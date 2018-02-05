First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
U-19 WC | Final Feb 03, 2018
AUS Vs IND
India Under-19 beat Australia Under-19 by 8 wickets
U-19 WC | 3rd Place Play-off Feb 01, 2018
AFG Vs PAK
Match Abandoned
ZIM and AFG in UAE Feb 05, 2018
AFG vs ZIM
Sharjah Cricket Association Stadium, Sharjah
ZIM and AFG in UAE Feb 06, 2018
AFG vs ZIM
Sharjah Cricket Association Stadium, Sharjah
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Former Australia left-arm quick Doug Bollinger announces retirement from all forms of cricket

One of Bollinger's career highs was being included in the International Cricket Council's (ICC) Test and ODI teams of the year in 2010 after a stellar season.

IANS, Feb,05 2018

Sydney: Former Australia left-arm quick Doug Bollinger on Monday announced his retirement from all forms of cricket with immediate effect.

Bollinger, 36, made his Test debut for Australia in 2009 against South Africa and went on to play 12 Tests, picking up 50 wickets at an average of 25.92, with best figures of 5/28, which came against New Zealand in Wellington in March 2010.

File photo of Doug Bollinger. AFP

File photo of Doug Bollinger. AFP

He also featured in 39 One-Day Internationals in which he picked up 62 wickets at an impressive average of 23.90, and nine Twenty20 Internationals, picking up nine wickets.

"It's been a great ride. I met so many wonderful people and achieved the ultimate ambition of playing Test cricket for Australia. I played under some great captains and players for New South Wales (NSW) and Australia including Steve Waugh, Michael Clarke and Ricky Ponting," he said in a statement.

"Now it's time for the next stage of my life with my wife Tegan and my children Skye and Liam. I couldn't have achieved everything I have without them," he added.

One of Bollinger's career highs was being included in the International Cricket Council's (ICC) Test and ODI teams of the year in 2010 after a stellar season.

He played his final Test in the 2010 Ashes campaign against England, while his final ODI was against South Africa in 2011 in Durban.

Published Date: Feb 05, 2018 | Updated Date: Feb 05, 2018

Also See



CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5313 121
2 South Africa 4484 115
3 Australia 4174 104
4 New Zealand 3489 100
5 England 4829 99
6 Sri Lanka 4058 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 7021 121
2 South Africa 6526 119
3 England 6871 116
4 New Zealand 6550 115
5 Australia 6376 112
6 Pakistan 4877 96
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 3272 126
2 India 3385 121
3 New Zealand 2643 120
4 England 2029 119
5 West Indies 2538 115
6 Australia 1838 115
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all