Highlights, Australia vs England, 2nd Test at Adelaide, Day 3: Visitors fight back after a thrilling last session

Six runs comes off the last the over before the dinner break. Broad is yet to open his account but more importantly he remains unbeaten. It looked Broad had got some bat when the ball tickled down to fine leg boundary, but it was signaled leg byes. Starc bowls another short ball to finish which rolls off Broad's thigh pad for one.

Woakes and Overton's fightback has given England more than a chance to get past 242, the runs required to avoid follow on. But, Australia undoubtedly ahead with a massive advantage. The last session will be under lights, England might get a chance to have a go at Australia, can they do something, which they were expected to do, but didn't first time around? Is there an epic turnaround somewhere in this Ashes series? Can Broad unfurl his special? Or will Australia continue their dominance? All the answers lie in the next session, so do tune in.

Nathan Lyon to continue. Boundaries continue to flow through Overton's bat as he gives Lyon the charge and thumps another boundary. Broad gets off the mark as well.

Lyon takes his third wicket and now he is the joint-highest wicket taker in 2017.

OUT! Broad looked to work it on the onside, closed the face of the bat early and he feathers it back to Paine.

Lyon delivers a wicket-maiden. Australia have got one of the two wickets required. Lyon pulled his length back to induce the false shot. Number 11 James Anderson comes out.

Over to Overton. Pat Cummins will bowl the over round the wicket. He keeps it short but not sweet at all as Overton ducks a couple times, finds the cover fielder when tries to play it for a single. It is a maiden.

Anderson misses the sweep, Lyon doesn't the ball goes on to hit his right thigh. Anderson uses the review, DRS is a mere formality and it confirms the same. Bancroft runs out of the ground, suggesting no follow on. Australia will begin with a lead of 215.

Australia wrapped the innings pretty quickly post dinner. Just 25 balls for two wickets. England will be out to bowl, which is considered the best time to bowl, the question is will they make most of the 29 overs that remain in the Day.

Anderson begins with back of a length. There is some swing and seam on offer. He fires in a full ball which Bancroft keeps it out and then gets off the mark with a boundary to third man.

Stuart Broad begins with a wide. He bowls it way outside off stump that continues to move away beyond Warner's reach. Broad bowls the fifth ball full it straightens from the angle. Peach,. Bairstow behnd the stumps forces Joe Root into taking the revie. Broad didn't hear a thing. Root trusts Bairstow and takes the review, only to look like a fool and losing a review. No spike, no hot spot.

OUT! There is the first one. Bancroft nicked the previous ball that didn't carry, he fiddles with it again and ends up in the mitts of Bairstow. Lovely bowling.

This is exactly what was missing in the first innings, on the first day. This is exactly what Anderson is known for. Exactly why England stood a chance in the 2nd Test. The Pink ball under the lights with one of the best exponents of swing bowling displaying his trickery. Fantastic over, beating new man Khawaja couple of times.

Broad too is getting the ball to move around but doesn't seem in control, slightly wayward, Khawaja works one off the pads for a single to mid wicket to get off the mark.

Anderson runs in...inswing, outswing, passes the edge a couple of times and Khawaja survives. Broad needs to maintain the pressure from the other end as well.

Broad's fourth ball pitches on middle and off and straightens to finish over the fourth stump. It is moving against the angle. Warner takes a single off the 5th ball and Khawaja gets a thick edge that runs to the third man fence.

Anderson slants a couple of balls that Warner negates comfortably. He needs to pitch it up. And he does and almost gets through Warner. Late swing for Anderson but Warner gets a big inside edge onto his pads. Groans of 'ohhs' follow behind the stumps. Anderson bowls the last two deliveries on the leg side, no harm done.

Broad starts with a ball angled onto Khawaja's hips, which he tucks it to backward square leg for a couple, gets off strike with a leg bye off the next ball. Poor couple of balls to begin with. Broad sprays it wide on off to Warner, who leaves it with ease. Broad pitches one up and Warner chases it with minimum footwork, the ball sways away. This time around, Broad thinks the batsmen edged it but there was nothing in it. Warner isn't invited to play at the last couple of deliveries and he does just that.

Khawaja is not troubled a lot in this over. The sheen of the pink ball slowly starts to wear off as the two batsman start to get comfortable in the middle. Maiden over.

Broad pitches it up on the stumps as Warner flicks it in the air. Cries of 'Catch' but there is no mid wicket, allowing them to run three. Khawaja beaten off the fifth ball but is behind the last ball as he taps it on the onside for a single.

