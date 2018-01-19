FOUR! Too short this time! Desai rocks back and pulls it across the field. Didn't middle it but was hit powerfully

After 4 overs,India Under-19 14/0 ( Harvik Desai (W) 8 , Shubman Gill 5) Gill rotated the strike off the first ball with Desai getting off the mark with successive boundaries. Nungu needs to get length right.

FOUR! Desai took a few balls to get his first run, but now seems to be in a hurry as he finds the gap on the off side, beats the point fielder. the ball races away to square boundary.

After 5 overs,India Under-19 19/0 ( Harvik Desai (W) 12 , Shubman Gill 6) Gill bunts it to long on for a single, the first run off Loche's bowling. Zimbabwean skipper keeps it straight after being hit for a boundary.

After 6 overs,India Under-19 27/0 ( Harvik Desai (W) 12 , Shubman Gill 11) Not the best of the starts for Myers. Bowls from a very wide angle almost ends up facing the midwicket fielder as he gets into his delivery stride. Gill is looking in fine form. Myers overstepped by some margin before bowling a wide and then had Gill caught at mid-off off a free-hit.

FOUR! Loche bowls it full and Gill is right to the pitch off it to cream it through extra cover. Sublime batting.

FOUR! Sprayed it down the leg side, Gill bends on his knee to sweep it past short fine leg.

FOUR! Again. Wonderful timing on that shot! Looked like a mere push that runs along the carpet to beat long fielder.

After 7 overs,India Under-19 42/0 ( Harvik Desai (W) 12 , Shubman Gill 25) Runs bleeding for Zimbabwe. India making light work of Zimbabwe's 155. 15 runs including three boundaries come off the seventh over.

FOUR! Width offered and Desai goes on his backfoot to pierce it through the off side field.

After 8 overs,India Under-19 48/0 ( Harvik Desai (W) 17 , Shubman Gill 26) Six runs come off Madhavere's first over. Desai too getting into his own, after a very good day behind the stumps he is showing his ability with the bat.

FOUR! No bowling change is going to stop Gill today it seems. Taun Harrison comes on to bowl his off -spinners. Punches through the extra cover. 50-up for India.

FOUR! Gill is dealing in boundaries. Dances down and whips it past mid-wicket, no chance for the man in the deep.

FOUR! Third off the over! Another cover-drive another boundary. Feel for Zimbabwean bowlers. This could over pretty soon.

After 9 overs,India Under-19 60/0 ( Harvik Desai (W) 17 , Shubman Gill 38) India are cantering towards their total. Indians are making up for the slow and drab first innings from Zimbabwe. Scoring at a brisk rate.

FOUR! Barely a margin for an error. Desai loves the offside as he smacks another boundary with a flat bat through covers

After 10 overs,India Under-19 68/0 ( Harvik Desai (W) 22 , Shubman Gill 41) Boundaries do not seem to stop as both the openers keep finding the gaps in the field. India has made excellent use of the first powerplay to smash almost half of their target.

After 11 overs,India Under-19 71/0 ( Harvik Desai (W) 23 , Shubman Gill 43) Roche continues. Full ball on middle and leg to start with, turned around the corner by Gill fir a single. Similar length on off-stump to Desai who drives to cover. No runs. He tucks a shortish ball to square leg for another dot and doesn't score on the next ball either. They need not worry though. Desai gets a singles to long-on to bring Gill on strike, who picks an easy single to long-on.

Jonathan Connolly is brought into the attack. Roche has used five bowlers for 11 overs, this being the sixth.

SIX! Desai slams it over deep mid-wicket for the first maximum of the innings. Scoring runs for fun.

After 12 overs,India Under-19 80/0 ( Harvik Desai (W) 29 , Shubman Gill 46) Connolly's first over yields nine runs with a triple and a six over mid wicket.

After 13 overs,India Under-19 84/0 ( Harvik Desai (W) 31 , Shubman Gill 48) Roche pulls things back with a tidy over. Good to see the youngsters respecting the good balls and not getting carried away by it. Four singles off the over.

FIFTY! Spectacular shot to get to the landmark! A s hort arm jab to a short-pitched delivery by Gill. Tonks it over mid-wicket, to execute such a shot requires some serious talent and Gill has played it nonchalantly. Half-century for Shubman Gill, his second in the tournament.

After 14 overs,India Under-19 92/0 ( Harvik Desai (W) 32 , Shubman Gill 55) Shubman Gill raises his second fifty of the tournament and doesn't look like he is going to stop anytime soon, perhaps he should go for his 100. Another over that leaks eight runs.

FOUR! That is just downright awful cricket by Zimbabwe. First, it's a front foot no ball and then the fielder at short cover recklessly attempts a run-out the nn-striker, which was never really going to happen with the batsman being a couple of yards away. With no one really expecting a throw there is no player back it ends up conceding four overthrows. Next ball is a Free-hit.

FOUR! Gill lines himself up and strikes it down the ground. Qualifies as a proper cross-court forehand. Past mid on for another boundary.

