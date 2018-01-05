Ravichandran Ashwin ended a decent stand between Maharaj and Rabada with a direct hit. Rabada has been content so far and rightly so. These are bonus runs for South Africa. Bhuvneshwar Kumar is looking for a five-for but can he get it?

After 67 overs,South Africa 272/8 ( Kagiso Rabada 22 , Dale Steyn 9) Shami beats Rabada on the outside edge three times in a row. KG smiles back at Shami, who doesn't believe his luck. Rabada manages to get some bat behind the fourth ball bunting it down to mid on for no run. Another play and miss off the fifth ball. Rabada drives the last ball slightly uppishly but its wide off mid off fielder, Ashwin throws it back but not before Rabada gets his single.

After 68 overs,South Africa 279/8 ( Kagiso Rabada 26 , Dale Steyn 12) Kumar sprays on Rabada's hips, who works it away to backward square leg, Dhawan flicks it in at the boundary to keep it down to two. Brilliant take by India's gloveman, Saha, down the leg side the ball was sliding away after deviating from Rabada's thigh pad. Rabada almost threw it away with a miscued pull going up in the air but fell just away from the mid on fielder.

Bumrah comes back into the attack.He will start round the stumps as well.

After 69 overs,South Africa 280/8 ( Kagiso Rabada 26 , Dale Steyn 12) Rabada misses an scoring opportunity with Bumrah bowling it wide of leg stump. He attempts the pull but was nowhere near it. Bumrah continues to bowl into Rabada's body with the fifth ball rolling off his thighs on the leg side. Steyn calls for a single and Rabada obliges.

OUT! Ashwin does the trick for India. It was getting frustrating for the visitors, but a nothing delivery produces the wicket. A special wicket for Ashwin as he gets off the mark with his first wicket in South Africa. Rabada jogs out of the ground, already thinking about his bowling. He departs for a well-made 26.

After 70 overs,South Africa 282/9 ( Dale Steyn 13 , Morne Morkel 1) Ashwin's love to bowl to left-handers is no secret, as he gets rid of Rabada for his first wicket in South Africa. Morkel comes out and takes the aerial route to hit it to long off for a single.

And finally Ravichandran Ashwin has taken a wicket in South Africa in Tests. India needed it badly. Rabada tried to cut the ball and edged it to Saha who has had an excellent match so far as a keeper.

After 71 overs,South Africa 283/9 ( Dale Steyn 14 , Morne Morkel 1) Steyn looks to clear the field with a big swing of the bat, but Bumrah uses his death-bowling expertise to keep it straight and full,Styen gets an inside edge onto his pades. Bumrah follows it up with bouncer that was slanting into Steyn, who is in double mind to play or leave, hanging his bat out but looks to get out of the line of the ball. Looked pretty ugly there. Steyn affords a smile as if to say, "I will get my chance soon, son. And I have waited for a long time." Dhawan might not be liking this.

After 72 overs,South Africa 284/9 ( Dale Steyn 15 , Morne Morkel 1) Steyn keeps the strike for four deliveries after taking a single off the fifth ball. Morkel is invited to play the big shot with Ashwin giving the ball some air, the number gets the big stride in and defends it under his eyes. Kohli and Ashwin share a laugh.

After 73 overs,South Africa 286/9 ( Dale Steyn 16 , Morne Morkel 2) Steyn is happy to take the single off the first ball off Bumrah. Morkel manages to keep the pull down and takes a single down to long leg.

ALL OUT! Matter of time! Ashwin gets his second wicket, Morkel is trapped plumb in front. South Africa finish with 286 runs on the board. Will it be enough? Well the short period of play remaining in the day's play will tell us if it is good score or not. Don't go far away as Steyn and Co will be raring to go against the formidable Indian batting line-up. Will be an intriguing passage of play. It's going to be a short break.

Ravichandran Ashwin has once again helped India to wrap up the tail as he gets Morkel. It was plumb. South Africa will take 286 happily on any day after losing three wickets very early in the innings.

Murali Vijay jogs out shadow practicing some shots. Shikhar Dhawan tightens the velcro of his gloves as he walks towards the center of the wicket. Vernon Philander is ready with the ball. He will begin with three slips and a gully.

14 overs to contend for the Indian batsmen today. They desperately need to avoid a similar start to South Africa. Be patient and watchful. The new ball will do a lot.

This is only the 10th time that India have bowled out the opposition on the first day of an away tour.

FOUR! Dhawan guides it through the gap between slips and gully to the third man boundary

Alternately, India will be happy to have restricted South Africa below 300. 286 is a good total, not very good, not okay either, just good given they were 12/3 at one stage. South Africa have scored at least 40 more than they should have. Bhuvi was excellent. Dhawan should be disappointed that he denied him a fifth wicket.

