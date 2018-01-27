Australians Glenn Maxwell and Mitchell Starc, England pacer Ben Stokes and India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin were sold for hefty prices at the Indian Premier League (IPL) auction on Saturday.

Maxwell started at a base price of Rs 2 crore and sparked a bidding war between Sunrisers Hyderabad, Kings XI Punjab, Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) before the Delhi Daredevils made a late bid to snap him up for Rs 9 crore.

Starc was also at the centre of some hot competition between Kolkata Knight Riders and Kings XI Punjab. Kolkata eventually snapped up the Australian pace spearhead for a whopping Rs 9.4 crore.

Punjab had earlier taken Ashwin for Rs 7.6 crore. The star off-spinner, who had started with a base price of Rs 2 crore, was not retained by Chennai Super Kings ahead of the auction.

Punjab beat off bidding from Chennai and Rajasthan before sealing the deal.

Punjab had also initially won the bidding war for Dwayne Bravo who had a base price of Rs 2 crore.

The Mohali based franchise initially seemed to have taken the West Indies all-rounder at Rs 6.4 crore, but Chennai exercised their right to match and snapped up the player at the same price.

Shikhar Dhawan, Kieron Pollard, Ajinkya Rahane and Faf du Plessis were meanwhile brought back by their respective teams using the option of right to match.

Veteran off-spinner Harbhajan went to Chennai for his base price of Rs 2 crore as there were no other takers.

Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan started at a base price of Rs 1 crore and went for double that amount to Hyderabad after a short tussle with Rajasthan and Kolkata.

Gautam Gambhir went to Delhi for Rs 2.8 crore. Yuvraj meanwhile, was taken by Punjab at his base price of Rs 2 crore as there were no other bidders.

Here is the full list of the sold and unsold players so far:

Kolkata Knight Riders: Mitchell Starc, Chris Lynn, Dinesh Karthik, Robin Uthappa, Piyush Chawla, Kuldeep Yadav, Shubman Gill, Ishank Jaggi

Kings XI Punjab: Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuvraj Singh, Karun Nair, KL Rahul, David Miller, Aaron Finch, Marcus Stoinis

Chennai Super Kings: Faf du Plessis, Dwayne Bravo, Harbhajan Singh, Shane Watson, Kedar Jadhav, Ambati Rayudu, Imran Tahir, Karn Sharma

Delhi Daredevils: Glenn Maxwell, Gautam Gambhir, Jason Roy, Colin Munro, Mohammed Shami, Kagiso Rabada, Amit Mishra, Prithvi Shaw

Rajasthan Royals: Ben Stokes, Ajinkya Rahane, Stuart Binny, Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler, Rahul Tripathi

Mumbai Indians: Kieron Pollard, Mustafizur Rahman, Pat Cummins, Suryakumar Yadav

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Shikhar Dhawan, Shakib Al Hasan, Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Carlos Brathwaite, Yusuf Pathan, Wriddhiman Saha, Rashid Khan, Ricky Bhui

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Brendon McCullum, Chris Woakes, Colin De Grandhomme, Moeen Ali, Quinton de Kock, Umesh Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Manan Vohra

Unsold Players: Chris Gayle, Joe Root, Murali Vijay, Hashim Amla, Martin Guptill, James Faulkner, Parthiv Patel, Jonny Bairstow, Naman Ojha, Sam Billings, Mitchell Johnson, Josh Hazlewood, Tim Southee, Ishant Sharma, Mitchell McClenaghan, Lasith Malinga, Ish Sodhi, Samuel Badree, Adam Zampa, Himanshu Rana, Siddesh Lad

With inputs from IANS