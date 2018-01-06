First Cricket
PAK in NZ | 1st ODI Jan 06, 2018
NZ Vs PAK
New Zealand beat Pakistan by 61 runs (D/L method)
WI in NZ | 3rd T20I Jan 03, 2018
NZ Vs WI
New Zealand beat West Indies by 119 runs
PAK in NZ Jan 09, 2018
NZ vs PAK
Saxton Oval, Nelson
Tri-Series in UAE Jan 11, 2018
UAE vs IRE
ICC Global Cricket Academy Ground, Dubai
Highlights Ashes 2017-18, Australia vs England, 5th Test, Day 3 at Sydney

Catch the live score and updates from Day 3 of the fifth and final Ashes Test match between Australia and England at Sydney

FirstCricket Staff, Jan,06 2018

346/10
Overs
112.3
R/R
3.08
Fours
35
Sixes
2
Extras
4
479/4
Overs
157.0
R/R
3.05
Fours
48
Sixes
3
Extras
8
James Anderson 30 11 52 1

Toggle between tabs for Live scores and ball-by-ball commentary

Day 2 Report: Usman Khawaja eased toward his first century in more than a year as Australia reached 193-2 at stumps on the second day of the fifth Ashes Test, 153 behind England's first innings total of 346.

After some big hitting by England's lower order earlier Friday, Australia had an early setback before half centuries by David Warner and Khawaja helped place the team strongly in its push for a 4-0 series victory.

Australia went through Friday's last session without losing another wicket with Khawaja, nearing his first Test century since November 2016, unbeaten on 91. Captain Steve Smith contributed an unbeaten 44 to the 107-run third-wicket stand.

Australia captain Steve Smith and England captain Joe Root. Agencies

Australia captain Steve Smith and England captain Joe Root. Agencies

Khawaja struggled early to find any rhythm, particularly against spinners Moeen Ali and Mason Crane, but survived to raise his 50 off 107 balls just after tea with a six straight down the ground off Ali.

"We know how well he's been hitting them all summer, he just hasn't got that big score to get him away," said bowler Pat Cummins, who took 4-80 in England's first innings.

"His play against the spin today was really great, he used his feet really well, I think I saw a reverse sweep there at one stage so he's always evolving but he always looks like he knows his game really well."

Smith scored his 6,000th Test run in his 111th innings, joining West Indies great Garfield Sobers as the second-fastest to reach the mark. Only Don Bradman reached 6,000 runs quicker, from just 68 innings.

"He's obviously played very well and he's scored a lot of runs, but he's only human as well," said Crane, who bowled well in his first Test despite not yet taking a wicket. "It's awesome to be bowling against some of the best players in the world, that's why we play the game."

England resumed at 233-5 and lost its last specialist batsman, Dawid Malan (62), early in the morning session to a spectacular one-handed catch by Smith at second slip off Mitchell Starc (2-80).

Australia spurned easy opportunities to thwart England's rally, including two dropped catches in the space of four balls to give both Curran (39) and Moeen Ali (30) reprieves.

"It's actually not a great 'seeing' ground here, said Cummins, who dropped Curran off spinner Nathan Lyon. "I know that's not a great excuse but sometimes you just don't pick them up that well, but both should have been taken."

Ali's second chance was brief, however, with Cummins (4-86) having the allrounder caught behind soon after to leave England at 294-7.

Broad and Curran, playing just his second Test, combined to guide England past 300 and kept swinging the bat in an entertaining 41-run partnership, before Curran popped a catch to Bancroft at short leg off Cummins.

Broad made 31 off 32 balls with a boundary and two sixes before mistiming a sweep shot to be caught by Smith off Lyon (1-86).

Crane was the last wicket to fall, run out in his Test debut, just minutes before the scheduled lunch interval.

Australia won the first three Tests convincingly to regain the Ashes, and the fourth Test was drawn last week in Melbourne.

Published Date: Jan 06, 2018 | Updated Date: Jan 06, 2018

CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4969 124
2 South Africa 3888 111
3 England 4497 105
4 New Zealand 3489 100
5 Australia 3294 97
6 Sri Lanka 4058 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 South Africa 6386 120
2 India 6680 119
3 Australia 5948 114
4 England 6156 114
5 New Zealand 5812 112
6 Pakistan 4560 99
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 New Zealand 2262 126
2 Pakistan 2843 124
3 India 3385 121
4 England 2029 119
5 West Indies 2538 115
6 South Africa 2238 112
Full Ranking

