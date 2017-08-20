First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
IND in SL | 1st ODI Aug 20, 2017
SL Vs IND
India beat Sri Lanka by 9 wickets
The Wisden Trophy | 1st Test Aug 17, 2017
ENG Vs WI
England beat West Indies by an innings and 209 runs
IND in SL | 24 Aug 2017
SL vs IND
Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Kandy
The Wisden Trophy | 25 Aug 2017
ENG vs WI
Headingley, Leeds
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

England vs West Indies: Seamers make merry as visitors lose 19 wickets on Day 3 to hand hosts innings win

AFP, Aug, 20 2017

Birmingham: Stuart Broad starred as England thrashed the West Indies by an innings and 209 runs to ensure the inaugural day/night Test in Britain ended inside three days at Edgbaston on Saturday.

West Indies, following-on, lost 19 wickets for 261 runs in the day's play as England surged to a 1-0 lead in the three-Test series.

Having been bowled out for just 168 in their first innings, after England had piled up 514 for eight declared on the back of man-of-the-match Alastair Cook's 243 and captain Joe Root's 136, the West Indies collapsed to 137 all out second time around.

England's Stuart Broad celebrates taking the wicket of West Indies Roston Chase during day three of the day-night Test match between England and the West Indies, at Edgbaston in Birmingham, England, Saturday Aug. 19, 2017. (David Davies/PA via AP)

England's Stuart Broad celebrates taking the wicket of West Indies Roston Chase. AP

Broad took three wickets for 34 runs in 10 overs, including a spell of three for four in 11 balls that saw him surpass England great Ian Botham's tally of 383 Test wickets.

Broad is now second in England's list of all-time leading Test wicket-takers, with only new-ball colleague James Anderson ahead of him.

"Very remarkable, very pleasing," Root told Sky Sports. "We talk about being ruthless. Stuart Broad has had a fantastic career. He has those spells in him where he can turn a game on its head.

"Today was a fine example of that."

Meanwhile Cook told BBC's Test Match Special, "It's always nice to win and contribute with a big score.

"We bowled well today, Jimmy and Broady are world class."

'Windies must believe' 

The defeat left the West Indies without a Test win in England since 2000.

Their squad is missing several star names, the legacy of a bitter dispute with their board and the attraction of the lucrative Caribbean Premier League Twenty20 tournament that is taking place at the same time as this tour.

But West Indies captain Jason Holder said his youthful side could not afford to lose heart in the short time between now and Friday's start of the second Test at Headingley.

"It is obviously very disappointing," Holder told Sky Sports.

"We have to just believe. It is not impossible, we can't drop our heads on one game, the series is not lost."

It was Anderson who did the initial damage in both West Indies innings.

Barely had a Windies first innings where Jermaine Blackwood's 79 not out accounted for nearly half the total finished, then Anderson struck again when Kieran Powell edged to former captain Cook at first slip.

West Indies were 42 for two when Test debutant Kyle Hope (12) was out leg-before to seamer Toby Roland-Jones.

Kraigg Brathwaite (40) resisted for 107 minutes before he was out leg before on review to off-spinner Moeen Ali to leave West Indies 76 for four at tea.

Blackwood was then stumped by wicket-keeper Jonny Bairstow off Ali before Broad struck.

He had Roston Chase plumb leg before wicket and Holder edged to Cook next ball.

Broad, who had drawn level with Botham, had a shot at an unprecedented third career Test hat-trick, but Kemar Roach survived.

Broad was soon celebrating again though, bowling Shane Dowrich to top Botham's mark as the former all-rounder looked on from a television commentary box.

Roland-Jones ended the match when he had Alzarri Joseph caught in the slips by all-rounder Ben Stokes.

The West Indies, 44 for one overnight, lost seven wickets for 89 runs in 23 overs in Saturday's first session as they subsided to 145 for eight at lunch.

Anderson had a wicket just six balls into the day's play when Kyle Hope was caught in the gully for his overnight 25.

The wickets kept tumbling with only Blackwood, who drove Roland-Jones for two stylish straight fours, offering any sort of resistance.

He showed plenty of character too when, after being hit on the helmet by Stokes, he cut the pace bowler's next ball for four.

Blackwood completed a 49-ball fifty and later hit both Ali and Broad for well-struck straight sixes.

The innings ended when last man Miguel Cummins was run out by Tom Westley's throw from midwicket as Blackwood tried to keep the strike.

Published Date: Aug 20, 2017 | Updated Date: Aug 20, 2017

Also See


CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4493 125
2 South Africa 3395 110
3 England 4097 105
4 Australia 3087 100
5 New Zealand 3114 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 South Africa 5957 119
2 Australia 5505 117
3 India 4579 114
4 England 5645 113
5 New Zealand 5123 111
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 New Zealand 1625 125
2 England 1962 123
3 Pakistan 2417 121
4 West Indies 2222 117
5 India 2183 115
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all