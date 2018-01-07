First Cricket
PAK in NZ | 1st ODI Jan 06, 2018
NZ Vs PAK
New Zealand beat Pakistan by 61 runs (D/L method)
WI in NZ | 3rd T20I Jan 03, 2018
NZ Vs WI
New Zealand beat West Indies by 119 runs
PAK in NZ Jan 09, 2018
NZ vs PAK
Saxton Oval, Nelson
Tri-Series in UAE Jan 11, 2018
UAE vs IRE
ICC Global Cricket Academy Ground, Dubai
Highlights, India vs South Africa, 1st Test, Day 3 at Newlands, Cape Town: Play called off due to rain

Date:Friday, 05 January 2018 Match Status: Stumps
Venue: Newlands, Cape Town

India in South Africa 3 Test Series 2018,Live Cricket Score and Updates

286/10
Overs
73.1
R/R
3.91
Fours
39
Sixes
2
Extras
6
209/10
Overs
73.4
R/R
2.85
Fours
30
Sixes
1
Extras
14
65/2
Overs
20.0
R/R
3.25
Fours
12
Sixes
0
Extras
0
Bhuvneshwar Kumar 6 3 16 0

  • Lost an entire day's of play to rain, but it is fair to say that it hasn't affected the course of the Test match tremendously, especially given the Test having galloped over first two days. Have mentioned it before, but no harm in reiterating, that the showers in the drought-hit West Province is big boon for the larger good. Might be a tad frustrating for cricket lovers, but hey we have got two more days remaining in this exciting Test. Perhaps a lazy sunday was what everyone required. Good news is the forecast remains clear for tomorrow, as the match is scheduled to start at 2 pm IST (10:30 local time) play might be extended if the extra overs need to be bowled. Do tune in for fourth day's play, enjoy the rest of the day, until we meet tomorrow. Ta da!

  • Boring day? Check this out! Guaranteed entertainment! The only action from the wet field of Newlands

  • Chetan Narula, Freelance cricket journalist in Cape Town

    Right. Play called off for day 3. Scheduled start same time tomorrow. Play could be there extended in the evening. Two days remaining, there could be a winner here still. More importantly it's all sunshine predicted for next two days.     

  • Two more days left in the match that leaves us with about 196 overs in the game (98 each day, with early start). So sufficient time for us to get a result.

  • Here you go:

  • In fact we have an official word that there will be no play on Day 3. The day has been washed out due to incessant rains and the play has been called off .

  • The rains were predicted on Day 3 and the heavens have opened up themselves time and again. We might end up losing the day, but there is everything to win from the rain-hit day especially for the people of Western Province suffering one of the worst droughts in over 100 years.

  • Well, its back again. Pretty grim now. Reports coming in if the rain doesn't stop till 5 pm local time i.e. 8:30 pm IST, then there is a chance that play might be called off.

  • Yes, with 13 wickets on Day 1 and nine on Day 2 we are already into 3rd innings of the Test with SA having 8 wickets in hand.

  • Frolic Indian spectators wherever you go. 

  • Chetan Narula, Freelance cricket journalist in Cape Town

    Indian team is here. Support staff and a few players making way to indoor net facilities. Spotted Bhuvi, Bharat Arun and Sanjay Bangar among the current group.     

  • Don't know when the rain will stop and Day 3 will get underway. But what we do know is, that the play can go on till 6:30 local time i.e. 10 PM IST.

  • Chetan Narula, Freelance cricket journalist in Cape Town

    Rain again. Covers on with tyres bolting them down. The wait goes on. Starting to look like a washout this.

  • While we wait for another update from Newlands, here is another read about Hardik Pandya's heroics from Day 2 of the match. Sandipan Banerjee writes the copy while talking to an aged South African scribe beside him in the press box and he surmised Pandya's innings was Klusner-esque. Find the link below

  • Chetan Narula, Freelance cricket journalist in Cape Town

    Update: Looks like it has stopped drizzling again. Another cover is off and the ground staff are at work. You can also see hint of Table Mountain in the backdrop too. Still... wait goes on. 

  • Chetan Narula, Freelance cricket journalist in Cape Town

    Anddddd.... It's raining again. 

  • Chetan Narula, Freelance cricket journalist in Cape Town

    In fact it has stopped raining. Groundsmen getting into action. Inspecting the work ahead. 

  • Chetan Narula, Freelance cricket journalist in Cape Town

    Newsflash: Down to a very light drizzle. Super Sopper is working. Indian team is on the way to the ground. 

  • Well, here is some positive news. Stay tuned. 

  • Chetan Narula, Freelance cricket journalist in Cape Town

    It is just drizzling at the moment but there are massive puddles all over, pings Chetan Narula from Newlands. 

  • In case you too are wondering regarding the start of play:

  • For Sunday afternoon leisure reads, here is a compilation of the profiles of Indian players. Click on the link below

  • Safe to say that you can take your afternoon nap. 

  • Fun little clip about South Africa's batting coach as he talks something over and above the sport.

  • As we wait for the play to resume here is Anand Vasu who spoke to the fearsome Brett Schultz. "There are fast bowlers who send down bouncers almost apologetically, because their captain has set a certain field, and there are fast bowlers whose DNA dictates that any ball that does not threaten the batsman’s rib-cage is a waste of effort." Check out the link below.

  • Rain is persistent and has delayed start of Day 3. 

  • Chetan Narula, Freelance cricket journalist in Cape Town

    Local chatter says that this won't stop until 2pm. Wind carrying rain in from North West. Table Mountain not visible. When that happens it means heavy rain. 

