- Pakistan Super League, 2018 KK Vs PZ Peshawar Zalmi beat Karachi Kings by 13 runs
- Pakistan Super League, 2018 PZ Vs QG Peshawar Zalmi beat Quetta Gladiators by 1 run
- Pakistan Super League, 2018 IU Vs KK Islamabad United beat Karachi Kings by 8 wickets
- T20I Women’s Tri-Series in India, 2018 AUSW Vs ENGW England Women beat Australia Women by 8 wickets
- T20I Women’s Tri-Series in India, 2018 INDW Vs AUSW Australia Women beat India Women by 6 wickets
- Pakistan Women in Sri Lanka, 3 ODI series, 2018 SLW Vs PAKW Pakistan Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 94 runs
- ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers, 2018 IRE Vs AFG Afghanistan beat Ireland by 5 wickets
- ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers, 2018 UAE Vs ZIM United Arab Emirates beat Zimbabwe by 3 runs (D/L method)
- ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers, 2018 WI vs AFG - Mar 25th, 2018, 01:00 PM IST
- England in New Zealand, 2 Test Series, 2018 NZ vs ENG - Mar 30th, 2018, 03:30 AM IST
- Australia in South Africa, 4 Test Series, 2018 SA vs AUS - Mar 30th, 2018, 01:30 PM IST
- West Indies in Pakistan, 3 T20I Series, 2018 PAK vs WI - Apr 1st, 2018, 07:30 PM IST
- West Indies in Pakistan, 3 T20I Series, 2018 PAK vs WI - Apr 2nd, 2018, 07:30 PM IST
- West Indies in Pakistan, 3 T20I Series, 2018 PAK vs WI - Apr 3rd, 2018, 07:30 PM IST
- Indian Premier League, 2018 MUM vs CHE - Apr 7th, 2018, 08:00 PM IST
- Indian Premier League, 2018 PUN vs DEL - Apr 8th, 2018, 04:00 PM IST
- Indian Premier League, 2018 KOL vs BLR - Apr 8th, 2018, 08:00 PM IST
- Indian Premier League, 2018 HYD vs RAJ - Apr 9th, 2018, 08:00 PM IST
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5313
|121
|2
|South Africa
|4484
|115
|3
|Australia
|4174
|104
|4
|New Zealand
|3489
|100
|5
|England
|4829
|99
|6
|Sri Lanka
|4374
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|7594
|122
|2
|South Africa
|6911
|117
|3
|England
|7496
|117
|4
|New Zealand
|7081
|114
|5
|Australia
|6376
|112
|6
|Pakistan
|4877
|96
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|3272
|126
|2
|Australia
|2513
|126
|3
|India
|4341
|124
|4
|New Zealand
|3013
|116
|5
|West Indies
|2538
|115
|6
|England
|2402
|114
Cornered by the Committee of Administrators (CoA), the three principal office-bearers, acting-president CK Khanna, acting-secretary Amitabh Chaudhary and treasurer Aniruddh Chaudhry have decided to bury the hatchet and are set to discuss the way forward along with some of the other loyalists of former Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president N Srinivasan, during an informal meeting in the capital on Saturday.
However it is still not clear whether N Srinivasan will attend the informal gathering or not.
BCCI's three principal office-bearers are set to meet on Saturday. The image used is for representational purpose. Reuters
As per CoA recommendations, all the three office-bearers have completed their term and should be removed. Their has been a complete breakdown of communication between the COA-CEO group and the three office-bearers with practically all powers being rested with Rahul Johri.
"Yes, there is a plan to meet over coffee and discuss a few things about how the BCCI is being run at the moment. We can still confirm how many people will meet and we would like to keep the location undisclosed at the moment. I would also not like to divulge whether Mr Srinivasan will join the discussions or not," a senior state unit official, who is expected to join the meeting told PTI.
Apart from the three office-bearers, the aggrieved officials, like former secretary Niranjan Shah and a few others are expected to join the discussions. It will be interesting to see if ousted BCCI president Anurag Thakur joins the get-together or not.
It is expected that discussions will be more about the way forward once the Supreme Court gives a go-ahead to the COA for conduction of Annual General Meeting (AGM).
While a lot of officials, who are coming might not be eligible as per Lodha Committee recommendations but once the election is announced, most of them would want their men to be in the reckoning as they still enjoy a lot of loyalty in their respective associations.
"Let's be practical. Srinivasan may not come to power but he still enjoys undivided loyalty from at least 12 to 13 units. That's a lot in BCCI's election politics. The meeting is about to create a roadmap for the future," a veteran official said.
Published Date:
March 24, 2018
| Updated Date: March 24, 2018
