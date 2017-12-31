First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
WI in NZ | 1st T20I Dec 29, 2017
NZ Vs WI
New Zealand beat West Indies by 47 runs
ZIM in SA | One-off Test Dec 26, 2017
SA Vs ZIM
South Africa beat Zimbabwe by an innings and 120 runs
WI in NZ | 01 Jan 2018
NZ vs WI
Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui
WI in NZ | 03 Jan 2018
NZ vs WI
Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Former West Indies all-rounder Phil Simmons appointed coach of Afghanistan cricket team

Simmons, the former opening batsman and medium-fast bowler, who retired in 2002, had previous coaching spells with Zimbabwe, Ireland and the West Indies.

AFP, Dec, 31 2017

Kabul: Former West Indies all-rounder Phil Simmons has been appointed coach of Afghanistan as the country prepares for its first Test match, it was announced on Sunday.

The war-torn nation was awarded Test status in June, along with Ireland.

The appointment was announced on Twitter by the Afghanistan Cricket Board.

File photo of Phil Simmons. AFP

File photo of Phil Simmons. AFP

The former opening batsman and medium-fast bowler, who retired in 2002, had previous coaching spells with Zimbabwe, Ireland and the West Indies.

Simmons will now join the Afghanistan squad in Dubai as it prepares for a limited-overs series against Zimbabwe in Sharjah in February.

Afghanistan will play their first Test match against India, where they play the majority of their home games, although a date has yet to be announced.

They are seen as having a promising future with a talented bowling attack led by 19-year-old Rashid Khan.

Khan has produced eye-catching performances in the world's top T20 leagues, most recently with a man-of-the-match display on his Big Bash debut for the Adelaide Strikers.

"I play cricket to bring victories for my country and to make Afghanistan proud on the world stage," he told AFP in an interview in October.

Published Date: Dec 31, 2017 | Updated Date: Dec 31, 2017

Also See



CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4969 124
2 South Africa 3888 111
3 England 4497 105
4 New Zealand 3489 100
5 Australia 3294 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 South Africa 6386 120
2 India 6680 119
3 Australia 5948 114
4 England 6156 114
5 New Zealand 5812 112
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 2843 124
2 New Zealand 2095 123
3 India 3385 121
4 England 2029 119
5 West Indies 2465 117
Full Ranking

9 Months Episode 18: Know what to do and expect in the first year of having a baby — Part 2

More Stories

See all