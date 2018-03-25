- Pakistan Super League, 2018 KK Vs PZ Peshawar Zalmi beat Karachi Kings by 13 runs
- Pakistan Super League, 2018 PZ Vs QG Peshawar Zalmi beat Quetta Gladiators by 1 run
- Pakistan Super League, 2018 IU Vs KK Islamabad United beat Karachi Kings by 8 wickets
- T20I Women’s Tri-Series in India, 2018 INDW Vs ENGW England Women beat India Women by 7 wickets
- West Indies Women in New Zealand, 5 T20I Series, 2018 NZW Vs WIW New Zealand Women beat West Indies Women by 7 wickets
- Pakistan Women in Sri Lanka, 3 ODI series, 2018 SLW Vs PAKW Pakistan Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 108 runs
- ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers, 2018 IRE Vs AFG Afghanistan beat Ireland by 5 wickets
- ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers, 2018 UAE Vs ZIM United Arab Emirates beat Zimbabwe by 3 runs (D/L method)
- England in New Zealand, 2 Test Series, 2018 NZ vs ENG - Mar 30th, 2018, 03:30 AM IST
- Australia in South Africa, 4 Test Series, 2018 SA vs AUS - Mar 30th, 2018, 01:30 PM IST
- West Indies in Pakistan, 3 T20I Series, 2018 PAK vs WI - Apr 1st, 2018, 07:30 PM IST
- West Indies in Pakistan, 3 T20I Series, 2018 PAK vs WI - Apr 2nd, 2018, 07:30 PM IST
- West Indies in Pakistan, 3 T20I Series, 2018 PAK vs WI - Apr 3rd, 2018, 07:30 PM IST
- Indian Premier League, 2018 MUM vs CHE - Apr 7th, 2018, 08:00 PM IST
- Indian Premier League, 2018 PUN vs DEL - Apr 8th, 2018, 04:00 PM IST
- Indian Premier League, 2018 KOL vs BLR - Apr 8th, 2018, 08:00 PM IST
- Indian Premier League, 2018 HYD vs RAJ - Apr 9th, 2018, 08:00 PM IST
- Indian Premier League, 2018 CHE vs KOL - Apr 10th, 2018, 08:00 PM IST
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5313
|121
|2
|South Africa
|4484
|115
|3
|Australia
|4174
|104
|4
|New Zealand
|3489
|100
|5
|England
|4829
|99
|6
|Sri Lanka
|4374
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|7594
|122
|2
|South Africa
|6911
|117
|3
|England
|7496
|117
|4
|New Zealand
|7081
|114
|5
|Australia
|6376
|112
|6
|Pakistan
|4877
|96
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|3272
|126
|2
|Australia
|2513
|126
|3
|India
|4341
|124
|4
|New Zealand
|3013
|116
|5
|West Indies
|2538
|115
|6
|England
|2402
|114
Melbourne: Steve Smith was fighting to save his job and reputation on Sunday after admitting he was the chief plotter in a ball-tampering scandal.
It is not the first time that the Australia cricket captain has been involved in controversy. Here are five incidents where Smith made headlines for reasons other than his batting since taking over the captaincy in 2015.
DRS 'brain fade'
Steve Smith set off a storm of controversy in the second Test of the four-match series in India a year ago when he looked to his dressing room for help while deciding whether to call for a review into his lbw dismissal in Bengaluru, describing the moment a "brain fade".
Indian captain Virat Kohli accused the visitors of routinely abusing the decision review system, stopping just short of calling Smith a cheat.
Australia's captain Steve Smith (L) greets India's captain Virat Kohli after winning the first cricket Test match between India and Australia. AFP
Bully retort
England bowler James Anderson claimed the Australians were bullies who overstepped the line in the recent Ashes series and Smith returned fire, calling the England paceman one of the biggest sledgers in cricket, as insults flew ahead of the Adelaide Test.
The rancour spilt onto the pitch as umpire Aleem Dar had to separate Smith from Anderson in ugly scenes when the Aussie skipper was batting.
Rabada appeal questioned
Smith raised eyebrows when he appeared to question the ICC appeal process after a ban on South African bowler Kagiso Rabada for bumping the Australian captain was lifted last week.
"They've deemed the contact not to be deliberate and set the line in the sand of what is appropriate and what's not," he said, adding it was "pretty interesting" that he had no input at the six-hour hearing. "The other person involved (is) not getting asked about it," he complained.
File image of South Africa's Kagiso Rabada (L) celebrating dismissal of Australia's Steve Smith (R). AFP
Umpire rant
Smith was fined 30 percent of his match fee for dissent after an obscenity-sprinkled rant against the umpires after a decision review went against the Aussies during the second Test against New Zealand in Christchurch in February, 2016.
Smith said, "I'll cop that on the chin and I need to be better as a leader. For me it's about trying to learn from my mistakes and improve."
Ball-tamper shame
Smith faced calls to quit after confessing he was the chief plotter in Saturday's ball-tampering scandal which plunged the game into crisis. Teammate Cameron Bancroft was caught using yellow sticky tape laden with dirt to alter the condition of the ball.
"I still think I'm the right person for the job," he told reporters but admitted, "We spoke about it at lunch. I'm not proud of what happened. Obviously today was a big mistake. I've made it clear it is regrettable and we move on from this and hopefully will learn something from this."
He subsequently stepped down from captaincy ahead of the start of the fourth day of the third Test.
Published Date:
March 25, 2018
| Updated Date: March 25, 2018