  • Chetan Narula, Freelance cricket journalist in Cape Town

    A wet Newlands welcomes us this morning. Rain was predicted for today and it has duly arrived. Was light in the morning. But steady as I walked here. Now it has gotten heavier. If you are waiting at home on Sunday afternoon for cricket to start... Find something else to keep busy. This will take some time.     

  • If scheduling Test matches can help the drought–stricken states even remotely, we do need more Test cricket. Jokes aside, there are speculations we might not have any play in the first session.

  • Chetan Narula, Freelance cricket journalist in Cape Town

    A wet Newlands welcomes us this morning. Rain was predicted for today and it has duly arrived. Was light in the morning. But steady as I walked here. Now it has gotten heavier. If you are waiting at home on Sunday afternoon for cricket to start... Find something else to keep busy. This will take some time.     

  • There could be a delay in the start of Day 3 due to the rains.

  • The news coming from Newlands is that it is raining in Cape Town. The pitch is covered at the moment. Raining down heavily! Expect delay in start.

  • Quickly getting past the trio of Hashim Amla, AB de Villiers and Faf du Plessis would be crucial for India.

  • India vs South Africa: Hosts' middle order should come good on Day 3 and effectively kill the Test- Firstcricket News, Firstpost

    If they could still be batting by stumps on Sunday then they would have effectively clinched the Test. It's advantage South Africa in the Cape Town Test and they just need one more good day.

    http://www.firstpost.com

  • India vs South Africa: Virat Kohli and Co must restrict Proteas' lead to not more than 250 at any cost- Firstcricket News, Firstpost

    The objective for India is simple: charge at the South African batsmen with all their might, and then stave off the charge of the opposition bowlers, which is expected to be a massive one.

    http://www.firstpost.com

  • Hello and welcome to Firstpost's live coverage of Day 3 of the first Test between India and South Africa, being played in Cape Town. The visitors would be aiming for some early wickets so as to restrict the South African lead, which is already 142. On the other hand, the hosts would like their batsmen to bat the Indians out of the game by extending their lead over 300. Stay tuned for live updates from Day 3 of the first Test. 

Day 2 report: South Africa took a 142-run lead in the first test but a swashbuckling individual performance by Hardik Pandya on Saturday and another injury to Dale Steyn left India still with some hope in the series opener after two days.

South Africa progressed to 65-2 in its second innings in the late afternoon at Newlands. South Africa first posted 286 and then bowled the tourists out for 209 in their first innings.

South Africa's Faf Du Plessis and India skipper Virat Kohi. Agencies

South Africa's Faf Du Plessis and India skipper Virat Kohi. Agencies

That first innings was a failure for top-ranked India's celebrated batting lineup on its first attempt to transfer rampant recent home form into some success on the quicker, bouncier South African wickets.

Only Pandya, the 24-year-old allrounder playing just his fourth test, enforced his will on a four-pronged South African quick bowling attack, striking 93 off 95 balls and dragging India from 92-7 to past 200.

"If he hadn't scored those runs, I think we would have been in trouble," said India batsman Cheteshwar Pujara. "His performance today was outstanding."

That imposing South African fast bowling attack included Steyn for the first time in more than a year and he, Vernon Philander, Morne Morkel and Kagiso Rabada were relishing the helpful conditions for seamers in Cape Town.

But Pandya made the day his, even if the match is currently leaning to South Africa, when he followed up his innings-saving efforts with the bat by removing both South African openers with his seam bowling before stumps were called.

Pujara said India, with the pitch easing, felt a target of 350 was "chase-able."

Whatever target India faces, it was given a major boost when Steyn was ruled out of bowling for the rest of the test with tissue damage on his left foot — a "freakish" injury, South Africa's team manager said, after he landed awkwardly in a foothole while bowling.

Steyn left the field just before tea and was sent to a hospital for scans, which confirmed a gloomy prognosis for the 34-year-old speedster who has been plagued by injuries over the last three years. He was out for more than a year before this test with a serious right-shoulder problem, and struggled with other shoulder and groin injuries in the two years before that.

His absence for the rest of the game removes a major advantage for South Africa, the closest challenger to India at the top of the test rankings and which banked on a four-man pace attack to neutralize India's batters.

"We have to find a way to win this test," said South Africa's Rabada.

Before Steyn's left foot took center stage, Pandya arrived at the batting crease second ball after lunch with India at 76-5, and saw his team slip to 92-7. He hit 14 fours and a six in his counterattack, and led a stand of 99 for the eighth wicket with tailender Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who contributed a crucial 25 from 86 balls.

In comparison, India's top six batsmen — under scrutiny to perform in unfamiliar conditions and justify India's No. 1 test ranking — contributed just 71 to the Indian total. Although India was all out for 209 for a 77-run first-innings deficit, it would have been a deficit approaching 200 without Pandya. Before Pandya's adventurous innings, India had struggled against South Africa's unrelenting pacemen. Philander and Rabada finished with three wickets each. Steyn took 2-51 and looked promising in his comeback game before his injury curse appeared again. Morkel had 2-57.

Facing a Proteas pace attack with the potential to be the best in the world, Pandya responded with a free-hitting innings. He rode his luck against both pace and Keshav Maharaj's spin, was dropped in the gully off Steyn when he was on 15 and survived a missed stumping chance off Maharaj when on 71.

He was good enough and brave enough to make those second chances count.

With inputs from AP



CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4969 124
2 South Africa 3888 111
3 England 4497 105
4 New Zealand 3489 100
5 Australia 3294 97
6 Sri Lanka 4058 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 South Africa 6386 120
2 India 6680 119
3 Australia 5948 114
4 England 6156 114
5 New Zealand 5961 112
6 Pakistan 4622 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 New Zealand 2262 126
2 Pakistan 2843 124
3 India 3385 121
4 England 2029 119
5 West Indies 2538 115
6 South Africa 2238 112
Full Ranking

