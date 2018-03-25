Wyatt manipulated the field in the fourth over, bowler by Anuja Patil. At least three hits through long off, and Harmanpreet didn't move Veda from long on. India need to read the game fast. England going at over 10 an over.

FOUR! Slightly short by Pooja and Wyatt hangs back to glide it past short third. England race past 50.

SIX! Terrific hitting this! Brilliant shot by Wyatt for the second six! The carnage continues as Wyatt hits it far away over long off fence.

After 5 overs, England 59/0 (Danielle Wyatt 45, Brynoy Smith 13) 15 runs off the over. Still six balls remaining in the powerplay. India desperate for a wicket! Wyatt eyes to eclipse Mandhana's fifty as she batting on 45 off 21 balls.

OUT! Goswami strikes! Off she goes raising her hands high and wide in celebration! Smartly bowled by the veteran. Smith was trying to work it to fine leg boundary with the fielder inside the ring, only manages to play it onto her stumps. B Smith b Goswami 15 (11)

FOUR! Geez, that was hit hard! No stopping Wyatt. Makes room and slaps through covers.

FIFTY! Danielle Wyatt has slammed a half-century off just 24 balls. She has been outstanding right from the start, on the attack to spinners and pacers alike.

After 6 overs, England 67/1 (Danielle Wyatt 50, Tammy Beaumount 1) Excellent from Wyatt as England take 67 off the first six. India need her wicket sooner rather than later. These T20 games slip very quickly.

After 7 overs, England 72/1 (Danielle Wyatt 52, Tammy Beaumount 3) Poonam Yadav introduced into the attack. Flighted loopy leggies on display. Good thing is that she is keeping it away from the stumps and not providing any pace for te batters to play with.

FOUR! Use of the feet to take the ball on the full and slams it to cow corner.

After 8 overs, England 80/1 (Danielle Wyatt 59, Tammy Beaumount 5) The strike rate dips slighlty after the wicket but without much risk England still manage eight runs off the over. 119 runs needed off 72 balls

SIX! Steps out to convert it into a full toss and pounds it down the ground for a huge six.

SIX! More flight from Poonam and Wyatt helps herself to more runs. Clean strike straight over bowler's head for successive sixes!

After 9 overs, England 96/1 (Danielle Wyatt 72, Tammy Beaumount 8) Wyatt has helped England in touching distance of 100 and we aren't halfway into the innings. Taking the game away from India with every hit. Indian bowlers look clueless.

FOUR! Wyatt jumps out of her crease, makes room for herself, in order to get the drive in the gap between mid off and cover, and executes it really well to earn four more runs.

After 10 overs, England 107/1 (Danielle Wyatt 82, Tammy Beaumount 9) Wyatt is not only about scoring the fours and sixes. She has displayed great awareness in running twos wherever possible and continues to rotate the strike. End of another fruitful over for England.

FOUR! Again that backing away on the leg side and playing on the offside. Wyatt opens the face of her bat and guides it past point.

FOUR! Beaumount rips into that one! Strikes it powerfully straight back with Vastrakar taking evasive action.

FOUR! We have had some glorious shots that were played today. This is right among the top ones. Wyatt sees the length of the ball is on the shorter side, rocks back and slices it perfectly to get it through cover point.

After 11 overs, England 122/1 (Danielle Wyatt 91, Tammy Beaumount 14) Vastrakar taken to the cleaners once again! 15 runs of the over, including three boundaries. The asking rate has dropped significantly. Just a touch over 8.

FOUR! Straight back over bowler's head. Simple as you like. Beaumount this time skips down the pitch and finds the straight boundary.

After 12 overs, England 129/1 (Danielle Wyatt 93, Tammy Beaumount 19) Deepti's first ball of the over was smacked for boundary but the offie came back well to keep it down to seven.

FOUR! Too short by Anuja, pulled away by Beaumount to deep mid wicket boundary.

This game is slipping away from India. England came out all guns blazing, and unlike India, there hasn't been a lull in their innings. India need a wicket, desperately.

