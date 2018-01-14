After 15 overs, Australia 61/1 (Jack Edwards 28, Jason Sangha 4) Skipper Jason Sangha joins Edwards and gets off the mark with a boundary to fine leg. Speed gun tells us Nagarkoti is bowling consistently over 90 miles, this is some serious pace. The fastest delivery bowled at 147 kmph. End of an successful over for India.

After 16 overs, Australia 64/1 (Jack Edwards 30, Jason Sangha 5) Singh finishes another tidy over, holding his lines right and applying the brakes on the scoring. Three singles come off the over. Sangha comes in with some reputation behind, he looks comfortable at the moment, against pace and spin. Will see more of it after the first drinks break of the Australian innings.

After 17 overs, Australia 69/1 (Jack Edwards 34, Jason Sangha 6) Edwards and Sangha exchange the strike with couple of singles to third man. Followed by a couple on the onside with the fifth run off the over once again coming from the third man region. Australia need one of the two to start finding the boundaries as the required rate continues to rise.

After 18 overs, Australia 72/1 (Jack Edwards 36, Jason Sangha 7) Abhishek Sharma is introduced into the attack. Comes across the stumps. Three singles off the first three balls and three dots off the final three. Not afraid to toss the ball up, which is a good sign.

After 19 overs, Australia 78/1 (Jack Edwards 38, Jason Sangha 10) Shaw has used six bowlers to deliver 19 overs with Rana becoming the latest. Aryan Juyal walks upto the stumps and he seems to be a chirpy fellow, constantly cheering on Rana, who starts off with a six-run over, including a wide down the leg side.

After 20 overs, Australia 82/1 (Jack Edwards 38, Jason Sangha 10) Sharma varying his speeds really well here. Delivers three dots upfront but after firing it rather quickly, he allows Edwards to collect a couple of runs.

After 21 overs, Australia 86/1 (Jack Edwards 41, Jason Sangha 14) Another four-run over. Australia's approach really needs to change here, the asking rate has gone over 8 and is moving northwards swiftly. Rana gets the outside edge off the first ball that runs down to third man, the duo run two.

OUT! With boundaries drying up and required rate inching towards 9, one of the two batsmen had to go for the big shots. Aussie skipper dances down the track to go over long off, but Sharma's off-spin taking the ball away, finds the outside part of the bat that goes towards backward point fielder. J Sangha c Prithvi Shaw b Abhishek Sharma 14(23)

After 22 overs, Australia 89/2 (Jack Edwards 41, Jonathan Merlo 1) India continue to peg Australia back, first they dried up the boundaries and now with a wicket. Clinical stuff from India. The loss of Sangha will surely sting them. Merlo gets off the blocks off the first ball with a single.

After 24 overs, Australia 93/2 (Jack Edwards 45, Jonathan Merlo 6) Misfield allows Australia to collect three runs off the penultimate ball of the 24th over and a single off the last ball means Edwards to take strike off the next over. Four off Abhishek's fourth over.

FOUR! Has been a while since the ball crossed the boundary line. Edwards finally gets one as he tucks the ball away to backward square leg.

After 25 overs, Australia 102/2 (Jack Edwards 46, Jonathan Merlo 11) With the boundary coming off the over, Australia go past 100. Despite the boundary, Anukul's over only yeilds only six.

After 26 overs, Australia 107/2 (Jack Edwards 48, Jonathan Merlo 14) Five singles come off Abhishek Sharma's over. He has given very little away, he finds Merlo's leading edge that fell in no man's land. Australia lagging behind here.

FOUR! Merlo shows first sight of intent. Comes down the wicket and gets to the pitch of the ball to loft it straight back over the bowler.

FIFTY! Out comes the slog sweep! Edwards goes down and his knee and whacks it over wide long for a six to bring up his half-century!

After 27 overs, Australia 120/2 (Jack Edwards 55, Jonathan Merlo 20) Australia finally getting a move on. 13 runs come off the over with the help of couple of big hits.

