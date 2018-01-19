- ICC Under-19 World Cup, 2018 IND Vs ZIM India Under-19 beat Zimbabwe Under-19 by 10 wickets
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4969
|124
|2
|South Africa
|3888
|111
|3
|Australia
|4174
|104
|4
|New Zealand
|3489
|100
|5
|England
|4829
|99
|6
|Sri Lanka
|4058
|94
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|South Africa
|6386
|120
|2
|India
|6680
|119
|3
|England
|6320
|115
|4
|New Zealand
|6404
|114
|5
|Australia
|6012
|113
|6
|Pakistan
|4811
|96
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|New Zealand
|2262
|126
|2
|Pakistan
|2843
|124
|3
|India
|3385
|121
|4
|England
|2029
|119
|5
|West Indies
|2538
|115
|6
|South Africa
|2238
|112
New Delhi: The fixtures for the T20I tri-series involving Sri Lanka, India and Bangladesh have been revised, and the tournament will now be held from 6 to 18 March.
To kick off the tournament, which will be played in celebration of Sri Lanka's 70th year of independence, India will once again take on the island nation in the opening match.
Representative photo. Getty Images
The event was to run from 8 to 20 March, as per the earlier schedule.
The tournament, to be called Nidahas Trophy, will follow a round-robin format with all the three teams playing each other twice, and the top two progressing to the final that will take place on 18 March.
All the matches will be played at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.
DSPORT, a sports TV channel by Discovery Communications, has acquired the exclusive India broadcast rights of the tournament.
Revised fixtures:
6 March: Sri Lanka vs India
8 March: Bangladesh VS India
10 March: Sri Lanka VS Bangladesh
12 March: India VS Sri Lanka
14 March: India VS Bangladesh
16 March: Bangladesh VS Sri Lanka
18 March: Final.
Published Date:
Jan 19, 2018
| Updated Date: Jan 19, 2018
