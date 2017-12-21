First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
SL in IND | 1st T20I Dec 20, 2017
IND Vs SL
India beat Sri Lanka by 93 runs
WI in NZ | 1st ODI Dec 20, 2017
NZ Vs WI
New Zealand beat West Indies by 5 wickets
SL in IND | 22 Dec 2017
IND vs SL
Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore
WI in NZ | 23 Dec 2017
NZ vs WI
Hagley Oval, Christchurch
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Gautam Gambhir backs Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma over wedding in Italy, says it's their personal choice

Gambhir's remarks came a day after a BJP legislator in Madhya Pradesh, Pannalal questioned the patriotism of Kohli and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma for not getting married in India.

PTI, Dec, 21 2017

New Delhi: Out-of-favour India opener Gautam Gambhir on Wednesday said politicians shouldn't meddle into personal affairs of anyone, a day after national cricket team captain Virat Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma were criticised by a BJP MLA for marrying in Italy.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma during their marriage on 11 December. Image courtesy: @imVkohli

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma during their marriage on 11 December. Image courtesy: @imVkohli

Reacting on the issue, Gambhir asked politicians to refrain from commenting on anyone's personal life.

"It is completely their personal matter and choice and nobody should comment on this. Politicians should be more careful while making such comments," Gambhir told Timesnow channel.

Gambhir's remarks came a day after a BJP legislator in Madhya Pradesh, Pannalal questioned the patriotism of Kohli and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma for not getting married in India.

As if that was not enough, another BJP leader, this time from Anantnag, Rafiq Wani questioned Virat and Anushka's honeymoon destination choice.

"We have such a huge country of 125 crores citizen, if he wanted to get married he could have got married here. There is no issue that he has got married in abroad, it is his choice but for a honeymoon the most beautiful place which is called 'Heaven on Earth' is Kashmir. So they should have had their honeymoon here. Then our tourism would have gotten a boost also," Wani said.

Congress leader Randeep Surjewala later took a swipe at the BJP, saying young men and women should seek approval of the saffron party before getting married or deciding on the venue.

Published Date: Dec 21, 2017 | Updated Date: Dec 21, 2017

Also See



CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4969 124
2 South Africa 3767 111
3 England 4497 105
4 New Zealand 3489 100
5 Australia 3294 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 South Africa 6386 120
2 India 6680 119
3 Australia 5948 114
4 England 6156 114
5 New Zealand 5559 111
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 2843 124
2 New Zealand 1925 120
3 West Indies 2395 120
4 England 2029 119
5 India 2965 119
Full Ranking

9 Months Episode 18: Know what to do and expect in the first year of having a baby — Part 2

More Stories

See all