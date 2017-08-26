England vs West Indies: Kemar Roach, Shannon Gabriel shine as visitors end Day 1 in commanding position

- India in Sri Lanka, 5 ODI Series, 2017 SL Vs IND India beat Sri Lanka by 3 wickets (D/L method)
- India in Sri Lanka, 5 ODI Series, 2017 SL Vs IND India beat Sri Lanka by 9 wickets
- The Wisden Trophy, 2017 ENG Vs WI England beat West Indies by an innings and 209 runs
- India in Sri Lanka, 3 Test Series, 2017 SL Vs IND India beat Sri Lanka by an innings and 171 runs
- Basil D'Oliveira Trophy, 2017 ENG Vs SA England beat South Africa by 177 runs
- Australia in Bangladesh, 2 Test Series, 2017 BAN vs AUS - Aug 27th, 2017, 09:30 AM IST
- India in Sri Lanka, 5 ODI Series, 2017 SL vs IND - Aug 27th, 2017, 02:30 PM IST
- India in Sri Lanka, 5 ODI Series, 2017 SL vs IND - Aug 31st, 2017, 02:30 PM IST
- India in Sri Lanka, 5 ODI Series, 2017 SL vs IND - Sep 3rd, 2017, 02:30 PM IST
- Australia in Bangladesh, 2 Test Series, 2017 BAN vs AUS - Sep 4th, 2017, 09:30 AM IST
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4493
|125
|2
|South Africa
|3395
|110
|3
|England
|4097
|105
|4
|Australia
|3087
|100
|5
|New Zealand
|3114
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|South Africa
|5957
|119
|2
|Australia
|5505
|117
|3
|India
|4717
|115
|4
|England
|5645
|113
|5
|New Zealand
|5123
|111
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|New Zealand
|1625
|125
|2
|England
|1962
|123
|3
|Pakistan
|2417
|121
|4
|West Indies
|2222
|117
|5
|India
|2183
|115
Leeds: West Indies were 19 for one in reply to England's first-innings 258, a deficit of 239 runs, at stumps on the first day of the second Test at Headingley on Friday.
Kraigg Brathwaite was 13 not out and nightwatchman Devendra Bishoo one not out.
Earlier, England all-rounder Ben Stokes made exactly 100 and captain Joe Root, who won the toss, 59 as he led his country for the first time on his Yorkshire home ground.
Both batsmen, however, were dropped in the slips on single figures.
Ben Stokes scored 100 before being dismissed. AP
All-rounder Stokes was dropped for a second time on 98 when a simple chance was shelled at mid-on.
Those three misses, which equated to 142 runs, took the edge off an improved West Indies bowling effort.
Recalled fast bowler Shannon Gabriel took four wickets for 51 runs in 17 overs and new-ball partner Kemar Roach four for 71 in 19.5.
England lead the three-match series 1-0 after an innings and 209-run victory in the inaugural day/night Test in Britain completed inside three days at Edgbaston last week.
Both the second Test at Headingley and the series finale at Lord's are taking place during standard hours with a conventional red ball.
Published Date:
Aug 26, 2017
| Updated Date: Aug 26, 2017
