Australians Glenn Maxwell and Mitchell Starc, England pacer Ben Stokes and India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin were sold for hefty prices at the Indian Premier League (IPL) auction on Saturday.

Maxwell started at a base price of Rs 2 crore and sparked a bidding war between Sunrisers Hyderabad, Kings XI Punjab, Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) before the Delhi Daredevils made a late bid to snap him up for Rs 9 crore.

Starc was also at the centre of some hot competition between Kolkata Knight Riders and Kings XI Punjab. Kolkata eventually snapped up the Australian pace spearhead for a whopping Rs 9.4 crore.

Punjab had earlier taken Ashwin for Rs 7.6 crore. The star off-spinner, who had started with a base price of Rs 2 crore, was not retained by Chennai Super Kings ahead of the auction.

Punjab beat off bidding from Chennai and Rajasthan before sealing the deal.

Punjab had also initially won the bidding war for Dwayne Bravo who had a base price of Rs 2 crore.

The Mohali based franchise initially seemed to have taken the West Indies all-rounder at Rs 6.4 crore, but Chennai exercised their right to match and snapped up the player at the same price.

Shikhar Dhawan, Kieron Pollard, Ajinkya Rahane and Faf du Plessis were meanwhile brought back by their respective teams using the option of right to match.

Veteran off-spinner Harbhajan went to Chennai for his base price of Rs 2 crore as there were no other takers.

Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan started at a base price of Rs 1 crore and went for double that amount to Hyderabad after a short tussle with Rajasthan and Kolkata.

Gautam Gambhir went to Delhi for Rs 2.8 crore. Yuvraj meanwhile, was taken by Punjab at his base price of Rs 2 crore as there were no other bidders.

Here is the full list of the sold and unsold players so far:

Kolkata Knight Riders: Mitchell Starc (9.4 crore), Chris Lynn (9.6 crore), Dinesh Karthik (7.4 crore), Robin Uthappa (6.4 crore Right to Match card), Piyush Chawla (4.2 crore Right to Match card), Kuldeep Yadav (5.8 crore Right to Match card), Shubman Gill (1.8 crore), Ishank Jaggi (20 Lakh), Kamlesh Nagarkoti (3.2 crore), Nitish Rana (3.4 crore), Vinay Kumar (1 crore), Apoorv Wankhede (20 lakh), Rinku Singh (80 lakh), Shivam Mavi (3 crore), Cameron Delport (30 lakh), Mitchell Johnson ( 2 crore)

Kings XI Punjab: Ravichandran Ashwin (7.6 crore), Yuvraj Singh (2 crore), Karun Nair (5.6 crore), KL Rahul (11 crore), David Miller (3 crore Right to Match card), Aaron Finch (6.2 crore), Marcus Stoinis (6.2 crore Right to Match card), Ankit Rajpoot (3 crore), Manoj Tiwary (1 crore), Mohit Sharma (2.4 crore), Mujeeb Zadran (4 crore), Barinder Sran (2.2 crore), Andrew Tye (7.2 crore), Akshdeep Nath (1 crore), Ben Dwarshuis (1.4 crore), Pradeep Sahu (40 lakh), Mayank Dagar (20 lakh), Chris Gayle (2 crore), Manzoor Dar (20 lakh), Javon Searless (30 Lakh)

Chennai Super Kings: Faf du Plessis (1.6 crore), Dwayne Bravo (6.4 crore Right to Match card), Harbhajan Singh (2 crore), Shane Watson (4 crore), Kedar Jadhav (7.8 crore), Ambati Rayudu (2.2 crore), Imran Tahir (1 crore), Karn Sharma (5 crore), Shardul Thakur (2.6 crore), N Jagadeesan, Mitchell Santner (50 Lakh), Deepak Chahar (80 lakh), Asif KM(40 lakh), Lungisani Ngidi (50 lakh), Kanishk Seth (20 lakh), Murali Vijay (2 crore), Sam Billings (1 crore), Mark Wood (1.5 crore), Kshitiz Sharma (20 lakh), Monu Kumar( 20 lakh), Chaitanya Bishnoi (20 lakh)

Delhi Daredevils: Glenn Maxwell (9 crore), Gautam Gambhir (2.8 crore), Jason Roy (1.5 crore), Colin Munro (1.9 crore), Mohammed Shami (3 crore Right to Match card), Kagiso Rabada (4.2 crore Right to match card), Amit Mishra (4 crore), Prithvi Shaw (1.2 crore), Rahul Tewatia (3 crore), Vijay Shankar (3.2 crore), Harshal Patel (20 Lakh), Avesh Khan (70 lakh), Shahbaz Nadeem (3.2 crore), Daniel Christian (1.5 crore), Jayant Yadav (50 lakh), Gurkeerat Singh (75 lakh), Trent Boult (2.2 crore), Manjot Kalra (20 lakh), Abhishek Sharma (55 lakh), Sandeep Lamichhane (20 lakh), Naman Ojha (1.4 crore), Sayan Ghosh (20 lakh)

Rajasthan Royals: Ben Stokes (12.5 crore), Ajinkya Rahane (4 crore Right to Match card), Stuart Binny (50 Lakh), Sanju Samson (8 crore), Jos Buttler (4.4 crore), Rahul Tripathi (3.4 crore), D'Arcy Short (4 crore), Jofra Archer (7.2 crore), Krishnappa Gowtham (6.2 crore), Dhawal Kulkarni (75 lakh), Jaydev Unadkar (11.5 crore), Ankit Sharma (20 lakh), Anureet Singh (30 lakh), Zahir Khan (60 lakh), Shreyas Gopal (20 lakh), S Midhun (20 lakh), Prashant Chopra(20 lakh), Ben Laughlin (50 lakh), Mahipal Lomror (20 lakh), Aryaman Birla (30 lakh), Dushmantha Chameera, (50 lakh), Jatin Saxena (20 lakh)