After 1 overs,India 9/0 ( Murali Vijay 1 , Shikhar Dhawan 8) Action-filled start! Murali Vijay gets off the mark, tucking it down to fine leg for a single. Post which Dhawan guides one to third man boundary and. Philander gets one back to nip back into to cut him in halves. But Dhawan is not bogged down by that as lays into a superb cover drive to make it a nine-run over.

Steyn-gun is here! Been a while to see the speedstar in action.

After 2 overs,India 9/0 ( Murali Vijay 1 , Shikhar Dhawan 8) The crowd at Newlands revels in the joyous mood with one of the most fiercest bowlers of modern times and more importantly, their beloved Dale Steyn runs into bowl. Murali Vijay is able maintain his composure as he defends and leaves well to play Steyn's first over for a maiden.

After 3 overs,India 10/0 ( Murali Vijay 1 , Shikhar Dhawan 9) Dhawan punches it on off side to get to the non-striker's end. Loud shout against Murali Vijay as he offers no shot with the ball thudding into his thigh. Umpire Michael Gough denies it. Faf Du Plessis decides to review it after some of his men insisted on the idea. Ball-tracking confirms that the rising ball would have missed the stumps.

Waste of a review from South Africa. Quinton de Kock pushed for it even when Faf du Plessis didn't want to go for it. We have seen this before with the Indian team too. DRS is not an exact science.

FOUR! Dhawan sees some length on offer and goes after it, even though it was away from his body it remained close to the ground and ran through the vacant area between slips and gully.

After 4 overs,India 16/0 ( Murali Vijay 1 , Shikhar Dhawan 14) Dhawan continues to remain busy, as he takes a single off the first ball. Vijay gets off-strike, after defending the second ball holding his bat close to the pad, courtesy a leg bye. Dhawan ends the over with a boundary.

OUT! Vijay committed into a false stroke. Highly unlike Vijay, who chases the ball and ends up edging it to Dean Elgar at gully. Philander provides the hosts with the first wicket. M Vijay c D Elgar b V Philander 1 (17)

After 5 overs,India 16/1 ( Shikhar Dhawan 14 , Cheteshwar Pujara 0) Philander has done what he does well, picking an early wicket for the Proteas. The nippy bowler completes a wicket maiden with Cheteshwar Pujara out in the middle.

Poor shot from Vijay... he wouldn't want to see that review. Played away from the body and pouched (not too safely) at gully. Didn't need to play at that at all, going away from him all the time. India lose their first wicket.

Murali Vijay has been leaving the ball well here and Shikhar Dhawan is also playing some good cricket. But come the fifth over and Vijay chased a full ball outside off and gave a simple catch to Elgar who was at gully. Vernon Philander has his man.

OUT! Dhawan follows his opening partner. Steyn holds it slightly back of a length, not the length to pull, but Dhawan lives by the sword doesn't he? The ball hurried onto the left-hander. Steyn completes a simple caught and bowled. S Dhawan c and b Steyn 16 (13)

Both openers are back in the pavilion now as Dhawan tried to pull the ball and had an upper edge and it was a simple catch for Steyn. Welcome back, Dale Steyn! Really ominous signs for India.

Speechless.... useless shot from Dhawan. He likes pulling but maybe, just maybe, ducking is a better option at times. Dhawan is gone and India are 2-down. Dropped a catch that cost 50-plus runs as well. Dhawan has had a pretty bad first day in South Africa.

After 6 overs,South Africa 13/3 ( AB de Villiers 4 , Faf du Plessis (C) 1) Dhawan takes a couple off the first ball before throwing his wicket off the next ball. Virat Kohli is in early. Uncertain start for Kohli who jabs at a rising delivery looking to get the feel off it, the ball bobs up and goes on a bounce to the bowler. The Indian captain gets off the mark with a clip to backward square leg.

After 7 overs,India 22/2 ( Cheteshwar Pujara 0 , Virat Kohli (C) 4) Kohli leans into a nice looking drive to play it through cover point for a couple, that should keep him give some confidence. Kohli leaving the balls outside the off very confidently. He is gaining in confidence with every second out there.

After 8 overs,India 27/2 ( Cheteshwar Pujara 4 , Virat Kohli (C) 5) Steyn v Kohli . This should be an interesting battle. A legend already in the shorter format, a hero to be in white clothing with the willow in his hand. With the ball is a man who has enjoyed many moons being at the pinnacle of fast bowling. He looks to roll back the clock to bring the glory days. Pujara gets the boundary off the last ball.

OUT! With just over 10 minutes remaining in the day, Kohli has managed to nick it to De Kock. Morkel is pumped and why not he has the huge wicket of the Indian captain. Kohli chases a ball that had the steep bounce, the one that Morkel generally extracts. Kohli c de Kock b Morne Morkel 5(13)

Loud, loud cheer at Newlands and why not... Virat Kohli is gone... Morne Morkel gets the ball to rise sharply off his first ball and the Indian skipper has nicked behind. Deep, deep, deep trouble for India... Can in-form Rohit Sharma save the day?

