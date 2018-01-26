First Cricket
Highlights, ICC U-19 World Cup 2018, India vs Bangladesh, Super League Quarter-Final, Full cricket score: IND win by 131 runs

Date: Friday, 26 January, 2018 10:24 IST Match Status: Match Ended
Venue: Queenstown Events Centre, Queenstown

ICC Under-19 World Cup 2018 Super League QF 4 Match Result India Under-19 beat Bangladesh Under-19 by 131 runs

265/10
Overs
49.2
R/R
5.39
Fours
23
Sixes
1
Extras
16
134/10
Overs
42.1
R/R
3.18
Fours
10
Sixes
2
Extras
2

  • This Indian team has looked way superior to their opponents so far. Bangladesh pulled things back with the ball to bowl India out, but 265 was a good total in itself. Bangladesh did stitch couple of good partnerships at the top, but they lost wickets at regular intervals with spinners tightening the noose. Required rate kept climbing and the young boys wilted under pressure, leading to rather reckless run outs. Credit must be given to agile Indian fielders for that too. After the middle-order collapse, the game was heading only India's way. India is the only team to remain unbeaten in the tournament. With four massive victories under their belt, Prithvi Shaw's side looks set for the challenge Pakistan will present, as the two teams will collide on 30 January, Tuesday. The match will begin at 3 am IST and we will be here, do give us company. Until then, its goodbye from us.

  • Surely, its going to be massive contest between the two sides. With both teams having quality pace attack it will be very different from the contests that we have seen in the past.

  • Mouthwatering!

  • This is how the last four have been lined up

  • Prithvi Shaw, India captain:   All the credit to our boys. They did well, they were pumped up. We do discuss during training session and fast bowlers and spinners executed the plans well. We have someone bowling in the 140s and it helps when they pick up wickets in the powerplay. Abhishek is a great all-rounder, fields really well, bowls well, and can hit some big sixes, I really enjoy batting with him.

  • Hasan Mahmud, Bangladesh captain:  We started the bowling well, but we couldn't keep going. They had a partnership but our spinners did well to restrict them. We could have been more positive with the bat. Plan was to not lose wickets in the firs ten overs.

  • Shubman Gill is the  Player of the Match : Wicket was on the slower side and we had to adjust our game accordingly. We We were trying for 270-280, but when spinners came on, we knew the wicket was on the slower side. We thought 250-260 would be good. He (Rahul Dravid) is a great man, always tells me to play along the ground.

  • ALL OUT! India win by a 131 runs. Another thumping performance to stamp their authority. They march into the semi-finals and set up a tie against Pakistan. Nagarkoti hits the base of the off stump to clean up the innings. Perfect yorker sends Nayeem's stump for a walk. Too hot for him to handle, the bat misses the line of the ball completely and that completes the formalities that were remaining. Nayeem b K Nagarkoti 11(29)

  • After 42 overs,Bangladesh Under-19 134/9 ( Nayeem Hasan 11 , Robiul Hoque 14) Couple of big hits for the number 11. He must have enjoyed getting stuck into it and getting two connections from the middle. Two sixes off the over.

  • SIX! Bigger hit this time! Absoultey clubbed that one way over the boundary ropes.

  • SIX! Singh tosses it up in the air and the batsman get dwon his knee to drag it over mid wicket boundary.

  • After 41 overs,Bangladesh Under-19 122/9 ( Nayeem Hasan 11 , Robiul Hoque 2) Hoque does well to get to the other end after tapping it past point. Nagarkoti is simply enjoying bowling quick. Bowling 140 for fun! Nayeem calls for a change in bat.Two runs off the over.

  • After 40 overs,Bangladesh Under-19 121/9 ( Nayeem Hasan 11 , Robiul Hoque 1) Abhishek goes through his over quickly, with Hoque getting a single to long on. How long can Bangladesh make India wait?

  • After 39 overs,Bangladesh Under-19 119/9 ( Nayeem Hasan 10 , ) India looking to wrap things pretty soon here. Bangladesh is receiving a hammering at the hands of overhemling favourites.

