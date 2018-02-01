First Cricket
Highlights, Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test, Day 2 at Chittagong: Full Cricket Score

Catch the live score and updates from Day 2 of the first Test between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka

FirstCricket Staff, Feb,01 2018

513/10
Overs
129.5
R/R
3.96
Fours
46
Sixes
6
Extras
9
187/1
Overs
48.0
R/R
3.9
Fours
21
Sixes
1
Extras
0
Kusal Mendis Batting 83 152 6 1

Day 1 report: Mominul Haque scored an unbeaten 175 as Bangladesh reached 374-4 at stumps on the opening day of the first Test against Sri Lanka in Chittagong on Wednesday.

Mominul Haque (R) talks to his teammate Mushfiqur Rahim (L) during the first day of the first Test between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka. AFP

The hosts, who chose to bat, rode on a 236-run third-wicket stand between Mominul and Mushfiqur Rahim, who made 92, to frustrate the bowlers at the start of the two-match series. Opener Tamim Iqbal contributed 52.

Paceman Suranga Lakmal was the most successful of the bowlers with figures of 2-43.

Skipper Mahmudullah Riyad, on nine, was batting alongside Mominul when stumps were drawn at the start of the two-match series.

With inputs from AFP

Published Date: Feb 01, 2018 | Updated Date: Feb 01, 2018