Shouts of caught behind off the first ball that moves across Khawaja, but it isnt the bat that comes in contact, the ball touches Khawaja's thigh pad of the back leg on its way to the keeper. Khawaja rotates the strike with a single on the on side. Anderson strays in line and Warner is ready glance it off his legs for four to fine. Warner defends the incoming delivery of the fifth ball and leaves the last one alone.

Overton starts around the stumps, finding the edge off his second ball but has no pace on it as it bounces and goes through the gap between gully and slips and runs down to third man fence. Overton digs one short which Khawaja doesn't miss out. No pace on it either allowing Khawaja to hammer it to square leg boundary.

Anderson is getting the ball to bowl but the line is threatening anymore. Warner sees off his six deliveries coming from a different angle also doesn't help the cause. Maiden over.

Only an over for Overton, Chris Woakes has been brought on.

Woakes bowling in mid 130s also getting some movement going, hits Khawaja on the thighs a couple of times but dont know if it the best length that he is bowling. Keeping still back of a length.

Anderson steams in to bowl his 8th over on bounce. Warner has played an unchracterstic innings but a very watchful one. 9 off 42 balls. As he negates another over. They take a leg bye off the last ball with Andeson shifting back to over the wicket. Players take drinks.

Woakes bowls a tidy over, but that isn't the need of the hour, they need wickets, not one or two maybe a hat-trick would do. Two easy singles off the over

Identical first three balls by Anderson coming from which Khawaja shoulders arm to. The last balls jumps off length and the number 3 batsman is up to the task as he plays it with soft hands, drops the wrists ensuring the ball doesn't rise. Good over by Anderson, played well by Khawaja.

Woakes begins with a ripper! Beats Warner. After a couple of dots, Warner dabs it on the off side for a single. Woakes hasn't been bad at all but still lacks that extra zip that is required.

OUT! Anderson's hardwork bears fruit. Lovely delivery, pitched on middle and off and straightening enough. Khawaja reviewed the decision but remains out on Umpire's call.

Another outstanding over by Anderson, getting the wicket of Khawaja , who played well for his 20. Can England get one more? Can England get the big wicket of Steve Smith early? It will open the match completely.

OUT! Warner departs! He edges it to second slip. Woakes gets the big wicket. Warner closed the face of the bat a little sooner and paid the price. Warner played out 59 balls for his 14 before playing the false stroke.

Handscomb edges his first ball falls short of Cook at first slip. England bowlers are causing massive problems for Australian batsmen. The match has come alive and how!

Blimey! Smith looked like a duck. Anderson continued in his 11th over on the trot got on to straighten from round the wicket. Smith attempted to play across the line. Smith reviewed it out of hope and DRS suggested the ball pitched outside leg stump, only just though. On field umpire Aleem Dar affords a smile.

Handscomb leans forward and drives it for three runs to bring 50 up for Australia. Take the lead to 265. Woakes delivers 5 dots in the over, Smith is shuffling across in his typical, irregular and fidgety fashion.

After an amazing spell of high quality swing bowling (11-7-16-2). Broad sprays it around touch wide and too short to Handscomb.

OUT! Funny game this! Smith has to walk off this time, the umpire's call suggest it would have clipped the top of off stump. He shakes his head in denial while the Poms absolutely love it.

Woakes gets his second wicket. Australia send in Lyon with more than 5 overs to go! This has been a riveting session of play. Cricket at its best. Knew it was difficult to bat under lights but this almost unplayable. Lyon edges but the ball falls and it is through the slips for a couple.

Another superb over from Broad that Handscomb edged that didn't carry to the slips, a play and miss and an attempted leave that goes to slip on the bounce.

Australia go into stumps with 53 runs on the board losing their top four. Lead by 268

Lyon and Handscomb survive the last over. Lyon gets hit around the box area and he did receive some medical attention, Australia making sure it is the last over. What a thrilling session of play. Everybody can catch their breath. Phew!

Can we have another go at the 1st innings please? #CampaignForMulligansInCricket

Exactly! Where were the English bowlers in the first innings?

If you're English or for that matter an Ashes fan, make this your wallpaper

Steve Smith's 2nd innings average is 39.92 compared to 77.60 in the first. The difference 37.68 is highest for any batsman in Tests with at least 1000 runs. Next is Everton Weekes 34.79 and then Virender Sehwag 32.25. #Ashes

Anderson and Co. will be brimming with confidence when they enter the Adelaide Over tomorrow, but can they do it in broad daylight is the question? The answer will unfold tomorrow. We will be there to bring all the coverage, do tune into our live blog at 8 am IST, 1:00 pm AEDT as another fascinating day's play awaits.

