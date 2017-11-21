Former India captain Kapil Dev says its okay for players take a break to cope with packed international calendar

Hyderabad: Veteran cricketer Kapil Dev has said professional cricketers of the current generation need to cope up with the tight schedules of international cricket and they can take a break if they don't want to play.
"They (cricketers) can take a break, if they don't want to play... they are professionals. If you (journalists) are a professional, (and if) you cannot write an article, somebody else will write. If you are not professional, you are doing for enjoyment and your passion, then it's different," he said.
File photo of Kapil Dev. AFP
"I think today's game is (a) profession and a professional can always say, 'I don't want to play, 'I can play'," Kapil, who was in Hyderabad last week for an event, told PTI.
He, however, said he would not like to be judgemental on the topic if a cricketer feels that there is too much cricket.
"If cricketers (are) saying there (is) too much cricket, must be. I don't know. I am not with them. I cannot really make any judgement on their behalf," he said.
Praising the current Indian team, Kapil, who led the Indian team to victory in 1983 World Cup, said the national sides have been doing a great job in the last 10-15 years.
"I think they are wonderful. They are a great team at the moment. Last 10-15 years, the Indian team has done really well," he said.
Published Date: Nov 21, 2017
| Updated Date: Nov 21, 2017
Nov 21, 2017
