First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
SL in IND | 1st Test Nov 16, 2017
IND Vs SL
India drew with Sri Lanka
NZ in IND | 3rd T20I Nov 07, 2017
IND Vs NZ
India beat New Zealand by 6 runs
The Ashes | 23 Nov 2017
AUS vs ENG
Brisbane Cricket Ground (Woolloongabba), Brisbane
SL in IND | 24 Nov 2017
IND vs SL
Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Former India captain Kapil Dev says its okay for players take a break to cope with packed international calendar

Kapil Dev has said professional cricketers of the current generation need to cope up with the tight schedules of international cricket and they can take a break if they don't want to play.

PTI, Nov, 21 2017

Hyderabad: Veteran cricketer Kapil Dev has said professional cricketers of the current generation need to cope up with the tight schedules of international cricket and they can take a break if they don't want to play.

"They (cricketers) can take a break, if they don't want to play... they are professionals. If you (journalists) are a professional, (and if) you cannot write an article, somebody else will write. If you are not professional, you are doing for enjoyment and your passion, then it's different," he said.

File photo of Kapil Dev. AFP

File photo of Kapil Dev. AFP

"I think today's game is (a) profession and a professional can always say, 'I don't want to play, 'I can play'," Kapil, who was in Hyderabad last week for an event, told PTI.

He, however, said he would not like to be judgemental on the topic if a cricketer feels that there is too much cricket.

"If cricketers (are) saying there (is) too much cricket, must be. I don't know. I am not with them. I cannot really make any judgement on their behalf," he said.

Praising the current Indian team, Kapil, who led the Indian team to victory in 1983 World Cup, said the national sides have been doing a great job in the last 10-15 years.

"I think they are wonderful. They are a great team at the moment. Last 10-15 years, the Indian team has done really well," he said.

Published Date: Nov 21, 2017 | Updated Date: Nov 21, 2017

Also See



CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4493 125
2 South Africa 3767 111
3 England 4497 105
4 New Zealand 3114 97
5 Australia 3294 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 South Africa 6386 120
2 India 6379 120
3 Australia 5948 114
4 England 6156 114
5 New Zealand 5432 111
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 2843 124
2 New Zealand 1925 120
3 West Indies 2395 120
4 England 2029 119
5 India 2965 119
Full Ranking

9 Months Episode 13: Here's what the doctor has to say about pre and post-natal care — Part 1

More Stories

See all