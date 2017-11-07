Highlights, India vs New Zealand, 3rd T20I at Thiruvananthapuram, cricket result: Hosts prevail by 6 runs; win series

Munro likes to silence the crowd with a first ball six. He has done it again. Can he end the tour with a match winning innings?

OUT! Bhuvi gets rid of Guptill with a fine slower ball. A blind swing from the batsman and he pays the price.

Guptill takes a single off the first ball and the Kiwis are underway. Munro comes down the track on the next ball and boom! The ball sails high and handsome over the wide long on fence. Bhuvi comes back with a yorker, which is squeezed out by Munro. A knuckle ball next and then another slower ball. Guptill swings and misses. Then a wicket. A wild swing by Guptill and he gets his furniture pegged back. Kane Williamson is the new man in.

OUT! Huge wicket for the hosts. Munro caught by Rohit back-pedaling towards long on. A fantastic catch.

Brilliant from Kumar says Simon Doull on air as he takes a wicket of Guptill with the knuckle ball. Make a habit of hearing it if you haven't yet. Skillful.

A ball before Guptill's wicket, Kohli asked the deep square leg to come in and sent the square leg back. The Kiwi opener then sensed an opportunity to go over square leg but ended up playing a wrong shot. Good captaincy!

The crowd knows the importance of Munro's wicket and they went bonkers after Rohit's tumbling catch.

Bumrah too strikes in his first over. Prized wicket on Colin Munro. Bhuvi struck off the last ball of the first over. He and Bumrah will bowl 50 per cent of the overs. Tough to defend a small target. But these two have the ability to make the Kiwis sweat for win. Bumrah's dismissal of Munro has really brought India back into the game

Bumrah bowls a superb over. Starts with bearting Munro's outside edge, then sends him back as Rohit Sharma takes a stunner back-pedaling towards long on. A huge wicket considering Munro was the hero of the last match with a century. Glenn Phillips joins Williamson at the crease. Only three runs from that over.

Chahal replaces Bhuvi. Williamson looking a bit tentative. Gets an under-edge off the first ball, but no harm done. Then a brilliant piece of fielding from Kohli at cover keeps the batsmnen in check. A fumble at backward square leg off the last ball allows the batsmen to cross over for an extra run. India have not allowed the Kiwis to get away so far.

It's a joy to watch this pair - Bow down to the Masters of swing and seam!

When Bhuvi is on song you are entitled to a fling

Guptill gone, suddenly in the stands there is a zing

They bring wickets with consistency and variation. Yes, both Bhuvi-Bumrah have been just phenomenal for India in last one year or so. India are well ahead now.

FOUR! Bhuvi bowls a seam up delivery and Phillips goes over wide long on.

FOUR! Phillips gets a healthy outside edge and the ball flies between slip and 'keeper and runs away to the fence.

Terrific first over from Yuzvendra Chahal. New Zealand will have to up the ante now and that's probably why Kohli has decided to finish Bhuvi's quota.

Bhuvi comes into to bowl. The Kiwis run two to mid wicket off the first ball, but Williamson had run one short. A swing and a miss off the third ball. Good pace variations by Bhuvi. Phillips gets two consecutive boundaries next, the first a lofted shot to wide long on and the second a fortuitous one between slip and the wicket keeper. Gets beaten off the last ball.

Bhuvneshwar bowled the fourth over which means that Kuldeep Yadav will be the penultimate over and as i write this, Pandya gets Williamson with a brilliant direct hit from mid-on and then Kuldeep gets the wicket of Glenn Philips. India's game to lose now.

OUT! Phillips skies one from Kuldeep and gets caught by Dhawan at deep mid wicket.

Would you believe it? Pandya was fielding at long on and Kohli at midwicket. After the second ball of the fifth over, Kohli asked Pandya to swap places because he was slightly slow. The very next ball Pandya scored a direct hit. India dominating at the moment as New Zealand have lost their fourth wicket.

SIX! De Grandhomme uses his bottom hand to good effect and sends the last delivery from Kuldeep's over ovwer the long on fence.

Brilliant pick up and throw by Hardik Pandya. Is this piece of fielding as splendidly critical as Santner's earlier in the day. Terrific pick up and throw that shattered the non-striker's end. Turned out to be a double blow as Philips too was dismissed in that eventful Kuldeep Yadav over. Match still in a balance

Kuldeep introduced into the attack. A fine piece of fielding by Pandya gets rid of Williamson. Phillips then holes out to Dhawan in the deep. Henry Nichols and De Grandhomme are the two new batsmen at the crease. But De Grandhomme gets a flat six off the last ball. Some respite for the Kiwis.

