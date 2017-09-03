First Cricket
Former India captain MS Dhoni becomes first wicketkeeper to effect 100 stumpings in ODIs

PTI, Sep, 03 2017

Colombo: Former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni on Sunday became the first wicketkeeper in world cricket to effect 100 stumpings in One Day Internationals.

India's MS Dhoni stumped Sri Lanka's Akila Dananjaya to become the first wicketkeeper to effect 100 stumpings. Reuters

Dhoni achieved the feat in his 301st ODI when he whipped off the bails to remove Akila Dananjaya off leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal's bowling.

The 36-year-old has also taken 281 catches apart from scoring 9657 runs (before the start of the Indian chase).

Dhoni has also played 90 Tests and 77 T20 Internationals.

In 90 Tests, Dhoni has taken 256 catches and effected 38 stumpings while his T20 Internationals' catches/stumping record stands at 43/23.

The visitors bowled out the home side of 238 as Sri Lanka collapsed yet again in the 5-match ODI series. Kohli and Co lead the series 4-0 and have an ideal opportunity to complete back-to-back whitewashes in the ongoing tour.

Published Date: Sep 03, 2017 | Updated Date: Sep 03, 2017

