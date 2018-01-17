SIX ! Rohit is starting to attack now, and he might as well go for a shot or two with the inevitable defeat looming large. Dances down the pitch and connects his slog well, with the ball disappearing over long-on! IND 103/7

After 40 overs,India 106/7 ( Rohit Sharma 32 , Mohammed Shami 7) Rohit guides the ball towards third man for a single off the fourth delivery of the over, bringing Shami back on strike. Risky single collected by the tailender collected off the penultimate delivery. Swing and a miss for Rohit off a short ball at the end of the over. Meanwhile, the local spectators have resorted to singing their national anthem. With a series-clinching win around the corner, what better a time!

FOUR ! Shami has decided he's going to have some fun now. Smacks a full delivery from Maharaj towards long-on, where Morkel fails to cut the ball off. IND 110/7

After 41 overs,India 115/7 ( Rohit Sharma 32 , Mohammed Shami 14) Shami smacks a full delivery from Maharaj down the ground, with the ball beating Morkel before crossing over the boundary rope. Shami guides the ball towards backward point next ball, getting just about enough time to come back for a third. Byes collected off the penultimate delivery, with the ball going past de Kock, with Rohit coming back for a second. Dot off the last ball. Nine off the over.

FOUR ! Thick outside edge off Shami's bat flies over ABD in the slips, and away to the third man fence! IND 119/7

After 42 overs,India 121/7 ( Rohit Sharma 32 , Mohammed Shami 20) Shami gets a thick edge off the second ball that flies over de Villiers in the slips, and runs away to the third man fence. The tailender taps a yorker from Ngidi towards square-leg for a double off the last ball of the over. Six off the over.

Shami doing well, calling all his batting prowess to deny Ngidi so far. But a little more tact needed in farming the strike.

After 43 overs,India 122/7 ( Rohit Sharma 33 , Mohammed Shami 20) Morkel returns to the attack, and gets one to angle into Rohit's pad at a low height — a la the delivery that got Kohli out. Rohit guides the penultimate delivery through the square on the off side for a single to collects a single. Just one off the over.

Double change, with Rabada being introduced from the other end. Another 20 minutes to go before lunch on the final day.

FOUR ! Slashed away towards the backward point fence by Shami off Rabada! IND 127/7

After 44 overs,India 127/7 ( Rohit Sharma 34 , Mohammed Shami 24) Rabada is introduced from the Hennops River End. Rohit collects a single off the fourth delivery, while Shami slashes the ball over backward point off the next delivery to collect his fourth boundary of the innings. Five off the over.

After 45 overs,India 129/7 ( Rohit Sharma 35 , Mohammed Shami 24) Morne continues from the other end. Rohit collects a single off the fourth ball of the over, pulling it towards the leg side. Morkel switches to round-the-wicket while bowling to Shami in the penultimate delivery, conceding a wide. Shami guides the ball towards third man off the last ball, but Rohit refuses a single. Two off the over.

FOUR ! Pulled away towards the fine-leg boundary by Rohit off Rabada! He moves to 39! IND 133/7

FOUR ! Back-to-back boundaries for Rohit. Rabada goes round-the-wicket to Rohit, and the latter isn't really in control of his pull, but gets the ball to fly wide of de Kock nevertheless. And that also brings up the 50-stand for the eighth wicket , this one coming off just 49 balls! IND 137/7

After 46 overs,India 138/7 ( Rohit Sharma 44 , Mohammed Shami 24) Back-to-back boundaries for Rohit off the first two deliveries of the 46th over, with the latter bringing up the fifty-stand for the eighth wicket in just 49 balls. DROPPED ! Rohit pulls straight to Amla at square-leg, with Faf's plan nearly working, but the ball bursts out of Hash' hands. Rohit collects a single nevertheless. "Ek ball hai, khel lena aaram se," instructs Rohit to Shami, asking him to fend the last delivery from Rabada. Nine off the over.

43* is now Rohit Sharma's highest score in the 4th innings of a Test. His previous highest was 39 against Australia at Sydney in 2015.

50-partnership between Shami and Rohit... this is a good stand with Rohit playing the ODI game and asking Shami to back himself. Attacking South Africa has worked so far... Can they do it more though, long enough to change the game?

After 47 overs,India 141/7 ( Rohit Sharma 47 , Mohammed Shami 24) Rohit guides a back-of-length delivery from Morkel towards extra-cover at the start of the 47th over, collecting a double on the occasion. Pulls the next one towards fine-leg, but refuses a single. Rohit tries pulling a snorter from Morkel, but doesn't get either bat or glove to it. Rohit finally goes for a single off the penultimate ball after pulling it towards long-leg. Shami pats the last ball down the ground, but Rohit wants the strike for himself for what should be the last over before lunch, and denies a single.

Rohit's dismissal at the stroke of lunch means that the session has been extended by another 15 mins .

