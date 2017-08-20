England vs West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite reported for suspect bowling action but allowed to bowl in 2nd Test

- India in Sri Lanka, 5 ODI Series, 2017 SL Vs IND India beat Sri Lanka by 9 wickets
- The Wisden Trophy, 2017 ENG Vs WI England beat West Indies by an innings and 209 runs
- India in Sri Lanka, 3 Test Series, 2017 SL Vs IND India beat Sri Lanka by an innings and 171 runs
- Basil D'Oliveira Trophy, 2017 ENG Vs SA England beat South Africa by 177 runs
- India in Sri Lanka, 3 Test Series, 2017 SL Vs IND India beat Sri Lanka by an innings and 53 runs
- India in Sri Lanka, 5 ODI Series, 2017 SL vs IND - Aug 24th, 2017, 02:30 PM IST
- The Wisden Trophy, 2017 ENG vs WI - Aug 25th, 2017, 03:30 PM IST
- Australia in Bangladesh, 2 Test Series, 2017 BAN vs AUS - Aug 27th, 2017, 09:30 AM IST
- India in Sri Lanka, 5 ODI Series, 2017 SL vs IND - Aug 27th, 2017, 02:30 PM IST
- India in Sri Lanka, 5 ODI Series, 2017 SL vs IND - Aug 31st, 2017, 02:30 PM IST
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4493
|125
|2
|South Africa
|3395
|110
|3
|England
|4097
|105
|4
|Australia
|3087
|100
|5
|New Zealand
|3114
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|South Africa
|5957
|119
|2
|Australia
|5505
|117
|3
|India
|4579
|114
|4
|England
|5645
|113
|5
|New Zealand
|5123
|111
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|New Zealand
|1625
|125
|2
|England
|1962
|123
|3
|Pakistan
|2417
|121
|4
|West Indies
|2222
|117
|5
|India
|2183
|115
Birmingham: West Indies' Kraigg Brathwaite has been reported for a suspect bowling action during an innings and 209-run defeat by England in the first Test at Edgbaston.
File image of Kraigg Brathwaite. AFP
Primarily an opening batsman, occasional off-spinner Brathwaite bowled just six wicketless overs for six runs as England surged to a thumping win inside three days in Birmingham on Saturday.
"The match officials' report, which was handed over to the Windies' team management, cited concerns about the legality of the 24-year-old's bowling action," said an International Cricket Council (ICC) statement issued Sunday.
Brathwaite remains free to bowl in international cricket ahead of the results of a test on his action, which must take place within a fortnight, according to ICC regulations.
That means he could bowl when the West Indies bid to level the three-match series in the second Test at Headingley starting Friday.
The 24-year-old has taken 12 wickets in his 38-Test career, with half of those coming in a single haul of six for 29 against Sri Lanka in Colombo in October 2015.
Published Date:
Aug 20, 2017
| Updated Date: Aug 20, 2017