  • OUT! Edged and gone! Mahmud becomes the latest batsman to be dismissed for a duck. Playing away from the body the edge flew to first slip.  Hasan Mahmud c Abhishek Sharma b K Nagarkoti 0(7)

  • K Nagarkoti is brought back.

  • After 38 overs,Bangladesh Under-19 119/8 ( Nayeem Hasan 9 , Hasan Mahmud 0) Abhishek Sharma has been mighty impressive first with bat then with the ball. Already has couple of wickets off his four overs.Matter of time for Bangladesh.

  • OUT! Wise, this is extremely smart bowling by Abhishek. Such a thinking bowlers. Lures Hossain into a big shot. He doesn't have too many options goes for the bait and ends up hitting it down Riyan Parag throat.

  • After 37 overs,Bangladesh Under-19 118/7 ( Afif Hossain 17 , Nayeem Hasan 9) Hossain pulls it across to mid wicket for a single off the second ball. Nayeem leaves one and then tries to go after the other but misses to get bat on ball. Mavi keeps it rather wide of off stump with Nayeem unable to rotate strike.

  • After 36 overs,Bangladesh Under-19 117/7 ( Afif Hossain 16 , Nayeem Hasan 9) Clearly there is so much for the spinners on this pitch. No doubt Poep enjoyed bowling here during his eight-wicket spell. Abhishek bowling at right speeds, providing loop and flight, giving away only one run off the over.

  • After 35 overs,Bangladesh Under-19 116/7 ( Afif Hossain 15 , Nayeem Hasan 9) Nayeem edges but it doesn't carry to the slip fielder, falls short and the awkward bounce doesn't allow the fielder to gather it cleanly. Nayeem gets a couple with a boundary coming early in the over. Eight runs off the voer.

  • FOUR! Geez! That's a good shot. Presenting the full face of the bat Nayeem strikes it to the long off boundary.

  • After 34 overs,Bangladesh Under-19 108/7 ( Afif Hossain 15 , Nayeem Hasan 1) Abhishek picks up the wicket off his second over. Nayeem comes out to the middle with Bangladesh in dire states. 156 needed off 96 balls with 3 wickets in hand.

  • OUT! Falling apart rather quickly for Bangladesh. Qazi Onik is out for a golden duck. Plays inside the line with the ball going past the outside edge and into the off stump. Qazi Onik b Abhishek Sharma 0(1)

  • After 33 overs,Bangladesh Under-19 106/6 ( Afif Hossain 15 , ) Mahidul Islam plays out Mavi's over. With the fast bowler getting it to move around. With no run coming off the first five balls Mahidul Islam decided to go after him but ended up playing it on to his stumps.

  • OUT! Mavi gets his second wicket. Dragged on by Mahidul, has his furniture disturbed. Undercuts the ball onto his stumps. Bangladesh losing their way.

  • Mavi is brought back into the attack.

  • After 32 overs,Bangladesh Under-19 106/5 ( Afif Hossain 15 , Mahidul Islam Ankon (W) 10) Hossain is getting into the groove with some attacking strokeplay, trying to transfer the pressure back on to the Indians. They need to keep at it as India are just a wicket away from penetrating into the tail

  • FOUR!   Hossain sees the flight and needs no second invitation, he is off his blocks and bludgeons it to deep extra cover

  • After 31 overs,Bangladesh Under-19 100/5 ( Afif Hossain 10 , Mahidul Islam Ankon (W) 9) Eight runs come off the over. Bangladesh getting the much needed boundary in a bid to catch up with the required rate. Brings up the 100 runs also.

  • FOUR!   Was bowled flat on middle, Hossain comes down the wicket and lofts it to the long on fence for four.

  • After 30 overs,Bangladesh Under-19 92/5 ( Afif Hossain 4 , Mahidul Islam Ankon (W) 7) Back-to-back good overs for India. Only one single off the six balls by Shiva Singh. Require 174 runs off the last 20 with five wickets in hand. Shaw looks happy at the moment.

