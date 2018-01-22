First Cricket
Highlights, ICC U-19 World Cup 2018, Canada vs Papua New Guinea, Plate League Quarter-Final Full Cricket Score: CAN snatch win

Catch all the live updates and scores of the first Plate League quarter-final between Canada and Papua New Guinea of the ICC U-19 World Cup 2018.

FirstCricket Staff, Jan,22 2018

Canada Under-19 beat Papua New Guinea Under-19 by 80 runs

Toggle between tabs for Live scores and ball-by-ball commentary

Preview: The first of the Plate quarter-finals at the ICC U-19 CWC will see Canada take on Papua New Guinea at Lincoln No 3 on Sunday. The Canadians have competed at various points, and have a win from the group stages. Papua New Guinea have not yet come close to a win.

Going into their last group match, Canada had a chance of making the Super League, but a massive defeat to England by 282 runs ended their hopes. Now they need to regroup for the Plate competition and they will fancy their chances against PNG.

Canada will lock horns with Papua New Guinea in the first Plate League quarterfinal of the ICC U-19 World Cup 2018. Image courtesy: ICC

Players to watch

Arslan Khan (Can)
Khan is the leading run-scorer for Canada so far. He made 72 in that win over Namibia and he has 156 runs from his three matches in the competition, more than double that of any other Canadian player. As the No.3 batsman and the captain of the side, there will be big pressure on him to perform in this game.

James Tau (PNG)
The best of the bowlers in the heavy defeat to Australia, Tau claimed 2/42 from his 10 overs, the only PNG bowler to go at under a run a ball. His left-arm seamers were hard to get away in that match and he will be hoping for further success against the Canadians.

Head to head

These teams have met twice before, at the 2010 and 2014 ICC U-19 Cricket World Cups. Canada have won both of those matches, but it was close. The first of the fixtures saw Canada win by two wickets with five balls to spare, while in the second they closed out an 11-run victory.

Forecast

It is going to be 23°C with a bit of cloud cover in Lincoln. It will be muggy, with 78 percent humidity and there is a 20 percent chance of rain.

Squads

Canada: Arslan Khan (c), Akash Gill, Ashtan DeoSammy, Emanuel Khokhar, Kavian Naress, Kevin Singh, Pranav Sharma, Randhir Sandhu, Krishen Samuel, Faisal Jamkhandi, Arshdeep Dhaliwal, Rishiv Joshi, Aran Pathmanathan, Pieter Pretorious, Rommel Shazad

PNG: Vagi Karaho (c), Sema Kamea, Eisa Eka, James Tau, Tau Toa Nou, Nou Rarua, Igo Mahuru, Simon Atai, Leke Morea, Kevau Tau, Heagi Toua, Daure Aiga, Ovia Sam, Sinaka Arua, Boge Arua

This article first appeared on ICC-Cricket.com, reproduced with permission

Published Date: Jan 22, 2018 | Updated Date: Jan 22, 2018

