ball, but fortunately for him the ball was sliding down leg. Ashwin didn't miss it this time clipping it off his legs for a couple to square leg.

FOUR! Ashwin collects his fifth boundary tapping it behind point. Rabada did give it a chase, put in the dive but couldn't keep the ball in.

After 39 overs,India 119/7 ( Ravichandran Ashwin 31 , Bhuvneshwar Kumar 7) Bhuvneshwar Kumar is showing fine judgement in leaving the good balls alone. Kumar dabs it through point for a single. Ashwin finishes the over with a boundary to make it a five-run over.

Not a happy scoreline still but admirable that India have refused to throw in the towel readily. Ashwin and Bhuvi have strung together partnership that will have started worrying SA now

Bhuvneshwar Kumar is involved in highest stand for India in each innings of this Test. 1st innings: 99 by Hardik Pandya and Bhuvneshwar Kumar for 8th wicket 2nd innings: 41* by Ravichandran Ashwin and Bhuvneshwar Kumar for 8th wicket

FOUR! Nice! Bhuvi rocks on to backfoot to punch it through covers. The body language in the Indian dressing room changing gradually changing. 85 required.

After 40 overs,India 123/7 ( Ravichandran Ashwin 31 , Bhuvneshwar Kumar 11) No spin for Maharaj, but he keeps it rather simple after going for a boundary off the first ball. India need 85 more.

After 41 overs,India 125/7 ( Ravichandran Ashwin 32 , Bhuvneshwar Kumar 12) Couple of singles exchanged by Ashwin and Bhuvi through the offside. Philander bowled few outswingers before unleashing the indipper a tactic he used to dismiss Kohli, Ashwin did well to first read the incoming delivery and presenting a full-face of the bat to block it.

After 42 overs,India 131/7 ( Ravichandran Ashwin 37 , Bhuvneshwar Kumar 13) Ashwin sees the flight and uses his feet to drive it through covers, instead gets an edge to third man for a brace. Ashwin gets another edge this time a thicker one which goes squarer with Amla behind it, another two for India. That is another streaky run off the inside edge as the ball rolls on the leg side for a single.

de Kock up to the stumps with three slips still in place. Philander runs in to deliver another over.

OUT! Tell you what!? The trick has worked. Getting the stumper up to the wickets and Ashwin has managed to nick it with QdK completing a brilliant catch. Smart captaincy. R Ashwin c de Kock b Philander 37 (53)

FOUR! Shami comes out to bat and starts off with a boundary. Presenting the full face of the bat to play the lofting it over mid on fielder.

OUT! That's a five-for for Philander. Shami flirts with the one that was pitched up and the outswing taking the edge which goes straight to Faf at second slip, who was never dropping that. Shami c du Plessis b Philander 4(2)

OUT! Philander gets his sixth wicket. Golden duck for Bumrah. Full ball that shapes away late is always a great delivery. India's number 11 could do very little about it. Its combo of Philander and Faf that gets their name on the final wicket as well. Faf did well to hold on to a low catch. Bumrah c du Plessis b Philander 0(1) South African players burst into celebrations with Philander waving the ball acknowledging the applause from the spectators. He finishes with match-winning figures of 9/75. (3/33 & 6/42)

South Africa win the first Test by 72 runs , take 1-0 lead in the three match Test series.

Vernon Philander has now eight five-fors in Tests in South Africa which is the joint fourth most by any bowler. Dale Steyn has taken 16 which is a record.

Will be a long way back in the series from here.

India not disgraced in defeat. But as @imVkohli & Co lick their wounds, they'll wonder what may have been with some greater resolve shown. Promise to be a cracker of a series if India take some learnings from this hard lesson

6 for 42 is Vernon Philander's best figures in an innings in Test cricket. His previous best was 6 for 44 against New Zealand at Hamilton in 2012.

So near yet so far... Its all over in Cape Town. Career-best figures for Philander... 6 for 42. He had questioned India's "better travellers" tag before this Test match. He has got his answer. Things haven't changed much from a batting point of view. India's bowlers did come to the party but they gave away atleast 40 runs too many in the first innings. In a 72-run win, that was the big difference.

India did go in with a brave selection. But... they will need to have a re-look at both Jasprit Bumrah and Rohit Sharma for the second Test. It is an obvious conclusion that KL Rahul will come in for Shikhar Dhawan who played two poor shots in two innings. Quite a lot of work to do for the visitors who, remember, didn't play any practice match in the lead-up to this Test series.

India captain, Virat Kohli: We lost by 72 runs. In hindsight, If we had taken our chances in the first innings, even after them counter-attacking, we could have kept them to 220. We need to rectify what went wrong. We were in the game for all the three days. It was a wonderful Test match to be a part of. We would have taken that (chasing 208). We were thinking around 250-260. We needed someone to get 75-80. 20s and 30s weren't going to help on this pitch. Batting, as I said, too many collapses. South Africa had a 100-run partnership but we had only one solid partnership. Pandya's a strong character. He's performing for us now, even away from home. That knock was brilliant.

Vernon Philander is named the Man of the Match for nine wickets in the match (3/33 and 6/42)

Man of the Match,Vernon Philander : Caught us off-guard on the first morning. What better settings, what better crowds, what better conditions. One of the better grounds in the world to play. The way guys stuck together was something we look forward to. Coming back after the break, I wanted bowl in couple of overs to get myself going. Well he (Dale Steyn) has been hell of a champion, hell of a leader for us. Hopefully we get him as soon as possible.

Faf du Plessis, South Africa captain: Every single time when we needed to stand up through tough periods, we responded. Even today, after India got off to a decent start, we stuck to our plans. The first morning, we expected it to move around for the first hour. That total we felt was just around par. (On today's collapse) Plan was to get 200 runs, to get 350 and to have a crack at them tonight. But we were surprised how much it was doing. When we came in today, the pitch was green again, almost like the day one pitch. I think it was a fantastic cricket wicket. Really important in a three-match series to put the opposition under pressure.

An entertaining Test to say the least, India might have gone down in the first Test by 72 runs, but there were more than one signs where the visitors showed fight. Perhaps few selection changes to the playing XI likely to happen before Virat Kohli and Co go to SuperSport Park in Centurion. The Indian skipper correctly pointed out the importance to string partnerships in the middle and perhaps apply themselves. South African pacers were all over them. The hosts take the early advantage in the series. If anybody who knows Kohli is aware that he will rile his boys and will be very interesting to see how the wounded number one Test side responds. That's all we have got for you. Hope you enjoyed our coverage. We thank you for your company and look forward to see you on Saturday. The toss is at 1 pm IST. Until then it is goodbye from us.

First session: 14.00 to 16.00 Second session: 16.40 to 18.55 Third session: 19.15 to 21.30 or 22.00

Day 3 report: Play on the third day of the first cricket Test match between South Africa and India was on Sunday called off due to persistent rain.

The ground was almost covered with water due to the pouring rain, with no play possible at Newlands.

"It's official. Play has been called off! Play to resume at usual time tomorrow. Overs to be bowled on Day 4 & 5 - 98. That's all we have from here on Day 3 #SAvIND," BCCI wrote on Twitter.

At the end of the second day's play on Saturday, South Africa reached 65 for two in their second innings after bowling India out for 209 in their first innings. The hosts have taken a lead of 142 runs.

South African overnight batsmen Hashim Amla (4 batting) and night-watchman Kagiso Rabada (2 batting) kept waiting to go out to resume their innings but the rain refused to relent.

With inputs from IANS