Chahal bowls the sixth over. A very economical one. Could be game-changing under the current scenario. Only three runs conceded. 29 runs off the last two overs.

With 29 needed from 12, India seem to be in driver's seat!

Kuldeep and Chahal have further turned up the heat

29 off 12. Kohli and Dhoni having a long discussion. They have two options in Bumrah and Kuldeep for the final two overs and they opt for the former.

OUT! Bumrah comes in and immediately gets a wicket.

Virat Kohli is sealing the deal here by opting for Bumrah for the seventh over. You always sense that your best bowler bowles the penultimate over and Kohli is spot on with his choice.

FOUR! Bumrah to Bruce. Bumrah errs in length and the batsman clips it off his pads.

OUT! Bruce is run out. Running on an overthrow hurts the Kiwis bad.

Bumrah proves once again why he is a master of the death overs. A wicket of the first ball. The first ball is full. Nichols sweeps, gets a top edge and is caught at fine leg. Tom Bruce in the crease. Bumrah gets his line wrong and his clipped away for a four. Good changes of pace by Bumrah in this over. The batsmen are finding it difficult to connect. The Kiwis run on an overthrow and a throw at the striker's end catches Bruce short of his crease. 10 runs from that over. 19 needed off the last over.

What an eventful Bumrah over. Wonder who's panicking. New Zealand batsmen with their wild running or Bumrah with his inexplicable full tosses and wide ball. In any case, a run out goes India's way at a very opportune moment. 19 runs now needed off the last over. What a match!

Dhoni couldn't make the most of a flurry of run out chances. What does he do? Throws his one glove away. It will help him to throw the ball better. This is a surprising move; Kohli had opted for Pandya over Kuldeep. Remember the World T20 match against Bangladesh? Pandya has bowled crucial last overs before.

Talks of Super Over have already begun. Think Pandya bowling a last over will always make fans nervous.

7.6: Santner slashes one towards third man. One run. Not enough for the Kiwis.

7.2: Full from Pandya. Hit straight back by de Grandhomme. A caught and bowled chance technically, but a very hard chance. No run. Pandya seems to have hurt his hand in the process of trying to catch that ball.

Brilliant win for India. Tight bowling, energetic fielding and focused work on the field helped defend a very small target. One of the best wins in recent times, considering they were always on the backfoot. From toss to finish

Ability to take pressure and the winning mentality the hallmark of this team under @imVkohli well played. Congrats. #NZvIND

Never let the panic set in, say the experts with a grin

The bowlers did the job but batsmen committed the original sin

Even if truncated, this has been a fabulous match of cricket. Everyone seems to be happy, right from KCA officials to the fans. Even New Zealand shouldn't be too disappointed. They put up a great fight and always kept India on their toes throughout the tour. One can make a good guess that Thiruvananthapuram wouldn't have to wait for another 29 years for their next match. Because, Greenfield's first match has been a success. The stadium was jam-packed and a match was played despite all the rain. The Indian win was just the icing on the cake.

Way to go boys. Congrats #TeamIndia on winning the T20 series 2-1 vs NZ. Cheers!! #IndvNZ pic.twitter.com/Q0bLQKKta2

Kane Williamson, NZ captain : Its quite hard to know what was good score in the first innings. Credit to groundstaff and the crowd to turn out. Glad to get some cricket. Very good series all round played in good spirit, As soon as you roll the fingers over the ball it made life difficult, especially in this part of the world. We showed good fight. This team is probably the best team in the world. Experience mix with you, especially coming to this part of the world. Fairly new group and it's not easy, guys coming here for the first or second time. It's a tough place to play."

Man of the Match and Man of the Series: Jasprit Bumrah

Bumrah: It was a good day. The slower delivery was gripping. I wanted to stick to the plan. Bhuvi and I had a chat before the innings. Our slower ball wasn't gripping, so we had to mix it with the yorkers. I was focusing ball by ball and trying to execute my ball.