SIX! Veda in the deep seemed to get her hand but is unable to keep it in play. Replays show she was inside the boundary. Baumount flat bats it to long on boundary.

After 13 overs, England 144/1 (Danielle Wyatt 95, Tammy Beaumount 30) England are galloping towards their target. 15 more runs leaked. India under immense pressure.

After 14 overs, England 151/1 (Danielle Wyatt 97, Tammy Beaumount 35) India turn to their strike bowler to turn the game around. Well, Goswami cannot get a wicket, but she has kept down to seven runs without conceding a boundary. Bowled in the right areas not giving the England batters room to play with, no looseners, but the batting duo still sneak seven runs, running couple of braces.

What an innings this from Danielle Wyatt. She has effectively sealed it for England. Brilliant hundred, and a generous applause from Mumbai crowd.

Hundred! Second ton for Wyatt in T20Is , jubilation for the batter and the England dug-out is on their feet appreaciating the effort. Wyatt gets to the landmark with another boundary down the ground.

OUT! India have a wicket finally! Beaumont is the one who walks back after she is caught by Mandhana in the deep.Attempted another big shot on the leg side but could only find deep mid-wicket. T Beaumont c Mandhana b Deepti Sharma 35(23)

After 15 overs, England 160/2 (Danielle Wyatt 104, Nat Sciver 1) Eventful over that with Wyatt becoming the second women's player with two T20I hundreds. Deepti gets the wicket of Beaumount but it has come at least couple of overs late.

FOUR! Not good in the field from Mandhana as she is unable to stop the ball in the deep after having reached there in time. Wyatt gets four more.

SIX! Wyatt gets low and smacks it over long-on. Match slipping away for India.

After 16 overs, England 174/2 (Danielle Wyatt 116, Nat Sciver 3) Another expensive over for India. England require 25 off 24 balls. Wyatt has made India's massive 198 look mighty small.

OUT! End of an unbelivable innings . Fielders congratulate the departing batter as she makes her way back. Holes out to Veda at long on. Wyatt c Veda Krishnamurthy b Deepti Sharma 124(64)

People are exiting the ground. Wyatt has been dismissed but its not stopping people from leaving. She has sealed the game, and India would hope for something really special to win.

After 17 overs, England 183/3 (Nat Sciver 4, ) India get rid of Wyatt after she struck a belligerent knock of 124. India will require a miracle to pull a victory from here on.

FOUR! Low full toss on leg and Knight sweeps it well to earn four runs

FOUR! Short from Harmanpreet and Knight pivots to play the cross-batted swipe to mid wicket boundary.

After 18 overs, England 195/3 (Nat Sciver 10, Heather Knight 6) The visiting side has made giant strides to get one shot away from India's first innings score. Four more runs needed with 12 deliveries left in the innings.

England win by 7-wickets! England complete a record chase to win their second match of the tri-series. Harmanpreet Kaur and Co ran into a belligerent Danielle Wyatt, who simply took the game away from India. Good contribution by Beaumount. India must be disappointed with their second loss of the series, especially after scoring close to 200 in the first innings.

Pretty convincing win for England, the veritable stroll in the park. It should be a tough loss to take for India, especially after the huge total they posted. Lots of questions for India to ponder over.

Harmanpreet Kaur, India captain: When we score 198 we were looking confident. We need to bowl dot balls. We just want to play aggressive cricket. Wicket was not easy to bat in the first innings. As a bowling unit we need to work on. We are doing well and definitely work on our game.

Heather Knight, England captain : What a game of cricket. Brilliant pitch for T20 cricket. Getting those wickets in middle was very pleasing. Danny started off really well, she plays smart cricket getting her second T20I hundred. As a bowling there hardly any margin for error. Smriti batted really well she came out positively.

Danielle Wyatt, Player of the Match: This knock is quite special. It was nice to be there. Worked really hard for this. Yeah, I thought fitness was a big part to play such an innings. I am trying to keep going.

