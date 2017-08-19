Former coach Vijay Dahiya and Ian Pont among 20 candidates shortlisted for coaching roles by DDCA

New Delhi: The Cricket Affairs Committee headed by Madan Lal has shortlisted 20 candidates for Delhi's various coaching job from senior to age-group which includes anti-corruption crusader Ian Pont as well tainted Ajay Sharma, who was banned for life by BCCI on match-fixing charges.

Last year's coach KP Bhaskar has also been shortlisted for the senior team's job along with former coaches Vijay Dahiya, Manoj Prabhakar and Sanjeev Sharma. Another notable name is former left-arm spinner Sunil Joshi, who coached Assam last year.

Sharma, a Ranji stalwart, got relief from a Delhi Sessions Court in 2014, which cleared him of all charges but the BCCI is yet to clear his benevolent fund even after three years.

It has been learnt that Sharma wants to be an age-group team coach as his elder son Manan Sharma plays for Delhi senior team.

"Ajay Sharma has clarified that his application is for junior coach's post as his son Manan is playing Ranji Trophy for Delhi and it will be a Conflict of Interest. We need to get clarity from the BCCI whether we can go ahead with Sharma's application process," a CAC member, who cannot come on record, told PTI on Friday.

The most inspired name in the shortlist is Englishman Pont, a former Essex fast bowler, who played a significant role in helping the Anti-Corruption and Security Unit (ACSU) of the ICC bust the match-fixing racket during the Bangladesh Premier League, two seasons ago.

Pont was praised by the ICC for showing courage to report corrupt approach.

The other shortlisted candidates for coach's job include Ashok Malhotra, Amit Bhandari, Bantu Singh, Hitesh Singh and Raju Sharma.

Virat Kohli's coach Rajkumar Sharma has also applied for the junior coach's job.