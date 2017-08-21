First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
IND in SL | 1st ODI Aug 20, 2017
SL Vs IND
India beat Sri Lanka by 9 wickets
The Wisden Trophy | 1st Test Aug 17, 2017
ENG Vs WI
England beat West Indies by an innings and 209 runs
IND in SL | 24 Aug 2017
SL vs IND
Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Kandy
The Wisden Trophy | 25 Aug 2017
ENG vs WI
Headingley, Leeds
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

England's Stuart Broad sets sights on 2019 Ashes, says there is a lot of cricket left in him

Reuters, Aug, 21 2017

England's Stuart Broad wants to play in the home Ashes series against Australia in 2019, the paceman has said after passing Ian Botham to take second place on the country's all-time list of Test wicket-takers.

File image of Stuart Broad. AFP

File image of Stuart Broad. AFP

The 31-year-old Broad went past Botham's haul of 383 wickets during England's first-Test win over West Indies by an innings and 209 runs at Edgbaston on Saturday.

Broad, who has 107 caps, bowled Shane Dowrich to claim his 384th dismissal and finish with five for 81 in the match.

"I have a lot of cricket left in me," Broad told reporters. "I'm really enjoying being a part of this team and hopefully have a few more miles in the tank.

"I'll be 33 in 2019. I certainly hope that my performances will keep improving so that I'm part of that 2019 Ashes."

England, who hold the Ashes, visit Australia for a five-Test series in November. The two sides meet again in England in 2019.

Broad is keen on maintaining his fitness levels ahead of their trip down under but insists he would not want to be rested for the remaining two Tests against the Caribbean side.

"This winter is a hugely exciting one," he added. "The two teams are very similar so it should be a belter.

"I will politely be suggesting that I will be having sufficient rest in September and October to be available for the next two Tests against West Indies."

England's second Test against West Indies begins on Friday at Headingley.

Published Date: Aug 21, 2017 | Updated Date: Aug 21, 2017

Also See


CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4493 125
2 South Africa 3395 110
3 England 4097 105
4 Australia 3087 100
5 New Zealand 3114 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 South Africa 5957 119
2 Australia 5505 117
3 India 4717 115
4 England 5645 113
5 New Zealand 5123 111
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 New Zealand 1625 125
2 England 1962 123
3 Pakistan 2417 121
4 West Indies 2222 117
5 India 2183 115
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all