Morne Morkel has got Kohli off his very first ball. Kohli chased the ball which was on the sixth stump and edged it to the keeper. Very loose shot from Indian skipper and India are in big trouble now.

After 9 overs,India 27/3 ( Cheteshwar Pujara 4 , Rohit Sharma 0) Morkel gives the home side a massive reason to be ecstatic, getting the wicket of the Indian skipper as the day inches towards stumps. Morkel for some reason decided to change his angle going round the wicket to the new man, Rohit Sharma, after digging a short one, he returned to over the wicket to beat Sharma's outside edge. End of terrific over.

After 10 overs,India 28/3 ( Cheteshwar Pujara 5 , Rohit Sharma 0) Rabada gets some serious bounce as much as Morkel is getting from the other end. We saw the ball move behind the stumps when Bumrah was bowling, Rabada too gets the movement. Pujara spoke the art of leaving the ball well in these conditions, he seems to practice what he preaches. Will take the strike in the next over, which might be the last over of Day 1.

After 11 overs,India 28/3 ( Cheteshwar Pujara 5 , Rohit Sharma 0) Stumps : Watchful Pujara sees out the last six balls, all flying close to his chest high and into the mittens of de Kock. In a way it was good to keep Rohit away from strike as the two will have their task cut out for an important Day 2. India go into the stumps with 258 runs behind of South Africa's first innings score.

Close of play on day one and India will breathe a sigh of relief. That was some serious, unrelenting pressure from South Africa in only 11 overs and India surrendered three wickets. To be honest they were all poor shots and none of them should have been played. A day that started at 12/3 has ended at 28/3 and South Africa the happier side of the two. India have all to do tomorrow and its only day two of the tour.

South Africa pacers made the most of the 11 overs of play available in India's innings. They had a crack at the Indian batsmen with Philander, Steyn and Morkel all ending with wickets against their names. Only one over for the young Rabada, who will look to be amongst the wickets come morrow. India's number three, Pujara, will have to bat as long as he can on Day 2 with others expected to bat around him. Fascinating day of cricket at the Newlands, Cape Town with the hosts having their noses ahead. How much will the decision to bench Ajinkya Rahane play on their minds? Don't know the rationale behind dropping him, hope someone is able explain me over the night because the Indian team management aren't going to have good night's sleep. Wish you a fabulous weekend, might need a nightcap, but have fun responsibly. Pleasure bringing you all the action of Day 1, it has gone exactly how the series opener was expected to go. Great way to get Test cricket underway in 2018. Do tune in tomorrow at 1 pm IST.

Preview: After registering nine consecutive Test series victories since 2015, India will be duly tested in overseas conditions when they aim to overcome a formidable South Africa in the first of three match series at the Newlands here on Friday.

India maintained their Test series winning streak since defeating Sri Lanka 2-1 in their away series. The top-ranked side in the longest format had also defeated South Africa on their own turf in the 2015-16 Freedom Trophy series.

However, India have not won against the Proteas on South African soil since 1992 — losing four and drawing one in 2010-11.

India will bank on their premier batsmen — Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli — who ended 2017 as the second and fourth-highest runs-scorers in the longset format respectively in the calendar year to help their side maintain its top Test status.

Key Indian batsmen Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Murali Vijay and KL Rahul will only look to add depth to the batting department.

Skipper Kohli might opt to play an extra batsman — Rohit Sharma — in place of Ravindra Jadeja, who is down with flu.

Pacer Jasprit Bumrah — who received his maiden call up in Test squad — alongside Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav and Bhuvneshwar Kumar will be tested against the fearsome South African batting on the green-top wicket.

Second-ranked Test side South Africa, on the other hand will look to flourish on their home conditions under the likes of batsmen Hashim Amla, AB de Villiers and Faf du Plessis.

The well set-up bowling department will be led by pacer Kagiso Rabada — who ranks second in the Test bowlers list alongside fit again Dale Steyn, right-armer Morne Morkel and Vernon Philander who will target to dismiss the visitors right from the start of the match.

Squads:

India: Murali Vijay, Shikhar Dhawan, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli(captain), Ajinkya Rahane, Rohit Sharma, Wriddhiman Saha(wicket-keeper), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Parthiv Patel, Umesh Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul.

South Africa: Dean Elgar, Aiden Markram, Hashim Amla, AB de Villiers, Temba Bavuma, Faf du Plessis(captain), Quinton de Kock (wicket-keeper), Andile Phehlukwayo, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Morne Morkel, Dale Steyn, Chris Morris, Vernon Philander, Theunis de Bruyn.

With inputs from IANS