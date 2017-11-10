Former India Test cricketer AG Milkha Singh passes away at 75 due to cardiac arrest

- New Zealand in India, 3 T20 International Series, 2017 IND Vs NZ India beat New Zealand by 6 runs
- New Zealand in India, 3 T20 International Series, 2017 IND Vs NZ New Zealand beat India by 40 runs
- New Zealand in India, 3 T20 International Series, 2017 IND Vs NZ India beat New Zealand by 53 runs
- Pakistan and Sri Lanka in UAE, 3 T20 International Series, 2017 PAK Vs SL Pakistan beat Sri Lanka by 36 runs
- Bangladesh in South Africa, 2 T20 International Series, 2017 SA Vs BAN South Africa beat Bangladesh by 83 runs
- Sri Lanka in India, 3 Test Series, 2017 IND vs SL - Nov 16th, 2017, 09:30 AM IST
- The Ashes, 2017/18 AUS vs ENG - Nov 23rd, 2017, 05:30 AM IST
- Sri Lanka in India, 3 Test Series, 2017 IND vs SL - Nov 24th, 2017, 09:30 AM IST
- Papua New Guinea and Scotland in UAE, 2 ODI Series, 2017 PNG vs SCO - Nov 24th, 2017, 04:30 PM IST
- Papua New Guinea and Scotland in UAE, 2 ODI Series, 2017 PNG vs SCO - Nov 25th, 2017, 04:30 PM IST
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4493
|125
|2
|South Africa
|3767
|111
|3
|England
|4497
|105
|4
|New Zealand
|3114
|97
|5
|Australia
|3294
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|South Africa
|6386
|120
|2
|India
|6379
|120
|3
|Australia
|5948
|114
|4
|England
|6156
|114
|5
|New Zealand
|5432
|111
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|2843
|124
|2
|New Zealand
|1925
|120
|3
|West Indies
|2395
|120
|4
|England
|2029
|119
|5
|India
|2965
|119
Chennai: Former India cricketer A G Milkha Singh passed away on Friday following a cardiac arrest at a hospital, family sources said.
He was 75. He is survived by wife, a son and daughter.
Representational image. Getty
Milkha Singh played four Test matches in the early 60s. His elder brother Kripal Singh, also played for the country, in 14 Tests. They played together in one Test against England in 1961-'62.
A flamboyant left-hand batsman and a fine fielder, Milkha Singh made his Ranji Trophy debut at 17 and played his first Test just after his 18th birthday.
He had a fruitful career for Madras (now Tamil Nadu) in the Ranji Trophy. He scored over 4,000 runs in first-class cricket inclusive of eight centuries.
Milkha Singh was employed with the State Bank of India.
His nephew Arjan Kripal Singh played Ranji Trophy for Tamil Nadu and memorably scored a triple century in a game against Goa in 1987. He was involved in a massive partnership in that match with W V Raman, who too scored a triple hundred as the team piled up 912.
Expressing his condolences, former India captain Bishan Singh Bedi wrote on Twitter: "Once the most attacking left hand batsman o his times AG Milkha Singh is no more..AG clan is diminishing..RIP Micky..Guru MEHR Kareh..!!"
Veteran coach M K Iqbal, a close associate, said Milkha Singh was a stylish batsman, who served the state team for a long time and guided several young cricketers.
The final rites would be held on Saturday, his family members said.
Nov 10, 2017
Nov 10, 2017
| Updated Date: Nov 10, 2017
