Highlights, Australia vs England, 1st Test, Day 2 in Adelaide, Ashes 2017: Starc strikes before play abandoned on Day 2

Marsh is in no hurry here. He blocks the first few deliveries as Root gets some turn going for himself. They take couple of singles in the last two balls off the over.

Cummins smashes one through point for a superb boundary. Brings the 50-runs stand for the 8th wicket. Good show by these two, Marsh has continued to plug away and Cummins is happy to stick around.

Short by Root and Cummins swivels to hammer it to long leg boundary for another boundary. These two are taking the scored towards 400. This is very mature from both the players.

Australia continue to chip away, Woakes off cutter is met with the scything blade of Marsh to collect anoter boundary over point. That was the only scoring shot of the over.

Lovely shot by Cummins over Joe Root's head for another boundary. Shouts of catch of the final ball, forward short leg threw himself but not sure weather there was any bat involved. Cummins is not fiddling with anything that is not the stumps.

Woakes maintains his line outside the off stump and what does Marsh do? Not chase it, that has been key to his success, he has been selecting his shots very smartly. No run off the over.

Ali is back on to bowl his off spin. Round the wicket.

Marsh uses his feet to Ali to pierce the gap through offside but Root does well to prevent four runs, takes the single off the final ball for a single to deep mid on and retains strike. Earlier Cummins turned one around forward short leg for a single.

Two singles off Woakes' over. Marsh into the 90s now, Cummins will take strike of the first ball of the next over with a single off the last ball.

Cummins unfurls a big heave off the first ball to get the boundary tp deep mid wicket. Turns the strike the next ball. Marsh uses his feet beautifully to play it through the covers for another boundary, plays it with the spin. Cummins finishes the over with a one bounce boundary to wide long on. 14 runs come off it. Nearing 400.

Hundred! Gets to his 5th test ton with his favourite pull shot. This has been an innings that defines determination and hard work and defying a lot of criticism over his selection for the Ashes. Superlative effort to get to the landmark.

Australia have breached 400 and this pair seems relentless in their approach. England need some sort of inspiration from somewhere, right now it seems to be fading away.

Overton runs in to bowl what seems to be the penultimate over of the session. They run a leg bye off the second ball and Marsh gets an inside edge that almost went back onto his stumps but instead he gets add two to his name.

Cummins cuts well to steer it past gully and they run two more. Marsh gives a chance but two England fielders converage for the catch and collide into one another. Its Cook and Vince who ran from first slip and gully respectively who went for the catch which came off Marsh's bat's shoulder, difficult to say whose catch it was but for Australia Marsh is still out there and so is Pat Cummins, who too has played very well for his 44, as players walk off for dinner.

Another session that belonged to the home side they are doing it nicely here. Joe Root and his men are on the ropes and will take a helluva effort to comeback in this match.

The last time England took a wicket, Queen Victoria declared a national holiday. Well it feels like that anyway.

Geoff Marsh and Shaun Marsh appear to be first father and son to each score hundreds in Ashes Tests

Such a nice record to have, will Mitchell Marsh get his turn too, someday?

How long will they bat for is the question? Doesn't seem like England bowlers are penetrative enough to take the three wickets unless Australia want to throw it away!

Players take field for the final session of 2nd Day's play. Will be very interesting to see how Marsh and Cummins approach this session. Smith will surely look to unleash Starc, Hazlewood and Cummins at some point, especially after floodlights take full effect.

OUT! That's right! Cummins who weathered most of the 2nd session falls for an extravagant upper cut to thrird man. Dawid Malan gobbles up an easy catch.

Marsh takes the single off the first ball of Overton's over, post which Cummins plays the suicidal upper cut to third man. Marsh crossed over and edged a boundary over the slips, after he earned two runs via a cut short. Australia have made their intentions clear. They want to get as many as they can before their quicks can have a crack at the England batsmen.

Expectedly, Broad tests Lyon with the short stuff, Lyon is not holding back as he looks to pull everything out of the park but plays and misses five times untill he gets a connection on one, but it is off the last ball and Marsh denies the single. Some sembalance still left there.