  • After 29 overs,Bangladesh Under-19 91/5 ( Afif Hossain 4 , Mahidul Islam Ankon (W) 6) Roy has been absolutely superb. He is barely giving anything to the batsman. Mixing his pace but sticking to the lines. Batsmen will have to chance their arm by playing a risky shot if they have to earn runs off his over. Only one run from the 29th over.

  • After 28 overs,Bangladesh Under-19 90/5 ( Afif Hossain 4 , Mahidul Islam Ankon (W) 5) Shiva Singh's over goes for five runs with the help of that boundary. Bangladesh need more of such hits.

  • FOUR! Makes good use of his feet to loft it wide of long on. Extremely well controlled shot by Mahidul

  • After 27 overs,Bangladesh Under-19 85/5 ( Afif Hossain 4 , Mahidul Islam Ankon (W) 0) Roy continues to pile on the pressure by stringing dots together. Maiden over by the spinner.

  • After 26 overs,Bangladesh Under-19 85/5 ( Afif Hossain 4 , Mahidul Islam Ankon (W) 0) Bangladesh have lost the plot committing unforgivable errors that have cost them dearly. The dot balls by the spinners has induced the mistakes in my opinion. Credit to some terrific fielding as well. India right on top.

  • OUT! Another bit of confusion. Another brilliant piece of fielding. Another   run out! Hossain nudges it to square leg and isn't keen on a single. Aminul Islam think he can make it and runs towards the danger end. Nagarkoti displays another outstanding piece of fielding pouncing on the little opportunity. Runs, jumps and dives to his right and throws it at a comfortable height for keeper Desai to effect the run out.  Aminul Islam run out (K Nagarkoti/Harvik Desai) 3(3)

  • After 25 overs,Bangladesh Under-19 82/4 ( Afif Hossain 3 , Aminul Islam 1) Aminul Islam joins Hossain in the middle. Bangladesh are out there with two new batsmen requiring them to rebuild the innings. Three runs off the over. At the halfway stage, Bangladesh look way behind the required rate.

  • OUT! The Indians have been hitting the stumps a few times in this innings, a wicket was just one direct-hit  away.Towhid Hridoy is gone! Spectacular piece of fielding. Hridoy is sent back after nudging it to point and running off for s ingle. Mavi runs in and hurls it to keeper's end, hitting the stumps.   Towhid Hridoy run out (Shivam Mavi) 9(22)

  • After 24 overs,Bangladesh Under-19 79/3 ( Towhid Hridoy 9 , Afif Hossain 1) Hridoy and Hossain exchanging singles, with the latter getting off the mark, off the first three balls of the over. Only three runs come off Singh's over.

  • After 23 overs,Bangladesh Under-19 76/3 ( Towhid Hridoy 7 , ) Pinak pushes off the back foot for one to long on. Hridoy tries to go for the slog sweep ends up skying it. Was the quicker one with the Hridoy top edging, Roy tried his best to catch the ball running backwards but was never going to make it. Instead he gets Ghosh out of the next ball with the opener getting a top edge and Porel completing the catch.

  • OUT!  Ghosh's chance to try and slog it out of the ground, he only manages a top edge with square leg fielder, Ishan Porel, completing the catch but not before some confusion with wicket-keeper Harvik Desai. Pinak Ghosh c Ishan Porel b Anukul Roy 43(75)

  • After 22 overs,Bangladesh Under-19 72/2 ( Pinak Ghosh 40 , Towhid Hridoy 6) Very neat beginning for Shiva Singh, with the bowler varying his pace smartly. After three dots, he gives away two singles, with Indian fielders hitting stumps again, showing they are an improved side than they were in the group stage, though the batsman was comfortably in. Finishes with a dot.

  • After 21 overs,Bangladesh Under-19 70/2 ( Pinak Ghosh 39 , Towhid Hridoy 5) Roy's first over yields six runs with the help of that boundary from Pinak. Roy hasn't got into his rhythm against the left-hander.

