From 'brainfade' to ball-tampering, here's when Australia's Steve Smith made headlines for wrong reasons

Here are five incidents where Smith made headlines for reasons other than his batting since taking over the captaincy in 2015.

AFP, March 25, 2018

Melbourne: Steve Smith was fighting to save his job and reputation on Sunday after admitting he was the chief plotter in a ball-tampering scandal.

It is not the first time that the Australia cricket captain has been involved in controversy. Here are five incidents where Smith made headlines for reasons other than his batting since taking over the captaincy in 2015.

DRS 'brain fade' 

Steve Smith set off a storm of controversy in the second Test of the four-match series in India a year ago when he looked to his dressing room for help while deciding whether to call for a review into his lbw dismissal in Bengaluru, describing the moment a "brain fade".

Indian captain Virat Kohli accused the visitors of routinely abusing the decision review system, stopping just short of calling Smith a cheat.

Australia's captain Steve Smith (L) greets India's captain Virat Kohli after winning the first cricket Test match between India and Australia at The Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on February 25, 2017. ----IMAGE RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - STRICTLY NO COMMERCIAL USE----- / GETTYOUT / AFP PHOTO / INDRANIL MUKHERJEE / ----IMAGE RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - STRICTLY NO COMMERCIAL USE----- / GETTYOUT

Australia's captain Steve Smith (L) greets India's captain Virat Kohli after winning the first cricket Test match between India and Australia. AFP

Bully retort 

England bowler James Anderson claimed the Australians were bullies who overstepped the line in the recent Ashes series and Smith returned fire, calling the England paceman one of the biggest sledgers in cricket, as insults flew ahead of the Adelaide Test.

The rancour spilt onto the pitch as umpire Aleem Dar had to separate Smith from Anderson in ugly scenes when the Aussie skipper was batting.

 

Rabada appeal questioned 

Smith raised eyebrows when he appeared to question the ICC appeal process after a ban on South African bowler Kagiso Rabada for bumping the Australian captain was lifted last week.

"They've deemed the contact not to be deliberate and set the line in the sand of what is appropriate and what's not," he said, adding it was "pretty interesting" that he had no input at the six-hour hearing. "The other person involved (is) not getting asked about it," he complained.

South Africa's Kagiso Rabada (L) celebrates dismissing Australia's Steve Smith (R) on day four of the first Test cricket match between Australia and South Africa in Perth on November 6, 2016. / AFP PHOTO / Greg Wood / IMAGE RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - STRICTLY NO COMMERCIAL USE

File image of South Africa's Kagiso Rabada (L) celebrating dismissal of Australia's Steve Smith (R). AFP

Umpire rant 

Smith was fined 30 percent of his match fee for dissent after an obscenity-sprinkled rant against the umpires after a decision review went against the Aussies during the second Test against New Zealand in Christchurch in February, 2016.

Smith said, "I'll cop that on the chin and I need to be better as a leader. For me it's about trying to learn from my mistakes and improve."

Ball-tamper shame 

Smith faced calls to quit after confessing he was the chief plotter in Saturday's ball-tampering scandal which plunged the game into crisis. Teammate Cameron Bancroft was caught using yellow sticky tape laden with dirt to alter the condition of the ball.

"I still think I'm the right person for the job," he told reporters but admitted, "We spoke about it at lunch. I'm not proud of what happened. Obviously today was a big mistake. I've made it clear it is regrettable and we move on from this and hopefully will learn something from this."

He subsequently stepped down from captaincy ahead of the start of the fourth day of the third Test.

 

 

Published Date: March 25, 2018 | Updated Date: March 25, 2018

Tags : #Aleem Dar #Ashes 2017-18 #Australia #Ball Tampering #Brain Fade #Cameron Bancroft #Decision Review System #James Anderson #Kagiso Rabada #South Africa Vs Australia 2018 #Steve Smith #Virat Kohli

