Henry Nicholls to lead 16-member New Zealand A squad in upcoming India tour

|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4493
|125
|2
|South Africa
|3395
|110
|3
|England
|4097
|105
|4
|Australia
|3087
|100
|5
|New Zealand
|3114
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|South Africa
|5957
|119
|2
|Australia
|5505
|117
|3
|India
|5266
|117
|4
|England
|5645
|113
|5
|New Zealand
|5123
|111
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|New Zealand
|1625
|125
|2
|England
|1962
|123
|3
|Pakistan
|2417
|121
|4
|West Indies
|2222
|117
|5
|India
|2183
|115
Wellington: The New Zealand A side for two first class matches and five One Day contests against India A from 23 September was announced on Thursday by the country's cricket board.
The two first class matches will be played in Vijayawada, while the five One Day contests will take place in Visakhapatnam.
File image of Henry Nicholls who will lead New Zealand A team touring India in late September. Image credit: Official website of New Zealand Cricket
Canterbury first-class cricketer Henry Nicholls will lead the 16-man squad in the series. The left-hand batsman has played 14 Tests and 11 ODIs for New Zealand.
Wicket-keeper batsman Glenn Philips has replaced Jeet Raval in the squad as the only change, the Black Caps cricket board confirmed.
Commenting on the tour and squad, selector and manager for the tour, Gavin Larsen, said: "Going into a significantly different environment to that of the New Zealand domestic scene is a huge opportunity to promote player growth, preparing for international cricket is challenging, so this is a great chance for these players to improve their game in sub-continent conditions."
Former New Zealand pacer Shane Bond will be the head coach of the side which is scheduled to depart for India on 19 September, the series is scheduled from 23 September to 15 October.
Squad:
New Zealand A: Henry Nicholls (captain), Todd Astle, Tom Blundell, Tom Bruce, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Scott Kuggeleijn, Colin Munro, Glenn Phillips (wicket-keeper), Seth Rance, Jeet Raval, Tim Seifert (wicket-keeper), Ish Sodhi, Sean Solia, George Worker, Will Young.
