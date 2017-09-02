First Cricket
England's Charlotte Edwards retires from cricket, favours coaching and media assignments

Avinash Ramachandran, Sep, 02 2017

London: England women's cricketing icon Charlotte Edwards said she would like to move into coaching after announcing her retirement from Twenty20 cricket and ruling out playing overseas.

The 37-year-old, who represented England for 20 years making 309 appearances and captaining them on 220 occasions, took the decision after her Southern Vipers lost to Western Storm by eight wickets in the T20 final.

Edwards, who won three Ashes, as well as experiencing an annus mirabilis in 2009 winning both the World Cup and World Twenty20, told Sky Sports she might still play some county cricket but her focus would switch to bringing on young talent in a coaching capacity.

Cricket - England v Australia - Women's Ashes Series 2015 - Kia Women?s Ashes Test - The Spitfire Ground, Canterbury - 14/8/15 England's Charlotte Edwards Action Images via Reuters / Peter Cziborra Livepic - 13956183

File Image of England's Charlotte Edwards. Reuters

"I think I would like to play some county cricket but in terms of this competition and playing overseas this is it," said Edwards, who retired from international cricket in May 2016 having accrued over 10,000 runs.

"My time is done and I want to pursue other things such as coaching and perhaps some media work.

"I am happy and content with what I have achieved in my career, I have loved every minute of it.

"I haven't got anything final lined up in terms of coaching.

"I have spoken to the ECB about potentially working with their junior age groups and hopefully help a lot of the good talent we have got in England develop.

"I am not envious of the youngsters, I just hope they can grab the incredible opportunities there are now.

"It is a brilliant time to be involved in the women's game and hopefully the game in this country will continue to grow."

The Storm blew away the Vipers largely thanks to Kiwi star and player of the match Rachel Priest's blistering 72 off 36 balls, Edwards final contribution being 20 in her side's modest 145.

There was some consolation for the Vipers as Priest's compatriot Suzie Bates was named player of the tournament.

Published Date: Sep 02, 2017 | Updated Date: Sep 02, 2017

