Harmanpreet Kaur to lead India's women team in T20I series against South Africa

Star all-rounder Harmanpreet Kaur was named captain of the Indian women's cricket team for the five-match T20 series against South Africa, starting 13 February in Potchefstroom.

PTI, Jan,23 2018

Star all-rounder Harmanpreet Kaur was named captain of the Indian women's cricket team for the five-match T20 series against South Africa, starting 13 February in Potchefstroom.

File image of Harmanpreet Kaur . AP

File image of Harmanpreet Kaur . AP

Harmanpreet will be assisted by Smriti Mandhana, who has been named as the vice-captain.

The All-India Women's Selection Committee on Tuesday named the squad, which will play five T20Is against South Africa women after the completion of the ODI series.

World Cup runner-up skipper Mithali Raj will lead the Indian women's squad in the three-match ODI series preceding the T20s.

T20 specialist Anuja Patil has been included in the 15-member squad as also debutant all-rounder Radha Yadav and wicket-keeper Nuzhat Parveen.

Mona Meshram, wicket-keeper Sushma Verma, Ekta Bisht and Punam are the notable absentees from the ODI squad.

The T20 squad also features 17-year-old Mumbai player Jemimah Rodrigues, who also has been named in the ODI team.

The teenager had grabbed headlines after scoring 202 in 163 balls in an U-19 game.

The first match of the T20 series will be played in Potchefstroom on February followed by games at East London (16 February), Johannesburg (18 February), Centurion (21 February) and Cape Town (24 February).

India Women's T20I squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Smriti Mandhana (vice-captain), Mithali Raj, Veda Krishnamurthy, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Anuja Patil, Taniya Bhatia (wicket-keeper), Nuzhat Parveen (wicket-keeper), Poonam Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Jhulan Goswami, Shikha Pandey, Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav.

Published Date: Jan 23, 2018 | Updated Date: Jan 23, 2018

