England's Stuart Broad sets sights on 2019 Ashes, says there is a lot of cricket left in him

- India in Sri Lanka, 5 ODI Series, 2017 SL Vs IND India beat Sri Lanka by 9 wickets
- The Wisden Trophy, 2017 ENG Vs WI England beat West Indies by an innings and 209 runs
- India in Sri Lanka, 3 Test Series, 2017 SL Vs IND India beat Sri Lanka by an innings and 171 runs
- Basil D'Oliveira Trophy, 2017 ENG Vs SA England beat South Africa by 177 runs
- India in Sri Lanka, 3 Test Series, 2017 SL Vs IND India beat Sri Lanka by an innings and 53 runs
- India in Sri Lanka, 5 ODI Series, 2017 SL vs IND - Aug 24th, 2017, 02:30 PM IST
- The Wisden Trophy, 2017 ENG vs WI - Aug 25th, 2017, 03:30 PM IST
- Australia in Bangladesh, 2 Test Series, 2017 BAN vs AUS - Aug 27th, 2017, 09:30 AM IST
- India in Sri Lanka, 5 ODI Series, 2017 SL vs IND - Aug 27th, 2017, 02:30 PM IST
- India in Sri Lanka, 5 ODI Series, 2017 SL vs IND - Aug 31st, 2017, 02:30 PM IST
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4493
|125
|2
|South Africa
|3395
|110
|3
|England
|4097
|105
|4
|Australia
|3087
|100
|5
|New Zealand
|3114
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|South Africa
|5957
|119
|2
|Australia
|5505
|117
|3
|India
|4717
|115
|4
|England
|5645
|113
|5
|New Zealand
|5123
|111
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|New Zealand
|1625
|125
|2
|England
|1962
|123
|3
|Pakistan
|2417
|121
|4
|West Indies
|2222
|117
|5
|India
|2183
|115
England's Stuart Broad wants to play in the home Ashes series against Australia in 2019, the paceman has said after passing Ian Botham to take second place on the country's all-time list of Test wicket-takers.
File image of Stuart Broad. AFP
The 31-year-old Broad went past Botham's haul of 383 wickets during England's first-Test win over West Indies by an innings and 209 runs at Edgbaston on Saturday.
Broad, who has 107 caps, bowled Shane Dowrich to claim his 384th dismissal and finish with five for 81 in the match.
"I have a lot of cricket left in me," Broad told reporters. "I'm really enjoying being a part of this team and hopefully have a few more miles in the tank.
"I'll be 33 in 2019. I certainly hope that my performances will keep improving so that I'm part of that 2019 Ashes."
England, who hold the Ashes, visit Australia for a five-Test series in November. The two sides meet again in England in 2019.
Broad is keen on maintaining his fitness levels ahead of their trip down under but insists he would not want to be rested for the remaining two Tests against the Caribbean side.
"This winter is a hugely exciting one," he added. "The two teams are very similar so it should be a belter.
"I will politely be suggesting that I will be having sufficient rest in September and October to be available for the next two Tests against West Indies."
England's second Test against West Indies begins on Friday at Headingley.
Published Date:
Aug 21, 2017
| Updated Date: Aug 21, 2017
