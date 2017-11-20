First Cricket
Feroz Shah Kotla to name stands after legendary Bishan Singh Bedi, Mohinder Amarnath

Having started the tradition of honouring stalwarts with the 'Virender Sehwag Gate', the DDCA now will name the stands of the Ferozshah Kotla after legendary Bishen Singh Bedi and Mohinder Amarnath.

PTI, Nov, 20 2017

New Delhi: Having started the tradition of honouring stalwarts with the 'Virender Sehwag Gate', the DDCA now will name the stands of the Ferozshah Kotla after legendary Bishen Singh Bedi and Mohinder Amarnath.

New Delhi's Feroze Shah Kotla stadium. GettyImages

New Delhi's Feroze Shah Kotla stadium. GettyImages

The move is DDCA's way of acknowledging the contribution of Bedi and Amarnath in Indian cricket as well as state cricket.

There will also be a Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi 'Hall of Fame' at the iconic ground.

In a statement, DDCA administrator Justice Vikramjit Sen confirmed that Bedi and Amarnath will be honoured at the first-ever DDCA Annual Conclave on 29 November.

Bedi, a longtime critic of the controversy-ridden DDCA, will also be the keynote speaker at the Conclave.

Earlier this month, a gate of the Kotla was named after former India opener Sehwag and now it has been decided that another gate will be named after former women's team skipper Anjum Chopra.

In mutual agreement with DDCA Honours' Committee and Sen, a benchmark of 35 Tests has been set for a Delhi cricketer to be honoured by the state association.

"Accordingly, the likes of Chetan Chauhan, Madan Lal, Maninder Singh, Manoj Prabhakar and others in the list should also be accorded this honour as per the criteria, in due course," said Sen.

The dressing room of the home team will now be known as the Raman Lamba Dressing Room, in memory of the late cricketer, while the visiting team dressing room will be named after Prakash Bhandari, the first Test cricketer from Delhi.

"Active cricketers like Gautam Gambhir, Virat Kohli, Ishant Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan should be honoured after they have retired from the game," read the statement further.

The DDCA will also honour noted coaches Gurcharan Singh and Tarak Sinha.

Published Date: Nov 20, 2017 | Updated Date: Nov 20, 2017

