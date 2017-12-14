First Cricket
Former India skipper Sourav Ganguly believes day-night matches are necessary to ensure survival of Test cricket

Ganguly's comment came after some reports stated that concerned with poor ticket sales especially during the India-Sri Lanka series opener last month at Eden Gardens

PTI, Dec, 14 2017

Kolkata: Former India captain Sourav Ganguly on Thursday said day-night Test cricket is inevitable as the longer version of the game is fighting for survival because of poor turnouts.

Ganguly's comment came after some reports stated that concerned with poor ticket sales especially during the India-Sri Lanka series opener last month at Eden Gardens, the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) president has pushed for day-night Test matches at home.

File image of Sourav Ganguly. Reuters

"It is inevitable, it has to happen someday. It is very simple, a pink ball will be used instead of the red cherry and people will come and watch in the evening," Ganguly said on the sidelines of a promotional event in the city.

He also lavished praise on Rohit Sharma for scoring his third ODI double century, but felt "sorry" for the Sri Lankans.

"I feel sorry for the Sri Lankans. Earlier it was (Virender) Sehwag, (Sachin) Tendulkar and now it's (Virat) Kohli and Rohit Sharma," Ganguly said.

"It was a remarkable innings. He took just 36 balls to convert his century into a double. I was watching the Sri Lankan bowlers and I said Jesus! He just kept sweeping them into the stands. Three double hundreds in one-day cricket," he said.

"Time has changed with T20 format. He is a serious player. His one-day record this year is probably the best in the world along side David Warner and Virat Kohli. I expect him to play the same way."

Published Date: Dec 14, 2017 | Updated Date: Dec 14, 2017