After 28 overs, Australia 127/2 (Jack Edwards 59, Jonathan Merlo 23) Rana returns to the bowling crease for his third over conceding five singles and a couple off the six balls. Edwards really need to hit the straps. Cannot leave it too late.

OUT! Mavi comes back to knock Merlo over! He strikes with his first ball of the new spell. Beauty! The ball straightens and uproots the off-stump.

After 31 overs, Australia 148/3 (Jack Edwards 62, Param Uppal 3) Malvi's return has doused whatever little hope Australia was gathering. Great over for India with a wicket and three runs off it.

FOUR! That's two in two balls. This is more convincing. Full and outside off, and Edwards hits this past covers

After 32 overs, Australia 157/4 (Jack Edwards 70, ) Turn on first ball. Another dot. More turn on next ball and Edwards' wild swing gets the outside edge. No slips means four runs. Next one is fuller, and Edwards creams this convincingly through cover. Sharma comes back next ball, beats him on the outside edge. And what's happened there? A terrible mix-up between Edwards and Uppal means Uppal is run out. Australia are four down.

After 33 overs, Australia 157/4 (Jack Edwards 70, Austin Waugh 2) Austin Waugh has come out at number six, he gets off the mark with a drive to mid off. Three singles and leg-bye come off the 33rd over.

After 34 overs, Australia 166/4 (Jack Edwards 72, Austin Waugh 6) Abhishek Sharma has been right on the money since the start today, not allowing the batsmen to break free. Five runs come off the over. Australia need 163 off the last 16.

OUT! Edged and on his way! Waugh is beaten for pace here. Waugh is late on the drive to the ball that was outside off and he manages to poke it to the keeper. Length was held back by Nagarkoti, who takes his second wicket.

After 35 overs, Australia 166/5 (Jack Edwards 72, ) Nagarkoti bowls a wicket-maiden and we are in the last 15 overs of the match. He has been sensational, constantly hitting the mid 140s. Australian batsman have been completely outdone here.

OUT! Bowled'em! Edwards has to go. Australia lose their sixth. It was the arm-ball by Roy that hits the middle stump. Edwards went on the back foot to play the swat across the line but was never in a position to complete the stroke.

After 36 overs, Australia 175/6 (Will Sutherland 7, Baxter Holt 1) Sutherland gets one to clear the fence and helps Australia collect nine runs off the over. Roy gets his man in Edwards. India are all over the Aussies, almost improbable to get back into the game.

After 37 overs, Australia 183/6 (Will Sutherland 7, Baxter Holt 7) Nagarkoti completes his sixth over giving away eight runs of the over. He has looked in control for most of the innings but in the process of getting that extra pace he sprays it wide. Holt looked to pull the short ball and got a top edge that landed in vacant spaces.

After 38 overs, Australia 187/6 (Will Sutherland 10, Baxter Holt 8) Shiva Singh being brought back. Starts with a full ball on leg. Holt attempt a slog but fails to conect. He tries again th enext ball, same result. The third ball is hit to mid-off where Shaw misfields and concedes a single. Sutherland runs two on the fourth ball. These are long boundaries, so twos are always on if the placement is right. One more run on the next ball and Shiva completes a neat, four-run over.

After 39 overs, Australia 195/7 (Baxter Holt 15, Xavier Bartlett 1) Nagarkoti is wrecking havoc in Australian camp. Outfoxed Holt with a slower delivery, displaying his variety, as Holt got an inner half of the bat that almost carried to backward square leg fielder with the ball bouncing just in front and running into the boundary.

After 40 overs, Australia 199/7 (Baxter Holt 18, Xavier Bartlett 2) Chance of run-out at the keeper's end missed by India a better throw would have meant curtains for Holt. Few things to learn for the colts, but they have unreal promise and talent. Four runs off the over.

