Former India captain MS Dhoni becomes first wicketkeeper to effect 100 stumpings in ODIs

- India in Sri Lanka, 5 ODI Series, 2017 SL Vs IND India beat Sri Lanka by 168 runs
- India in Sri Lanka, 5 ODI Series, 2017 SL Vs IND India beat Sri Lanka by 6 wickets
- Australia in Bangladesh, 2 Test Series, 2017 BAN Vs AUS Bangladesh beat Australia by 20 runs
- The Wisden Trophy, 2017 ENG Vs WI West Indies beat England by 5 wickets
- India in Sri Lanka, 5 ODI Series, 2017 SL Vs IND India beat Sri Lanka by 3 wickets (D/L method)
- Australia in Bangladesh, 2 Test Series, 2017 BAN vs AUS - Sep 4th, 2017, 09:30 AM IST
- India in Sri Lanka, Only T20 International, 2017 SL vs IND - Sep 6th, 2017, 07:00 PM IST
- The Wisden Trophy, 2017 ENG vs WI - Sep 7th, 2017, 03:30 PM IST
- Independence Cup, 2017 PAK vs WRE - Sep 12th, 2017, 08:00 PM IST
- West Indies in Ireland, Only ODI, 2017 IRE vs WI - Sep 13th, 2017, 02:45 PM IST
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4493
|125
|2
|South Africa
|3395
|110
|3
|England
|4097
|105
|4
|Australia
|3087
|100
|5
|New Zealand
|3114
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|South Africa
|5957
|119
|2
|Australia
|5505
|117
|3
|India
|4992
|116
|4
|England
|5645
|113
|5
|New Zealand
|5123
|111
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|New Zealand
|1625
|125
|2
|England
|1962
|123
|3
|Pakistan
|2417
|121
|4
|West Indies
|2222
|117
|5
|India
|2183
|115
Colombo: Former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni on Sunday became the first wicketkeeper in world cricket to effect 100 stumpings in One Day Internationals.
India's MS Dhoni stumped Sri Lanka's Akila Dananjaya to become the first wicketkeeper to effect 100 stumpings. Reuters
Dhoni achieved the feat in his 301st ODI when he whipped off the bails to remove Akila Dananjaya off leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal's bowling.
The 36-year-old has also taken 281 catches apart from scoring 9657 runs (before the start of the Indian chase).
Dhoni has also played 90 Tests and 77 T20 Internationals.
In 90 Tests, Dhoni has taken 256 catches and effected 38 stumpings while his T20 Internationals' catches/stumping record stands at 43/23.
The visitors bowled out the home side of 238 as Sri Lanka collapsed yet again in the 5-match ODI series. Kohli and Co lead the series 4-0 and have an ideal opportunity to complete back-to-back whitewashes in the ongoing tour.
Published Date:
Sep 03, 2017
| Updated Date: Sep 03, 2017
