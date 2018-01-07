Hello and welcome to Firstpost's live coverage of Day 3 of the first Test between India and South Africa, being played in Cape Town. The visitors would be aiming for some early wickets so as to restrict the South African lead, which is already 142. On the other hand, the hosts would like their batsmen to bat the Indians out of the game by extending their lead over 300. Stay tuned for live updates from Day 3 of the first Test.

The objective for India is simple: charge at the South African batsmen with all their might, and then stave off the charge of the opposition bowlers, which is expected to be a massive one.

If they could still be batting by stumps on Sunday then they would have effectively clinched the Test. It's advantage South Africa in the Cape Town Test and they just need one more good day.

Big bowling day for India. Need each of the quicks to go all out. Can't afford moody spells.

Quickly getting past the trio of Hashim Amla, AB de Villiers and Faf du Plessis would be crucial for India.

The news coming from Newlands is that it is raining in Cape Town. The pitch is covered at the moment. Raining down heavily! Expect delay in start.

Under covers at the moment is Newlands. Raining down here heavily! Expected delay in start #SAvIND pic.twitter.com/Q23Pz4h32g

There could be a delay in the start of Day 3 due to the rains.

A wet Newlands welcomes us this morning. Rain was predicted for today and it has duly arrived. Was light in the morning. But steady as I walked here. Now it has gotten heavier. If you are waiting at home on Sunday afternoon for cricket to start... Find something else to keep busy. This will take some time.

Cape Town desperately needs the rain. Definitely more than it needs the cricket. Perhaps this was the answer to the drought? Schedule a Test match and … #SAvIND

If scheduling Test matches can help the drought–stricken states even remotely, we do need more Test cricket. Jokes aside, there are speculations we might not have any play in the first session.

Local chatter says that this won't stop until 2pm. Wind carrying rain in from North West. Table Mountain not visible. When that happens it means heavy rain.

As we wait for the play to resume here is Anand Vasu who spoke to the fearsome Brett Schultz. "There are fast bowlers who send down bouncers almost apologetically, because their captain has set a certain field, and there are fast bowlers whose DNA dictates that any ball that does not threaten the batsman’s rib-cage is a waste of effort." Check out the link below.

With the rain still coming down here at Newlands, let’s take a moment and hear from Proteas batting coach on what is more important to him besides the game of Cricket #ProteaFire pic.twitter.com/0XTDNEHrTw

Fun little clip about South Africa's batting coach as he talks something over and above the sport.

Safe to say that you can take your afternoon nap.

For Sunday afternoon leisure reads, here is a compilation of the profiles of Indian players. Click on the link below

hopefully later this afternoon. Between 3-4pm the forecast suggests it will clear... https://t.co/FeuFg9FLjo

In case you too are wondering regarding the start of play:

It is just drizzling at the moment but there are massive puddles all over, pings Chetan Narula from Newlands.

Reserve Umpire, Bongani Jele is out on the field as the Newlands weather clears up. Looks like we might have some action after all. #ProteaFire #SAvIND pic.twitter.com/8ObqQmH38c

Newsflash: Down to a very light drizzle. Super Sopper is working. Indian team is on the way to the ground.

In fact it has stopped raining. Groundsmen getting into action. Inspecting the work ahead.

Update: Looks like it has stopped drizzling again. Another cover is off and the ground staff are at work. You can also see hint of Table Mountain in the backdrop too. Still... wait goes on.

While we wait for another update from Newlands, here is another read about Hardik Pandya's heroics from Day 2 of the match. Sandipan Banerjee writes the copy while talking to an aged South African scribe beside him in the press box and he surmised Pandya's innings was Klusner-esque. Find the link below

Rain again. Covers on with tyres bolting them down. The wait goes on. Starting to look like a washout this.

Don't know when the rain will stop and Day 3 will get underway. But what we do know is, that the play can go on till 6:30 local time i.e. 10 PM IST.

Indian team is here. Support staff and a few players making way to indoor net facilities. Spotted Bhuvi, Bharat Arun and Sanjay Bangar among the current group.

Rain still coming down nicely in Cape Town, little chance of play today but luckily this test is in fast forward mode.

Yes, with 13 wickets on Day 1 and nine on Day 2 we are already into 3rd innings of the Test with SA having 8 wickets in hand.

Looking quite dire in Newlands at the moment. The rain is back. Stronger than before. May have to write the day off soon. #SAvIND

Well, its back again. Pretty grim now. Reports coming in if the rain doesn't stop till 5 pm local time i.e. 8:30 pm IST, then there is a chance that play might be called off.

The rains were predicted on Day 3 and the heavens have opened up themselves time and again. We might end up losing the day, but there is everything to win from the rain-hit day especially for the people of Western Province suffering one of the worst droughts in over 100 years.