After 15 overs,India Under-19 105/0 ( Harvik Desai (W) 32 , Shubman Gill 67) Chimhinya has a forgettable start to his bowling. In fact he is having a pathetic day, first a duck with the bat and then an inexcusable huge front-foot no ball. 13 runs come off his over as India jet past 100.

FOUR! Nungu finds the edge but with the way India were galloping there was no way Roche could have afforded a slip with the ball running down to third man fence. First boundary that wasn't really in control.

After 16 overs,India Under-19 109/0 ( Harvik Desai (W) 36 , Shubman Gill 67) Nungu ceases the onslaught to some effect, conceding only a boundary, that too off an edge, off his over. Or is Desai holding back for Gill to have enough runs to score a century, I wonder.

FOUR! Pulled away off the back foot. Strong hit, intentionally smacked it in front off square, in fact it was very straight bounced a couple of times before going over the cow corner.

After 17 overs,India Under-19 116/0 ( Harvik Desai (W) 37 , Shubman Gill 72) Seven more runs off the 17th over. With the boundary coming off the last ball. Desai knocking off singles with Gill smashing the boundaries

FOUR! Can't bowl a full toss, that too on the pads. Gill accepts it gleefully and puts it away through mid wicket.

After 18 overs,India Under-19 125/0 ( Harvik Desai (W) 41 , Shubman Gill 77) Players take drinks after 18 overs with nine runs coming off it. India need just 31 more with 32 overs remaining. Another 10-wicket win on the cards?

After 19 overs,India Under-19 130/0 ( Harvik Desai (W) 43 , Shubman Gill 78) Shumba starts off well, with the left-arm spinner, bowling slower through the air. Tidy beginning with only three runs coming off it.

FOUR! Pulled! Not hit with tremendous power, just pure timing on that one from Desai. Collects another four.

FIFTY! Desai brings up his fifty, made most of the opportunity he received in this match. Some good looking shots in his innings.

After 20 overs,India Under-19 140/0 ( Harvik Desai (W) 51 , Shubman Gill 80) Myers starts with couple of wides with Desai scoring a boundary and then bringing up his second Under-19 half-century. Doesn't look like Gill will be getting his century today.

FOUR! Gill crunches this down the ground. Has this unique modern day ability of smashing it with a flat bat straight down the ground

After 21 overs,India Under-19 149/0 ( Harvik Desai (W) 55 , Shubman Gill 85) Couple of boundaries, the first, was a full-blooded wallop down the ground off Gill's blade, while the second came off the outside edge off Desai's willow, that just about managed to evade the grasp of wicket-keeper Dollar.

India win by 10 wickets! Gill with the winning shot. He finishes off with another high-quality shot down the ground. India top Group B. Another fantastic performance by this young Indian outfit. Were rated as favourites going into the tournament have played just like them. Gill finishes with an unbeaten 90 off 59 balls against his name, Desai provided the perfect foil with a steady 56.

Shubman Gill (Man of the Match) : It was a pretty good wicket to bat on. We capitalised on the start we got. He (Rahul Dravid) just told us to go out and play and be impressive. It is always good to bat with (Harvik) Desai.

Liam Roche, Zimbabwe captain: It was a team decision to bat first. It was a very good batting wicket but sadly we didn't bat well. We enjoyed the conditions; not too different from Zimbabwe. It was a learning curve to play against India, credit to their openers, they batted very well.

Prithvi Shaw, Indian captain : Shubman and Harvik doing a great job for us. Attitude, intensity really matters for us, because of these two things we are doing well. Yes, we are playing Bangladesh. We do have some time for good rest and some practice for the quarter finals.

India U19 today becomes the only second side after England U19 (in 2008) to win successive #U19CWC games by a margin of 10 wickets! #IndvZim #FutureStars

So, that's that. All ends as expected, no funny business in Group B with India and Australia qualifying for the knockouts, while for the young boys from PNG and Zimbabwe will enter the plate competition, fighting for spots between 8 and 16. After three dominating performances India's reputation from strong favourites has accentuated to overwhelming favourites. Today, they experimented with the team, bringing in couple of new faces into the side and then giving Harvik Desai the opportunity to open the innings and promoting middle-order batsman Shubman Gill as well. Both passed with flying colours to maintain 100 per cent rercord in group stages. So we have a week before the quarter-final tie against Bangladesh, do join us for the match on the 26 January. It will be a 3 am start in India, but fret not as we promise to be here, providing all the live updates and much more. Until then, its goodbye.

OUT! Mavi gets the first one. A bit of inward movement and the ball takes Dollar's off-stump through the gap between bat and pad.

OUT! Arshdeep goes around the wicket to Myers who simply spoons a catch to Shaw at mid-off. What a waste!

OUT! Parag gets Madhevere. Full and outside off, and he tries to run it to third-man half-heartedly. Ends up running it back on to his stumps. Liam Roche is in.

OUT! Six and out! Lovely bowling. Anukul held this back a bit and drew Shumba out on the defence. This turned past his outside edge and Desai completes the stumping.

