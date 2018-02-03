First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
U-19 WC | Final Feb 03, 2018
AUS Vs IND
India Under-19 beat Australia Under-19 by 8 wickets
U-19 WC | 3rd Place Play-off Feb 01, 2018
AFG Vs PAK
Match Abandoned
IND in SA Feb 04, 2018
SA vs IND
SuperSport Park, Centurion
ZIM and AFG in UAE Feb 05, 2018
AFG vs ZIM
Sharjah Cricket Association Stadium, Sharjah
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Highlights, Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test, Day 4 at Chittagong: Cricket score and updates

Catch all the live updates of the Day 4 of the first Test between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.

FirstCricket Staff, Feb,03 2018

513/10
Overs
129.5
R/R
3.96
Fours
46
Sixes
6
Extras
9
713/9
Overs
199.3
R/R
3.58
Fours
66
Sixes
4
Extras
19
258/3
Overs
74.4
R/R
3.47
Fours
22
Sixes
3
Extras
8

Toggle between tabs for live scores and ball-by-ball commentary

Report, Day 3: Sri Lanka reached 504-3 at stumps on the third day of the first Test against Bangladesh at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chittagong on Friday.

Sri Lanka captain Dinesh Chandimal and Bangladesh stand-in captain Mahmudullah. Agencies

Sri Lanka captain Dinesh Chandimal and Bangladesh stand-in captain Mahmudullah. Agencies

Kusal Mendis scored 196 runs while Dhananjaya de Silva made 173 runs as Sri Lanka cut the deficit to just nine runs in reply to Bangladesh's first inning total of 513.

Roshen Silva was unbeaten on 87 alongside skipper Dinesh Chandimal, 37 not out, at the end of the third day's play.

Taijul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman and Mehidy Hasan grabbed a wicket each for Bangladesh.

With inputs from AFP

Click here to follow live ICC Under-19 World Cup Finals between India and Australia

Published Date: Feb 03, 2018 | Updated Date: Feb 04, 2018

Also See



CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5313 121
2 South Africa 4484 115
3 Australia 4174 104
4 New Zealand 3489 100
5 England 4829 99
6 Sri Lanka 4058 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 6850 120
2 South Africa 6455 120
3 England 6871 116
4 New Zealand 6550 115
5 Australia 6376 112
6 Pakistan 4877 96
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 3272 126
2 New Zealand 2582 123
3 India 3385 121
4 England 2029 119
5 West Indies 2538 115
6 South Africa 2238 112
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all