OUT! Malvi replaced Nagarkoti and now he has awicket to his name. What a superbly executed short ball, bowled at 143 clicks that climbed on to Bartlett, he managed a top edge with Aryan taking a simple catch. India two wickets away. Xavier Bartlett c Aryan Juyal b Shivam Mavi 7(5)

SIX! Right from the screws! Short by Malvi and Holt thumps it over mid wicket fence. Gone quite the distance.

After 41 overs, Australia 215/8 (Baxter Holt 29, Jason Ralston 0) A fortuitous four that went over the keeper's head off the top edge and a six helped Australia take 16 runs off the over, but it displayed Mavi's ability to bowl the short ball to good effect. With game in the bag he can experiment.

OUT! Jason Ralston was never going to complete the second run. He can continue his run towards the pavilion. Holt pulled it to deep square leg and set off for two but a good throw from the deep meant the fall of his ninth wicket.

ALL OUT! Slower full toss that dips on Holt. Missed the pull and the ball hit him high on the pads, almost on his thighs. Umpire thinks it would have gone onto hit the leg stump. India finish the game with more than seven overs to go. Baxter J Holt lbw b Shivam Mavi 39(30)

India win by 100 runs. Australia were outplayed in all departments. Indian openers –Shaw and Kalra – setting up the platform with Shubnam Gill coming and striking a timely half-century to take India to 328. Australia started off well, but losing Bryant and Merlo at crucial junctures pegged them back. With Edwards not been able to find the fence regularly and nobody really sticking around with him. Indian fast bowlers were breathtaking to watch. Porel missed out due to an unfortunate slip and twisting his ankle but Mavi and Nagarkoti clocking high on the speed gun produced a sight to be remembered for a long time.

India captain Prithvi Shaw. He is also Player of the Match : It was good fun and challenge. I enjoyed the game. We dominated in all departments, not just batting, but bowling. Playing first-class cricket was a great experience. We have 5-6 guys who have that experience, and it helps. Manjot played very well. He carried out our plans well. Absolutely impressed by fast bowlers. All bowlers looked good, even Ishan, but unfortunately he had to go off. Mavi and Kamlesh did a great job. (On fielding) Like I said, we are getting used to this wicket and outfield, which was a bit wet in the latter stages. I think to be in the process is the right thing. Our coach Rahul sir says the same. Great experience playing under Rahul sir. He never talks negative. He is very positive even in the nets and there are always positive vibes.

Australian captain Jason Sangha: The boys tried quite hard. Dropping catches was not ideal. We will keep this aside and focus on next games. Most of these guys have played state cricket so we are used to pressure and crowds. I think the pitch was amazing. We though 300 was a nice total. We thought we lost some patches, some key moments. We still have two more games, so lots to look forward to.

Great start for the Indian colts to their World Cup campaign beating three-time winners in their opening game. Onwards and upwards for Shaw and company. Lots to like about this side coached by Rahul Dravid. Hope you enjoyed our coverage of the game, do join us for the next game on 16 January against Papua New Guinea at 06:30 am IST. Our coverage will begin from 5:30 am, and until then it's back to watching the big boys grind it out in Centurion .

So India have won the all important toss in the opener and Prithvi Shaw has decided to bat first. Fasten your seatbelts folks!

LET OFF! Will Sutherland lands one on perfect length a tentative poke from Shaw has him caught behind, or is it? Oh no, that's a no-ball . What a shame! That's a clear no-ball. Shaw gets a life.

FIFTY! Wonderful innings from Manjot Kalra. Might have played the anchor's role in the partnership but he has been equally effective, scoring at a good rate to.

OUT! Six and out. A bit of extra pace and bounce and Sutherland has his man. Shaw goes for the cut and nicks one to the keeper. Misses his 100, but what an innings by the young man. Shubman Gill is next.

OUT! Manjot is gone. Tries to chip Uppal over infield but skipper Jason Sanga takes a very good catch. That's a sift dismissal and a hundred gone abegging. Time for drinks.

DROPPED! Butterfingers for Pope. The fielder has once again missed a simple chance. Rana is an extremely lucky man to be out there.