Virat Kohli, Indian captain : Happy to get a game. This crowd deserved to get some action after having to made wait so patiently. Ever since the ODIs started, 67 turned out to be good total in the end. We thought if you take the run rate up it won't be easy to get the big shots away. Today was another case of guys pulling themselves up. Rohit and MS came up with Bumrah bowling the second last, and Hardik bowled the last over well. When Hardik got hurt, I was.. God forbid if I had to bowl the last four balls I don't know what would have happened to the series. Forget left, I am not confident of my right-arm. Absolutely. we have won a few on the trot and it makes us proud. Surprised there haven't been more matches here, the stadium is beautiful, the outfield is wonderful and crowd made it special.

Watch our man on the ground Devdutt Kshirsagar review India's hard-fought T20I series win over New Zealand live from outside the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram.

Series win fair index to India's superiority but was unlikely without Bumrah's effort tonite. He's been outstanding this season #INDvNZT20

The first to be played at the Eden Gardens on the November 16. We will be bringing you all the coverage and action from the Tests, as we move to white clothing and red-ball cricket. Like always was pleasure to bring you another eventful series, look forward for your company ahead, untill then it is adios.

Speaking of which the cricket fans won't have to wait long as there another series that awaits us as neighbours Sri Lanka come for a relatively long tour onto the Indian shores, starting with 3-Test matches.

As always New Zealand arrived, competeted along with entertaining the audiences with gritty performances. The young team will only move forward.

After New Zealand squaring the series in Rajkot, the series was decided in the last few balls as hosts turned out to be the superior side in the end. A great specatcle for the large crowds that had come in.They were made to wait long, first to get an international match and later by the rain gods, but it ended well for the fans who saw the home team lift the trophy in front of them.

Toss to happen at 9:15 pm and match should start at 9:30 pm. It would be an eight-over-a-side match.

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson has won the toss and has decided to field first.

Changes for India: Manish Pandey and Kuldeep Yadav come in for Axar Patel and Mohammad Siraj.

India vs New Zealand, 3rd T20I at Thiruvananthapuram: A superb last over from Pandya under the circumstances. Conceded a six off De Grandhomme, but that was expected with 19 needed off the last over. Six runs from the rest of the over. India win the series by 6 runs and win the series 2-1.

Preview: With series levelled at 1-1, India and New Zealand will aim to outplay each other in the third and final Twenty20 International match to seal the series at the Greenfield International Stadium here on Tuesday.

But the spectators might not witness full 20-overs each side because the series decider here is under rain threat.

The meteorological office here has also predicted that the weather will be generally cloudy with a few spells of rain or thundershowers starting from Sunday till Wednesday.

Apart from this, it will be a thrilling contest between the two team which are evenly matches on the paper as well as on the field.

To clinch the series, India have to display a better show in both batting and bowling department while New Zealand would like to continue with the same momentum.

India, comprehensive beat the visitors in the first match at the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium in Delhi. In the second match, New Zealand bounced back in style and defeated India by 40 runs.

Opting to bat first on winning the toss, the visitors rode on an unbeaten quickfire century by opener Colin Munro to post 196/2 in their allotted 20 overs. Munro batted through the innings, smashing 109 runs off 58 deliveries.

In reply, the hosts could only manage to post 156/7.

So, in order to beat the visitors, Indian batsmen have to click this time. The middle-order batsmen like Shreyas Iyer, Manendra Singh Dhoni, Hardik Pandya have to click in unison.

The bowling department was also seemed struggling on the flat pitch. Apart from pacer Jasprit Bumrah, no other bowlers troubled the batsmen in the previous match.

Spinners also failed to step up to the occasion and were smashed all around the park. But, in the decider, the gloomy conditions and pitch might favour India.

India skipper Virat Kohli also have to make the plan for the Duckworth Lewis method which might come in the play.

New Zealand, on the other hand, displayed a brilliant performance. There only problem is the consistency.

In the first match New Zealand were outplayed in every department of the game and in the second match they grouped together and showed their class. So, in order to seal the deal this time they have to repeat the same performance.

The fans might see a interesting battle between both the teams if India and New Zealand played as per the expectations.

Squads

India: Virat Kohli (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Lokesh Rahul, Manish Pandey, Shreyas Iyer, Dinesh Karthik, MS Dhoni (WK), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (c), Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor, Trent Boult, Tom Bruce, Colin de Grandhomme, Martin Guptill, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Henry Nicholls, Adam Milne, Colin Munro, Glenn Phillips (wk).