In fact we have an official word that there will be no play on Day 3. The day has been washed out due to incessant rains and the play has been called off .

Two more days left in the match that leaves us with about 196 overs in the game (98 each day, with early start). So sufficient time for us to get a result.

It's official. Play has been called off! Play to resume at usual time tomorrow. Overs to be bowled on Day 4 & 5 - 98. That's all we have from here on Day 3 #SAvIND pic.twitter.com/iC71RklkOT

Play called off today. Now, it’ll surely be a 5-day game. Will be interesting to see how the pitch responds to being under covers for so long... #SAvIND

Right. Play called off for day 3. Scheduled start same time tomorrow. Play could be there extended in the evening. Two days remaining, there could be a winner here still. More importantly it's all sunshine predicted for next two days.

Boring day? Check this out! Guaranteed entertainment! The only action from the wet field of Newlands

Lost an entire day's of play to rain, but it is fair to say that it hasn't affected the course of the Test match tremendously, especially given the Test having galloped over first two days. Have mentioned it before, but no harm in reiterating, that the showers in the drought-hit West Province is big boon for the larger good. Might be a tad frustrating for cricket lovers, but hey we have got two more days remaining in this exciting Test. Perhaps a lazy sunday was what everyone required. Good news is the forecast remains clear for tomorrow, as the match is scheduled to start at 2 pm IST (10:30 local time) play might be extended if the extra overs need to be bowled. Do tune in for fourth day's play, enjoy the rest of the day, until we meet tomorrow. Ta da!

Day 2 report: South Africa took a 142-run lead in the first test but a swashbuckling individual performance by Hardik Pandya on Saturday and another injury to Dale Steyn left India still with some hope in the series opener after two days.

South Africa progressed to 65-2 in its second innings in the late afternoon at Newlands. South Africa first posted 286 and then bowled the tourists out for 209 in their first innings.

That first innings was a failure for top-ranked India's celebrated batting lineup on its first attempt to transfer rampant recent home form into some success on the quicker, bouncier South African wickets.

Only Pandya, the 24-year-old allrounder playing just his fourth test, enforced his will on a four-pronged South African quick bowling attack, striking 93 off 95 balls and dragging India from 92-7 to past 200.

"If he hadn't scored those runs, I think we would have been in trouble," said India batsman Cheteshwar Pujara. "His performance today was outstanding."

That imposing South African fast bowling attack included Steyn for the first time in more than a year and he, Vernon Philander, Morne Morkel and Kagiso Rabada were relishing the helpful conditions for seamers in Cape Town.

But Pandya made the day his, even if the match is currently leaning to South Africa, when he followed up his innings-saving efforts with the bat by removing both South African openers with his seam bowling before stumps were called.

Pujara said India, with the pitch easing, felt a target of 350 was "chase-able."

Whatever target India faces, it was given a major boost when Steyn was ruled out of bowling for the rest of the test with tissue damage on his left foot — a "freakish" injury, South Africa's team manager said, after he landed awkwardly in a foothole while bowling.

Steyn left the field just before tea and was sent to a hospital for scans, which confirmed a gloomy prognosis for the 34-year-old speedster who has been plagued by injuries over the last three years. He was out for more than a year before this test with a serious right-shoulder problem, and struggled with other shoulder and groin injuries in the two years before that.

His absence for the rest of the game removes a major advantage for South Africa, the closest challenger to India at the top of the test rankings and which banked on a four-man pace attack to neutralize India's batters.

"We have to find a way to win this test," said South Africa's Rabada.

Before Steyn's left foot took center stage, Pandya arrived at the batting crease second ball after lunch with India at 76-5, and saw his team slip to 92-7. He hit 14 fours and a six in his counterattack, and led a stand of 99 for the eighth wicket with tailender Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who contributed a crucial 25 from 86 balls.

In comparison, India's top six batsmen — under scrutiny to perform in unfamiliar conditions and justify India's No. 1 test ranking — contributed just 71 to the Indian total. Although India was all out for 209 for a 77-run first-innings deficit, it would have been a deficit approaching 200 without Pandya. Before Pandya's adventurous innings, India had struggled against South Africa's unrelenting pacemen. Philander and Rabada finished with three wickets each. Steyn took 2-51 and looked promising in his comeback game before his injury curse appeared again. Morkel had 2-57.

Facing a Proteas pace attack with the potential to be the best in the world, Pandya responded with a free-hitting innings. He rode his luck against both pace and Keshav Maharaj's spin, was dropped in the gully off Steyn when he was on 15 and survived a missed stumping chance off Maharaj when on 71.

He was good enough and brave enough to make those second chances count.

With inputs from AP