England might have made optimum use of the conditions but Australia have dominated the rest of the three days and hence they are ahead by 268. Still, some batting to come in Shaun Marsh and Tim Paine with Handscomb out with the nightwatchman Lyon to resume the innings on Day 4 morning.

Exhilarating session of play, Australia's top four are back in the hut. Anderson and Woakes with two wickets apiece. A mesmerising display of swing bowling, Warner and Khawaja steadied the ship for the Aussies for a while, before Anderson's prodigious swing did the trick, which started the mini procession.

OUT! Australia has struck early on Day 3 morning. Vince is out! Hazlewood is pumped. Captain Root walks in early. Vince played an unecessary stroke edging it to the keeper.

OUT! Ohhh! The Aussies are on fire! They are delighted and why not the England captain is walking back. Got the boundary off the last ball but it edge it to Bancroft in the slips. Root saw another scoring opportunity off the full ball but has managed only a thick edge. Despair for England! They are trouble.

OUT! That was the ball Lyon looking for, lands it correctly, draws Cook forward and he edges it to first slip. Typical dismissal. England lose Alastair Cook and with him goes England's hope.

OUT! The bowling change works. Cummins has the wicket of Malan. Goes round the wicket, angled into him cuts him into two, takes the inside edge and it goes to Paine.

OUT! *insert the bird, plane question* cause Nathan 'Garry' Lyon has plucked off a spectacular catch off his own bowling. Ali looked to chip it on the onside but hits him slightly high on the bat and Lyon flies across to hold on to the catch.

OUT! Starc's turn to pluck a blinder! The left-arm quick ran in round the wicket when Bairstow pushes straight back, Starc sticks his right arm out and takes it after a bobble. He has a beaming smile on his face.

OUT! Woakes looked to pull the short of a length delivery through midwicket but the bat twirls in his hands giving Starc the simplest of catches. The 66-run stand comes to an end with 15 minutes remaining for dinner.

Day 2 report: Australia took firm control of the second Ashes Test when an unbeaten century from Shaun Marsh pushed the hosts to 442 for eight declared in their first innings on the second day of the day-night contest on Sunday.

The tourists, who sent the Australians in to bat after winning the toss on Saturday, had made 29 for one in reply when rain brought a premature end to the day’s play at Adelaide Oval.

It looked like something of a reprieve for England, who had already lost Mark Stoneman for 18 to leave Alastair Cook, unbeaten on 11, and James Vince, yet to score, facing a night assault from Australia’s pace battery.

Marsh had earlier put the hosts on the front foot with his fifth Test century, a 231-ball vindication of the decision by the Australian selectors to hand the 34-year-old his eighth Test recall.

"We knew if we could bat for most of the day and put them in under lights we’d be a chance," Marsh told reporters.

"To be nice and patient, and get a hundred there at the end was pleasing. It’s great to be playing for Australia and just to be out there in the middle."

Marsh had to grit it out at times as England produced a much improved bowling performance after a disappointing day one and had the Decision Review System (DRS) to thank for a life after initially being given out lbw to James Anderson on 29.

Tim Paine, who joined Marsh at the crease when Stuart Broad dismissed Peter Handscomb lbw with the third delivery of the day, was similarly reprieved when tracking showed an Anderson delivery would have gone over the stumps.

Marsh put on 85 with Paine as the two most controversial selections in the Australia squad for the first two tests frustrated England before the wicketkeeper holed out for 57 -- a third test half century coming seven years after his second.

Dropped catch

The left-hander then put together a stand of 99 with Pat Cummins, reaching the hundred mark in the process with a sumptuous pull off a Chris Woakes delivery which raced to the square leg boundary for his 12th four.

The batsman whipped off his helmet to acknowledge the applause of another bumper crowd at the Adelaide Oval and almost immediately had another reprieve when Cook and James Vince collided in the gully with neither able to take a simple catch.

If much of Marsh’s progress to the century had been a stop-start affair, there was nothing cautious about the way he punished the tourists for their profligacy after the break as Steve Smith pondered the declaration.

With Cummins initially providing back-up with his highest test score, a seven-boundary 44, Marsh added three more fours and a punishing straight six off Broad to finish unbeaten on 126 when Smith finally called him in.

"Some days it goes your ways and some it doesn‘t," England coach Trevor Bayliss said.

With inputs from Reuters