Rohit Sharma missed out on becoming the fourth Indian batsman to score a fifty in the fourth innings of a Test in South Africa. Indians to score 50-plus runs in the 4th innings of a Test in South Africa: Deep Dasgupta, 2001 Rahul Dravid, 2001 Gautam Gambhir, 2011

Lungisani Ngidi brought back into the attack in the 49th over of the innings, and he will hope to complete his five-for today.

And Rohit is gone... one too many shots... Will this be enough to save his Test spot? You would think so... More importantly, South Africa only two wickets away. Session has been extended.

FOUR ! Shami gave everything into that shot, and ends up getting a thick outside edge that flies towards third man for a four. IND 145/8

OUT ! And that's a FIVE-FOR for Lungisani Ngidi on Test debut! What a dream match he is having! Shami tries another ambitious shot, but only ends up chipping this over to Morkel at mid-on. IND 145/9 Shami c Morkel b Ngidi 28(24)

Fiver on debut for Lungi Ngidi... And India are collapsing before lunch. This has been a superb effort from the debutant. Brilliant pace bowling!

After 49 overs,India 147/9 ( Ishant Sharma 0 , Jasprit Bumrah 2) Shami gets a thick top-edge that carries the ball high over the slips, and away to the third man fence for a four. Shami miscues a pull off the next ball, lobbing the ball over to Morkel at mid-on for Ngidi to complete a five-for on Test debut! New batsman Bumrah edges the penultimate ball through backward point for a double, getting off the mark. Six runs and a wicket off the over.

Loud loud cheer for Lungi Ngidi as he finishes that over... what a reception for a fine spell that has destroyed the No 1 Test side!

FOUR ! Ishant unleashes a square drive off the last delivery of the 50th over, bringing up the 150 for the Indians! IND 151/9

After 50 overs,India 151/9 ( Ishant Sharma 4 , Jasprit Bumrah 2) Rabada fires in a yorker off the fourth delivery after a couple of short ball, which is blocked out by Ishant. The lanky pacer drives the last ball through square to collect his first boundary, bringing up the 150 for the visitors.

OUT! South Africa regain the Freedom Trophy with a series-clinching 135-run win at Centurion , with Ngidi dismissing Bumrah to complete a fantastic win for the Proteas! The tailender chips the ball tamely towards Philander at short extra-cover for India's winning run in Tests to come to a screeching halt. Six-for for Ngidi on debut ! IND 151 all out Bumrah c Philander b Ngidi 2(6)

After 50.2 overs,India 151/10 ( Ishant Sharma 4 , ) Ngidi collects the winning wicket to help the Proteas clinch the series 2-0 in style with a 135-run win , as Bumrah tamely chips the ball towards Philander at short extra-cover to bring the second Test to an end! Ngidi finishes with dream figures of 6/39 . And that also brings to an end India's winning run of nine consecutive series'.

And its over... Sixth wicket for Ngidi... India are 2-0 down. This has been shambolic, on a pitch that was suited to the visiting side.

Believe me you can not win a Test series in press conferences, you need to perform on the field and for that you should have the right players because you can not perform well alone every time. Feeling bad for Virat Kohli.

England and Australia are the only teams to beat South Africa at Centurion in Tests - in 2000 and 2014.

This is the first time that India have lost a series under the captaincy of Virat Kohli in any format.

If the Newlands match was a closely-contested thriller, then the Centurion duel was one where South Africa clearly emerged the superior team. There was only so much that Kohli could single-handedly to do pull his team out of trouble, and the Indian batting lineup once again got horribly exposed once he fell cheaply, with the pitch doing its tricks with its two-paced nature. Lot of questions for Kohli to answer when he takes to the mic at the press conference. As far as the Proteas are concerned, they've just discovered another gem in their long line of quality quicks, as Ngidi makes a dream Test debut, running through the Indian batting lineup in the second innings to walk away with figures of 6/39.

There needs to be an inquisition in this defeat. The pitch wasn't unplayable. India's approach needs to be questioned. Did Pujara show too much eagerness to score and was off his game? How about Pandya who was lackadaisical in both innings? And the rest of the batting line-up, barring Virat Kohli, has been very shaky. Shami, Ishant and Ashwin are the only ones to come out of this with their heads held high. But India's pride as No1 Test side should be hurt. They have looked like lambs here, not the tigers they pretend to be at home.

No of Tests lost by India in 2016 - 0 No of Tests lost by India in 2017 - 1 No of Tests lost by India in 2018 in first 17 days - 2

Virat Kohli, India captain: We thought the wicket was really flat to play. Quite surprising. I told the guys the wicket looks different to what it looked before toss. The way South Africa lost wickets in the first innings, we should have capitalised. We could even have gained first-innings lead. The batsmen have let the team down. The thinking is pretty simple. I want to leave everything on the field. That's how I play. The 150 means nothing because we have lost the match and the series. Personal milestones do not matter to me. We tried our best but South Africa were better than us in every department, especially fielding. They deserved to win.