OUT! And he's gone. Chiminya goes for a duck. Misses the straight ball after going on the backfoot to defend, and Anukul has two in this over.

OUT! Anukul gets Roche with a slider. The skipper was looking good, but Anukul has been bowling with lot of guile over the past few overs. This was slightly quicker too. That's Anukul's third wicket, and it's time for drinks.

All OUT! That's it. Anukul bowls Nungu who attempts a wild swing without getting to the pitch of the ball. Zimbabwe are all out for 154.

FIFTY! Spectacular shot to get to the landmark! A short arm jab to a short-pitched delivery by Gill. Tonks it over mid-wicket, to execute such a shot requires some serious talent and Gill has played it nonchalantly. Half-century for Shubman Gill, his second in the tournament.

FIFTY! Desai brings up his fifty, made most of the opportunity he received in this match. Some good looking shots in his innings.

Gill finishes with an unbeaten 90 off 59 balls against his name, Desai provided the perfect foil with a steady 56.

Another fantastic performance by this young Indian outfit. Were rated as favourites going into the tournament have played just like them.

India win by 10 wickets! Gill with the winning shot. He finishes off with another high-quality shot down the ground. India top Group B.

ICC Under-19 World Cup, India vs Zimbabwe, Latest Update: India win by 10 wickets

Preview: India have made an impressive start to the tournament so far with two wins from two games. Their main concern ahead of their final group fixture against Zimbabwe is the fitness of right-arm quick Ishan Porel, who injured his foot during the victory against Australia.

Zimbabwe come into the match knowing that only a win will be good enough to qualify for the last eight, and even then they may still fail to do so if Australia beat Papua New Guinea in the other Group B fixture.

Form Guide

India are yet to break a sweat in the tournament, opening with a 100-run victory over Australia and following that up with a comprehensive 10-wicket reversal of PNG to confirm their qualification for the quarter-finals. On current form, they will be hard to stop.

Zimbabwe have had mixed fortunes. They opened their account with thumping 10-wicket victory over PNG in a rain-shortened match but were then outclassed by Australia, losing by seven wickets and taking a dent to their net run rate in the process – something that could prove crucial in the shake-up for quarter-final qualification.



Players to watch



Prithivi Shaw (Ind)

India's captain has lead his team from the front with scores of 94 and 57 not out so far in the tournament. A right-hand opener, Shaw has drawn comparisons with Sachin Tendulkar after starting his first-class career with five centuries from nine games. He will be the dangerman for Zimbabwe.

Milton Shumba (Zim)

A left-hand top-order batsman who can bowl slow left-arm orthodox, Shumba took three wickets and scored 45 runs in Zimbabwe’s warm-up loss to New Zealand. He wasn't required to bat in the first game against Papua New Guinea but took two wickets. Against Australia the 17-year-old only mustered 16 runs but this could be his chance to shine on the big stage.

Head to head



The two teams have met just once previously at the ICC U19 CWC, in 2012, the year India won their third tournament. Zimbabwe lost by 63 runs to a side that included Player of the Tournament, Unmukt Chand. The three other U19 games the two countries have played have also been one-sided, with India winning all of them.

World Cup history

India won their first title in 2000, with Yuvraj Singh claiming the Player of the Tournament award, a feat he would emulate for the senior side in 2011 as India won the ICC World Cup. The 2004 Player of the Tournament also came from India, though the Shikhar Dhawan-inspired side lost to Pakistan in the final. The 2008 side, captained by one Virat Kohli, also claimed the title, and India added a third triumph in 2012. In 2016 they came desperately close to securing a record-breaking fourth trophy, but were beaten by West Indies in a last-over thriller.

Zimbabwe have appeared at all 10 tournaments since 1998, with a best finish of sixth in 2004. They finished 10th at the most recent competition in 2016. Some notable individual performers include Mluleki Nkala in the 1998 edition, who was the joint-leading wicket-taker, Tinashe Panyangara, who took the second-best figures in the tournament’s history in 2004 – 6/31 as Australia were bundled out for 73 – and Tatenda Taibu, who was Player of the Series in 2002 for his run scoring, wicket taking, and, when he wasn’t bowling, wicket-keeping feats.

Forecast

Rainfall and heavy winds are expected at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui.

Squads

India: Prithvi Shaw (c), Shubman Gill, Aryan Juyal, Abhishek Sharma, Arshdeep Singh, Harvik Desai, Manjot Kalra, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Pankaj Yadav, Riyan Parag, Ishan Porel, Himanshu Rana, Anukul Roy, Shivam Mavi, Shiva Singh

Zimbabwe: Liam Roche (c), Gregory Dollar, Donald Mlambo, Tanunurwa Makoni, Jayden Schadendorf, Milton Shumba, Alistair Frost, Dion Myers, Nkosilatu Nunu, Jonathan Conolly, Wesley Madhevere, Kieran Robinson, Robert Chimhinya, Tinashe Nenhunzi, Taun Harrison

This article first appeared on ICC-Cricket.com, reproduced with permission.