Former Indian captain MS Dhoni advises budding cricketers in Kashmir town to focus on fitness

MS Dhoni, who holds an honorary rank of Lieutenant Colonel in the Army, interacted with budding cricketers in the Uri town of north Kashmir's Baramulla district

PTI, Nov, 25 2017

Srinagar: Former India captain MS Dhoni, who holds an honorary rank of Lieutenant Colonel in the Army, interacted with budding cricketers in the Uri town of north Kashmir's Baramulla district and emphasised on the need to focus on fitness.

File image of MS Dhoni. PTI

"Lt Col (Hony) Mahendra Singh #Dhoni interacting with budding cricketers of #Uri town; a life time opportunity for them to receive tips from the #cricketing great," Srinagar-based Chinar Corps of the Army said in a tweet.

The Chinar Corps put out photographs and a video of the the former India cricket captain while playing and interacting with the cricketers and the youths.

Dhoni, on the video, is heard telling the cricketers to keep their focus on their fitness.

"I have played badminton, hockey as well as football. I have benefited from it because it increased my fitness. We used to play in a huge ground where seniors also used to play and till the time they finished, we used to run, which increased our fitness," the wicket-keeper batsman told them.

Published Date: Nov 25, 2017 | Updated Date: Nov 25, 2017