Marsh was lining for a big shot but Overton has not provided him with any pace, he has to adjust at the very end, he manages to clear the cover fielder only for one though and he takes it this time. Goes round the wicket to Lyon, it is the same ploy but Lyon has got a piece of that and he has got off the mark with a six over fine leg. This is on! Lyon gets a top edge over the keeper for two and finally when Overton switches to over the wicket and bowls a full ball, he manages to squeeze out two more to cover.

Smith has raised his finger, not to appeal, not to point at anything just to suggest Marsh he has one over before the declaration.

Marsh makes full use of the one over that Smith promised. He has smashed it for 4, 4, 6 and 1 off the last ball. Swings one on the onside to collect a boundary. Manages to squeeze out a 140Kmph+ yorker between his legs for a boundary. Hit the shot of the innings for six straight down the ground.

Australia have declared for 442/8 . Smith thinks they have had enough. Calls the boys back in. This has been a superb effoert from Marsh who remains unbeaten and walks off to deservedly standing ovation.

Cook and Stoneman walk out for England. Starc has the Pink ball the floodlights are on, plenty of action awaits.

Starc clocks regularly over 145+, finishes with 150 Kmph. No swing as of now has been raw pace, Stoneman and Cook get off to mark with confident looking strokes.

Hazlewood starts with a full ball to Stoneman, who pushes to mid off for a single. Strays in line to Cook, who works it for one to fine leg. Finds the right line and length to beat Stoneman's outside edge. Stoneman plays a supeb straight drive past mid off for three. Hazlewood finishes with fine delivery to beat Cook. He is pumped too, bowling it in the mid 140s.

In the aiiirrr! But just wide of gully's grasp, Starc produces a the leading edge getting the little shape away going for himself, not any prodigious swing, the ball runs down to third man boundary.Stoneman gets off strike with a single to mid on. Cook doesn't time the pull well goes to square leg on bounce.

Cook defends the first ball right under his watchful eyes. Chases a ball that was moving away, fortunately for him he doesn't get a nick. Stifled appeal on the third ball as it raps on the pads but was sliding down the leg side. Starc misses his line again, allows Cook to play the flick and earn three runs to mid wicket. 147.6 the last ball which Stoneman whips it to midwicket but the fielder slips and the misfield allows them to run two.

Hazlewood begins with a ball on Cook's pads and that is easy picking for England's leading run scorer, collects his first boundary to mid wicket fence. Hazlewood takes one to mid on. Stoneman slashes through backward point for another four off the over. Stoneman jabs out past point again for a couple of runs.

OUT! Starc strikes! Full ball catches Stoneman in the crease. He reviews it, remember they haven't had a good run with the reviews annnnddd.. it continues. Three reds, Stoneman gets the marching order.

Cook denies a single when it was on offer to short fine leg, keeper Tim Paine does the clean up. Lets go off couple of balls wisely as Starc continues to burst through mid 140s. Cook rolls his wrists while playing the pull to fine leg for a single. Starc finishes the over with the wicket.

James Vince joins Cook. Hazlewood slips in a maiden that is well seen off by Cook. Will be interesting to see what Starc dishes out the new man in the next over.

Starc makes Vince play at the first delivery, tests him with a full ball and he is ready for that. Little cautious to start with but pretty understanable as well

Oh well! Out of no where it has started to rain and the players go off. The ground staff run in with the covers. Tame pause to an eventful passage of play. England started off well with both openers looked solid in offence as well as defence but Starc got one for Australia, trapping Stoneman for 18.

Pat Cummins begins with a corker of delivery that whizzes past Cook's outside edge, there is loud shout for a caught behind but the stoic Aleem Dar refuses it, replays confirm it was Cook's trousers that created the deflection. Tell you what, that is an outstanding decision from Dar.

The ground-staff's struggle with the wind is the most competitive thing the crowd in Adelaide have seen today.

Light showers continuing at the Adelaide Oval, vapid pause to what had been a highly intriguing session of play.

The covers have been taken off. The outfield is being given 'rope treatment' says Ian Healy. There will be an inspection by the Umpires in about five minutes. Smith lurks around the periphery of the ground, he is using the walkie-talkie, wonder what and whom is he speaking to?

Well, well...Play has been abandoned for the day. Shame if you're Australian fan. Relief if you are Brit. And in case you are here for some good cricket, there isn't going to be any from Adelaide Oval for today. Early start for tomorrow. 08:30 IST, 13: 30 AEDT

Mark Wood for Perth, or I might have a tantrum. Or Plunkett. Or Garton. Or a sniper's rifle. Anything with velocity through the air! #Ashes

England really lack venom and penetration. The fiery spell from Starc and Hazlewood have send the warning bells, are the English selectors listening?

Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood bowled fiery spells before rain intervened. England will resume Day 3 at 29/1, trailing by 413 runs. Alastair Cook and James Vince will take guard tomorrow at 1:30 PM in Adelaide (8:30 IST) Do join us for all the live action tomorrow.

Tim Paine and Pat Cummins played perfect side kicks to Shaun Marsh, who was clearly the star of the day, bringing in his 5th Test ton.

Day 2 began with rain delaying the start and it had it say in the end preponing the close of play. Amidst all of it, Australia widened the gap between the two sides, as they went on to pile 442 in their first innings.

OUT! Handscomb survived the third session yesterday by playing late, going deep into the crease and he tries to do that. Broad gets some movement straightaway and the inward deviation off the pitch traps him right in front. Not reviewed. Handscomb doesn't add to his overnight score.

FIFTY! Instrumental knock this by Australia's wicket-keeper batsman. He brings up his 3rd Test half-century, he has repaid the faith in his selection. Australia in a commanding position

OUT! England worked out a plan and Overton has executed it. Moeen Ali completes it with a safe catch in the deep. The fielder was stationed at the deep for the pull as Paine likes going after the short ball, he has hit it straight down Ali' throat.

FIFTY! Shaun Marsh clips it to deep mid wicket for a couple off the first ball after Tea to bring up his 9th Test half-century.

OUT! Mitchell Starc miscues a pull giving an easy catch to Anderson who runs forward from mid on. Broad has his second wicket.

Day 1 report: Craig Overton's first Test wicket was a big one, dismissing Australia captain Steve Smith for the first time in the series and backing England skipper Joe Root's decision to bowl first in the first day-night Test ever in the Ashes.

Smith's unbeaten 141 in the series-opener in Brisbane last week turned the first Test in Australia's favour, setting up a 10-wicket victory.

But he was out for 40 on Saturday and at stumps on a rain-interrupted Day 1 in the second Test, Australia was 209/4 from 81 overs after being sent in to bat. Peter Handscomb was unbeaten on 36 and Shaun Marsh was 20 not out.

Root was the first Test captain since 1982 to decide to bowl first in Adelaide after winning the toss. Then, it was England's Bob Willis, and the visitors lost by eight wickets.

Australia have won both previous day-night Tests at the Adelaide Oval — beating New Zealand in 2015 and South Africa last year — but in both Tests the Australians batted second after losing the toss.

It was slow going in the rain-reduced first session, with only 33 runs scored without loss in 13 overs. England struck twice in each of the next two sessions to keep the Australians in check.

Chris Woakes had David Warner (47) caught behind to go with his run out of Cameron Bancroft (10) in the middle session, and he almost picked up another wicket but Mark Stoneman couldn't hold a catch at deep backward square after Usman Khawaja top-edged a pull shot when on 44.

Khawaja went on to post his ninth Test half-century and reached the dinner interval at 53, but didn't add another run before James Anderson broke through four balls into the night session.

Khawaja chased a swinging ball and was well caught at gully by James Vince as Australia slipped to 139/3.

Smith seemed to be in control, facing 90 balls and engaging in an ongoing verbal joust with Anderson until he chopped on to his stumps against Overton, who was playing his first Test after coming into the England line-up at the expense of Jake Ball, to make the total 161/4.

The banter was flowing in Adelaide, after England accused the Australian captain of disrespecting them in the post-match news conference in Brisbane.

"One went through him a bit quicker — beat him for pace," Overton explained. Smith "was saying I was slow, so it was nice to beat him for pace".

Khawaja said the Australians were in a reasonable position after being sent in, and losing most of a day-time opening session because of rain.

"We're pretty happy with 4/200 but it's going to be important how we bat tomorrow," Khawaja said. "It was good old-fashioned Ashes cricket, it was entertaining."

England needed one more breakthrough to get into the lower-order, but was unable to exploit the extra movement of the night-time conditions in front of more than 55,000 spectators in Adelaide.

The England players wore black arm bands in honour of first-class umpire Russell Evans, who died on Friday aged 52.

With AP inputs