OUT! Edwards gets Himanshu Rana. It was a slower ball and Rana spoons an easy catch to point where Austin Waugh completes the catch. Anukul Roy is in.

OUT! He was dropped the previous ball but Edwards has pulled off a stunner here. Big blow to India as Gill departs for 63. Abhishek Sharma is in.

OUT! Roy becomes the fifth wicket to fall. IND losing wickets in a bid for some quick runs. Skipper Sangha will the catch, was at the edge of the circle at mid-wicket, dived forward to complete a neat catch.

OUT! Shiva is gone.That's a strange bowled. He changes his stance to this Edwards delivery but fails to connect. The ball hits his glove, pad and finally the stumps. Aryan Juyal is in .

Join us in a while for the chase. This is a good, flat pitch and it promises to be a good second half.

Jack Edwards to bowl the final over. Shiva collects a boundary on the first ball but Edwards gets him the next ball. Aryan Juyal shows intent straightaway and collects a boundary first ball. They throw their bat at everything, and collect a couple on each of the last two balls. India end with 328/7. That's a very, very good total. This is the highest total against Australia at the U-19 World Cup. Some consolation for the Aussies: Edwards finishes with four wickets.

DROPPED! Juyal with the big gloves has put down a regulation chance. Mavi is very unfortunate. He has bowled so well and induced the error from Bryant who looked to drive it through covers but Juyal didn't look very comfortable behind the stumps. How costly will it be?

OUT! Bryant drives it straight to the cover fielder. Mavi the fielder, who holds on to the catch. Nagarkoti with the breakthrough. Did the few dot balls created the pressure?

Preview: An unanticipated consequence of Australia’s decision not to send a team to the 2016 ICC Under 19 Cricket World Cup in Bangladesh is that, without placing at that tournament, they were at the mercy of fate when it came to who they would share a group with.

From a neutral’s point of view, it could hardly have turned out better, with India v Australia set to be one of the clashes of the entire group stages. They are the two most successful teams in U19 CWC history, having each won the tournament three times apiece, and both have brought sides stacked full of top-class players, many of whom have already had success against high-class opposition. We may well look back on this fixture, and the names of those who took part, and be amazed at how many have gone on to have significant careers. Don’t miss it.

Form guide

For both teams, it’s a case of which one decides to show up. Both have veered between excellent and poor in the last 12 months, with little middle ground. India stormed through two five-match series against England, losing just once and winning eight, with one tie. But the Under 19 Asia Cup was a huge disappointment, as the lost to Nepal and Bangladesh and crashed out at the group stages. Australia similarly had a 4-1 series victory set against a 2-0 reverse against Pakistan.

Both teams had notable absentees when they struggled – the likes of Jason Sangha for Australia, and Prithvi Shaw and Shubman Gill for India – but they will still both be desperate to put those memories behind them with a strong opening performance.

Head to head

Australia and India have clashed 33 times at this level, with the ledger currently reading 19-14 in favour of the latter. In World Cups however, the teams are tied at two wins apiece. Their most recent World Cup clash came in 2012, when, thanks to an Unmukt Chand century, India triumphed in the final.

Forecast

There is a chance of showers throughout the day, although rain is by no means a certainty. Frustratingly, since play is set to start at 2pm (local time), the rain is most likely to stay away during the morning.

Squads

Australia: Jason Sangha (C), Will Sutherland, Xavier Bartlett, Max Bryant, Jack Edwards, Zak Evans, Jarrod Freeman, Ryan Hadley, Baxter Holt, Nathan McSweeney, Jonathan Merlo, Lloyd Pope, Jason Ralston, Param Uppal, Austin Waugh

India: Prithvi Shaw (C), Shubman Gill, Aryan Juyal, Abhishek Sharma, Arshdeep Singh, Harvik Desai, Manjot Kalra, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Pankaj Yadav, Riyan Parag, Ishan Porel, Himanshu Rana, Anukul Roy, Shivam Mavi, Shiva Singh