  • FOUR! Poor from Roy. Dropped it short giving an easy scoring opportunity for Pinak. He swipes it to backward square leg with Porel trying his best to keep it in play.

  • India's most successful bowler, Anukul Roy introduced into the attack.

  • After 20 overs,Bangladesh Under-19 64/2 ( Pinak Ghosh 34 , Towhid Hridoy 4) No signs of urgency from Bangladesh batsman with 202 runs required off 180 balls, they need to find out a way to score. India happy to giveaway couple of singles in the over. Singh's over costs three. Ghosh has faced close to 70 balls, he must go for the boundaries, before it is too late.

Live, ICC Under-19 quarter finals, India v Bangladesh, latest update: India win by a 131 runs. Another thumping performance to stamp their authority. They march into the semi-finals and set up a tie against Pakistan. Nagarkoti hits the base of the off stump to clean up the innings. Perfect yorker sends Nayeem's stump for a walk.

Preview: An unbeaten India will start overwhelming favourites but will have to guard against complacency against a tricky Bangladesh in the quarter-finals of the ICC U-19 World Cup in Queenstown on Friday.

Three-time champions India were hardly tested in the league stage where they thumped Australia, Papua New Guinea and Zimbabwe to top Group B.

They meet Bangladesh who finished second in Group C after the loss against England in their previous game.

Prithvi Shaw and Saif Hassan, captain of the Indian and Bangladeshi U-19 teams respectively. Image credit: Twitter/@cricketworldcup

Both teams would be fresh going into the knockout fixture. Bangladesh faced England last Thursday while India completed a 10-wicket rout of Zimbabwe on Friday.

When they take the field, India would also have in mind the loss they endured against Bangladesh that knocked them out of the Asia Cup in Kuala Lumpur last November.

However, key players like captain Prithvi Shaw did not take part in that tournament.

While Bangladesh played against England at the Queenstown Events Centre, India were based in Mount Maunganui through the league stage.

It is worth mentioning that the last match here, the quarterfinal between England and Australia, was a low-scoring affair with Australia able to defend a meagre 127.

England were shot out for 96 with leg-spinner Lloyd Pope picking up eight wickets.

Both India and Bangladesh boast of players with first- class experience.

While six of India's squad have played in Ranji Trophy, five Bangladesh players, who took the field against England, have featured in the National Cricket League back home.

Left-arm spinner Anukul Roy has been the leading wicket- taker for India with 10 scalps while skipper Shaw and Shubman Gill have been among the runs.

The batting, however, has not been tested fully so far as India's two wins in the league stage came with a 10-wicket margin.

Injured pacer Ishan Porel might be able to return for the key game though India have enough fast-bowling firepower courtesy Shivam Mavi and Kamlesh Nagarkoti.

The highly-rated Indian batsmen will need to be wary of Bangladesh medium pacer Hasan Mahud and off-spinner Afif Hossain, who both have five wickets to their name in three appearances.

All-rounder Hossain has also made a significant contribution with the bat, scoring 124 runs at 41.33.

Their leading run-getter has been number four Towhid Hridoy (134 runs), who smashed a match-winning 122 against Canada.

Squads:

India: Prithvi Shaw (captain), Shubman Gill, Aryan Juyal, Abhishek Sharma, Arshdeep Singh, Harvik Desai, Manjot Kalra, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Pankaj Yadav, Riyan Parag, Ishan Porel, Himanshu Rana, Anukul Roy, Shivam Mavi, Shiva Singh.

Bangladesh: Saif Hassan (captain), Afif Hossain, Aminul Islam, Hasan Mahmud, Mahidul Islam Ankon, Mohammad Naim, Mohammad Rakib, Nayeem Hasan, Pinak Ghosh, Qazi Onik, Robiul Hoque, Roni Hossen , Shakil Hossain, Tipu Sultan, Towhid Hridoy.

Match starts: 3 am IST.

With inputs from PTI



