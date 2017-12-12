Former IPL commissioner Lalit Modi hits out at BCCI after apex body revokes ban on Rajasthan Cricket Association

New Delhi: Former IPL commissioner Lalit Modi hit out at the BCCI after the apex body revoked Rajasthan Cricket Association's suspension on the condition that he stays away from its functioning.

The RCA was suspended in 2014 when Modi stood and triumphed in the state body's elections. The domestic and age-group competitions were taken care of by the BCCI, which lifted the suspension at its Special General Meeting (SGM).

"Wow ??. Amazing. Not been in india for 7 Years. But the #Crook's in @BCCI @IPL are even afraid of my name. Clowns just living off what I created for india.Good luck to these jokers who never did a days work in their life except live off what others created," Modi wrote on his twitter handle.

The BCCI had suspended Modi on April 24, 2010 – a day after that year's IPL final, holding him guilty on 22 charges.

Earlier in the day, Modi said he was happy for Rajasthan cricket after the ban was lifted.

"RCA ban revoked. Happy for #Rajasthan cricket & more importantly for our cricketers. It's been a challenging journey of patience & grit and the right thing has been done. Pray for the ascend of #RajasthanCricket."

Modi's son, Ruchir Modi, too, welcomed the development.