Smriti Mandhana was the star of the Indian innings once again. Mithali Raj did her part as well to help India to a formidable 198, India's highest total in T20I. But with the England opener Danielle Wyatt in such form scoring her second T20I century dashed the Indian hopes. to be honest there was very little India could have done to prevent her from scoring. India will be up against Australia tomorrow with the toss taking place at 9:30. We will be here with the live coverage and our correspondent at Brabourne stadium in CCI. So do join us for the match. Enjoy the rest of your Sunday. Cya later.

OUT! And that's it from Mandhana. She tries to steer it past through the point but plays an uppish shot and it travels straight to Beaumont at that position. Mandhana c Beaumont b Sciver 76(40)

FIFTY! That's a brilliant fifty from Raj, a great knock. She has looked to attack from the ball one and the plan has worked for her so far. India would like her to continue till the end.

OUT! Mithali tries to go big but has been caught on the long-on region by Farrant off the bowling of Gunn. Just what England hoped for. Mithali c Gunn b Farrant 53(43)

OUT! Veda has been bowled by Ecclestone. Quicker delivery and no room whatsoever but Veda tried to make some and lost the idea of stumps. She goes for 3. Veda Krishnamurthy b Ecclestone 3(4)

FOUR! On the legs and Harmanpreet picks the fine leg region to hit for a boundary.

OUT! And after back to back fours, the skipper loses the focus and is bowled. Harmanpreet Kaur b Farrant 30(22)

Preview: Easily beaten in the tournament opener by Australia, India will hope for a reversal in fortune when they take on England in the women's T20 triangular series.

The hosts will need to improve in all three departments if they are to avoid a repeat of the six-wicket defeat to the Aussies at the Brabourne Stadium. India's middle and lower middle order have not been among the runs and that is an area of concern for the team management.

The likes of Veda Krishnamurthy, Harmapreet Kaur, Mithali Raj — who have so much potential and experience — would certainly be eyeing a better show on a track where the ball is expected to come on to the bat nicely.

If Mithali and Harmanpreet fire in unison they can demoralise even the strong English attack. Even Mumbai girl Jemmimah Rodrigues needs to pull her socks up and play to her potential.

Only the form of vice-captain Smriti Mandhana would have satisfied coach Tushar Arothe, but the left-handed batswoman too needs to learn from her past mistakes and stay till the end.

Apart from Smriti, Anuja Patil has been getting some runs, and the team could mull sending her up the order.

Mandhana made a brisk 67 in the game against Australia but admitted that she threw her wicket way. If India want to pile up runs on the board, her role will be crucial again.

On the bowling front, veteran seamer Jhulan Goswami ran though the Australian top-order without getting adequate support from others, including Shikha Pandey and Rumeli Dhar.

Tomorrow, Pandey and Dhar will need to chip in with their effective bowling to restrict England. The spinners – Poonam Yadav and Deepti Sharma – also need to take up responsibility and deliver.

England did play spin well in their win against the Aussies yesterday, so Sharma and Yadav will have to come up with something different to stop them.

England have defeated Australia by eight wickets and will look to continue their winning streak.

All-rounder Netlie Sciver shone with both bat and ball and she would be eyeing another stellar performance, and so would Tamsin Beaumont.

England pacers and spinners have also been among the wickets.

While a win for India will bring them back in contention for a place in the final, another defeat will surely affect their morale, besides making their task even more difficult.

Teams (from):

India: Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Smriti Mandhana, Mithali Raj, Veda Krishnamurthy, Jemimah Rodrigues, Anuja Patil, Deepti Sharma, Taniya Bhatia, Poonam Yadav, Jhulan Goswami, Shikha Pandey, Pooja Vastrakar, Rumeli Dhar, Mona Meshram, Radha Yadav.

England: Heather Knight (captain), Tamsin Beaumont, Kate Cross, Alice Davidson-Richards, Sophie Ecclestone, Tash Farrant, Katie George, Jenny Gunn, Alex Hartley, Daniellie Hazell, Amy Jones, Anya Shrubsole, Natlie Sciver, Fran Wilson, Danni Wyatt.

With inputs from PTI