Mumbai Indians: Kieron Pollard (5.4 crore Right to Match), Mustafizur Rahman (2.2 crore), Pat Cummins (5.4 crore), Suryakumar Yadav (3.2 crore), Krunal Pandya (8.8 crore), Ishan Kishan (6.2 crore), Rahul Chahar (1.9 crore), Evin Lewis (3.8 crore), Saurabh Tiwary (80 lakh), Ben Cutting (2.2 crore), Pradeep Sangwan (1.5 crore), JP Duminy (1 crore), Jason Behrendorff (1.5 crore), Tajinder Dhillon (55 lakh), Sharad Lumba (20 lakh), Siddesh Lad (20 lakh), Aditya Tare (20 Lakh), Mayank Markande (20 lakh), Akila Dananjaya (50 lakh), Anukul Roy (20 lakh), Mohsin Khan (20 lakh), Nideesh M D Dinesan (20 lakh)

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Shikhar Dhawan (5.2 crore Shikhar Dhawan), Shakib Al Hasan (2 crore), Kane Williamson (3 crore), Manish Pandey (11 crore), Carlos Brathwaite (2 crore), Yusuf Pathan (1.9 crore), Wriddhiman Saha (5 crore), Rashid Khan (9 crore Right to Match card), Ricky Bhui (20 Lakh), Siddharth Kaul (3.8 crore), T Natrajan (40 lakh), Basil Thampi (95 lakh), Khaleel Ahmed (SRH), Mohammad Nabi (1 crore), Sandeep Sharma (3 crore), Sachin Baby (20 lakh), Chris Jordan ( 1 crore), Tanmay Agarwal (20 lakh), Sreevats Goswami (1 crore), Bipul Sharma (20 lakh), Mehedi Hasan (20 lakh)

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Brendon McCullum (3.6 crore), Chris Woakes (7.4 crore), Colin De Grandhomme (2.2 crore), Moeen Ali (1.7 crore), Quinton de Kock (2.8 crore), Umesh Yadav (4.2 crore), Yuzvendra Chahal (6 crore Right to match card), Manan Vohra (1.1 crore), Kulwant Khejroliya (85 lakh), Aniket Choudhary (30 lakh), Navdeep Saini (3 crore), Murugan Ashwin (2.2 crore), Mandeep Singh (1.4 crore), Washington Sundar (3.2 crore), Pawan Negi (1 crore), Mohammed Siraj (3.2 crore), Nathan Coulter-Nile (2.2 crore), Anirudha Joshi(20 lakh), Parthiv Patel (1.7 crore), Tim Southee(1 crore), Pavan Deshpande (20 lakh)

Unsold Players: Joe Root, Hashim Amla, Martin Guptill, James Faulkner, Jonny Bairstow, Josh Hazlewood, Ishant Sharma, Mitchell McClenaghan, Lasith Malinga, Ish Sodhi, Samuel Badree, Adam Zampa, Himanshu Rana, Nikhil Naik, Ben McDermott, Ankush Bains, Vishnu Vinod, Sheldon Jackson, KC Cariappa, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Tejas Baroka, Jagadeesha Suchith, Iqbal Abdullah, Shivil Kaushik, Alex Hales, Eoin Morgan, Shaun Marsh, Lendl Simmons, Travis Head, Colin Ingram, Colin Anderson, Moises Henriques, Rishi Dhawan, Dale Steyn, Nathan Lyon, Fawad Ahmed, Pragyan Ojha, Anmolpreet Singh, Praveen Dubey, Swapnil Singh, Nathu Singh, Johnson Charles, Niroshan Dickwella, Nicholas Pooran, Kedar Devdhar, CM Gautam, Aiden Markram, Ashton Agar, John Hastings, Rovman Powell, David Willey, Tom Latham, Kusal Perera, Luke Ronchi, Varun Aaron, Sreenath Arvind, Lockie Ferguson, Tymal Mills, Adam Milne, Harpreet Singh, Unmukt Chand, Amandeep Khare, Virat Singh, Atit Sheth, Shashank Singh, Smit Patel, Mahesh Rawat, Ishan Porel, Vikas Tokas, Abhishek Sakuja, Andre Fletcher, Jason Holder, Thissara Perera, JJ Smuts, Sheldon Cottrell, Marchant de Lange, Matt Henry, Abhimanyu Mithun, Morne Morkel, Joel Paris, Jhye Richardson, Dhruv Shrorey, Vivek Singh, Lalit Yadav, Amit Mishra, V Athisayaraj Davidson, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dane Paterson, Kesrick Williams, Chirag Gandhi, Riyan Parag, Himmat Singh, David Wiese, Kyle Abbott, Mehdi Hasan, Pratyush Singh, Thomas Helm, Rajat Bhatia, Aaron Summers, Ben Wheeler, Fabid Ahmed, Akhil Herwadkar, Jack Wildermuth, Salman Nizar, Sagar Trivedi, Anthony Dhas, Sagar Trivedi, Shubham Ranjane, Utkarsh Singh, Harvik Desai, Sadiq Kirmani, Akash Bhandari, Ashoke Dinda, Najibullah Zadran, Umar Nazir Mir

With inputs from IANS