Faf du Plessis (SA captain) : Took a lot of hard work over the last five days. Over the five days, I thought we were on top. On the field we were amazing. We were very disappointed on the last 45 minutes on Day 1, we gave India a sniff. We needed to show character, and we did that over the next four days. Thought we were a little short in the first innings. But the vital time was when we batted in the second innings. We knew anything above 250 would be tough. (On Ngidi) Special performance. Amazing future lies ahead. He's a fantastic human being. Him and KG carrying the attack. Morne (the better catch). Morne is going to tell us a lot about that catch in the next few weeks.

Lungi Ngidi (Man of the Match) : At the moment, it really hasn't sunk in. Really chuffed with my performance. Has been a good run for me. Felt like I was in good nick. Lucky enough, it was my home ground, and the support was great. The basics, keep it simple, hang it outside off. There was a bit of movement off the deck. Wasn't the fastest Centurion pitch, but adapting to conditions was important. We put them under pressure as much as we could.

“I’m not going to try and comfort anyone, we need to be hard on ourselves and ask if we are giving everything when we go out there." Virat Kohli wasn't a happy man at the press conference and he let that know. Will India come hard at South Africa in the third Test? We don't know, but right now it hardly matters. Faf du Plessis and Co have comfortably won the Centurion and deservedly won the series. There was a lot of talk about how India would fare in the series and frankly speaking apart from Virat Kohli, the batting has been shambolic. Poor shot selection has been the bane of India in this series and they cannot make any excuse for it. They have a lot to ponder over in the next few days. South Africa, on the other hand, can rejoice as much as they want before shifting their attention to a potential whitewash. The next Test starts on on 24 January. Do join us for all the live coverage. Till then, its time to say good bye. Take care!

India vs South Africa, 2nd Test, Day 5 in Centurion, latest update: Ngidi collects the winning wicket to help the Proteas clinch the series 2-0 in style with a 135-run win, as Bumrah tamely chips the ball towards Philander at short cover to bring the second Test to an end! Ngidi finishes with dream figures of 6/39. And that also brings to an end India's winning run of nine consecutive series'.

Day 4 Report: South Africa quick bowlers Kagiso Rabada and Lungi Ngidi blasted through India's top order at the end of Day 4, a burst that crucially included the wicket of captain Virat Kohli, to leave India still 252 runs short of its victory target.

India was facing a record run chase at Centurion, or the prospect of surviving for an entire day without its best player, to stay alive in the three-test series, which South Africa leads 1-0.

India's run of nine straight series victories appeared destined to end after South Africa set the tourists a tough target of 287 to win, and then removed openers Murali Vijay and KL Rahul and Kohli in the last hour and 45 minutes of the day.

Cheteshwar Pujara was 11 not out for India and after surviving what appeared to be an edge behind off Morne Morkel that the South Africans curiously didn't appeal for. Parthiv Patel was with him on 5 not out, but encapsulated India's battered and bruised status in its second innings when he was hit in the midriff by an Ngidi delivery and was left hunched over in pain.

Ngidi, on his test debut, had 2-14 and produced the biggest celebration of the day, and maybe the test, for the South Africans when he trapped Kohli lbw seven overs from the end. Kohli made 153, half of India's runs, in the first innings.

"It's massive for us and I think it's massive for India, knowing he is not batting," South Africa's Dean Elgar said. "He's a very special batsman as we saw in the first innings and we knew it was a massive moment to get him out."

Although South Africa was in complete control, it took the No 2-ranked Proteas 3 ½ days to rise to that position on a SuperSport Park pitch that demanded especially hard work from the bowlers.

"I don't know what they were thinking when they made this wicket," India seam bowler Ishant Sharma said. "But, OK, whatever it is we have to play on it and the conditions are same for both teams. Tomorrow we will try to win."

South Africa first wrestled control through a grinding innings by skipper Faf du Plessis, who faced 141 balls over nearly four overs for his 48. That carried South Africa to 258 all out in its second innings and a lead of 286. Du Plessis and Vernon Philander (26 off 85 balls) worked their way through 156 deliveries — 26 overs — in the middle session for a 46-run partnership that pushed South Africa toward relative safety.

Their attritional approach was in response to a burst of three wickets in the first session of the day from India's Mohamed Shami (4-49) that threatened to leave the game wide open. India collected those three wickets in the space of six overs and for just 19 runs.

At 163-5, du Plessis decided it was time to shut the door and he was at the wicket for another 41 overs to keep India out. He hit just four fours, but that barely mattered for the bigger picture.

Du Plessis was the second last man out for South Africa, dismissed by a one-handed catch by Jasprit Bumrah (3-70) off his own bowling and shortly after he had dropped a similar chance from du Plessis.

By then, South Africa's lead meant India would need a record fourth-innings score to win.

The highest fourth innings score at Centurion is 251-8 by England in 2000, although that was the discredited test where both teams forfeited innings at the suggestion of the disgraced and late South African captain Hansie Cronje.

A better gauge might be the next best score, 228-9, also by England, in 2009.

So, India's challenge was daunting even before Rabada and Ngidi sent Vijay, Rahul and Kohli back to the dressing rooms.

With inputs from AP