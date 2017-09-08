England vs West Indies: James Anderson becomes first English bowler to join 500-wicket club

- India in Sri Lanka, Only T20 International, 2017 SL Vs IND India beat Sri Lanka by 7 wickets
- Australia in Bangladesh, 2 Test Series, 2017 BAN Vs AUS Australia beat Bangladesh by 7 wickets
- India in Sri Lanka, 5 ODI Series, 2017 SL Vs IND India beat Sri Lanka by 6 wickets
- India in Sri Lanka, 5 ODI Series, 2017 SL Vs IND India beat Sri Lanka by 168 runs
- India in Sri Lanka, 5 ODI Series, 2017 SL Vs IND India beat Sri Lanka by 6 wickets
- Independence Cup, 2017 PAK vs WXI - Sep 12th, 2017, 07:30 PM IST
- West Indies in Ireland, Only ODI, 2017 IRE vs WI - Sep 13th, 2017, 02:45 PM IST
- Independence Cup, 2017 PAK vs WXI - Sep 13th, 2017, 07:30 PM IST
- Independence Cup, 2017 PAK vs WXI - Sep 15th, 2017, 07:30 PM IST
- West Indies in England, Only T20 International, 2017 ENG vs WI - Sep 16th, 2017, 11:00 PM IST
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4493
|125
|2
|South Africa
|3395
|110
|3
|England
|4097
|105
|4
|New Zealand
|3114
|97
|5
|Australia
|3294
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|South Africa
|5957
|119
|2
|Australia
|5505
|117
|3
|India
|5266
|117
|4
|England
|5645
|113
|5
|New Zealand
|5123
|111
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|New Zealand
|1625
|125
|2
|England
|1962
|123
|3
|Pakistan
|2417
|121
|4
|West Indies
|2222
|117
|5
|India
|2183
|115
London: James Anderson became the first England bowler to take 500 Test wickets and just the sixth in history when he dismissed Windies opener Kraigg Brathwaite on the second day of the third Test at Lord's on Friday.
England's James Anderson celebrates taking his 500th Test wicket on the second day of the third test match between England and the West Indies at Lord's cricket ground. AP
Anderson, who started the West Indies' second innings on 499 Test wickets, reached the landmark when, with the last delivery of his second over, he bowled Brathwaite between bat and pad for four with a big inswinger that demolished the right-hander's middle stump.
A capacity crowd at Lord's rose to give Anderson a standing ovation, with the Lancashire swing bowler having started his Test career by taking five wickets in his debut innings against Zimbabwe at the 'home of cricket' in 2003.
Anderson is just the sixth bowler and only the third paceman to have taken 500 Test wickets.
He is also the only active cricketer in that elite group, with the spin trio of Sri Lanka's Muttiah Muralitharan (800 Test wickets), Australia's Shane Warne (708), India's Anil Kumble (619), as well as Australia seamer Glenn McGrath (563) and West Indies fast bowler Courtney Walsh (519) now all retired.
Walsh, the first bowler to 500 Test wickets back in 2001, also took 129 matches to reach the landmark figure.
McGrath is the only other seamer to reach 500 and he, like Anderson, also did it at Lord's in the opening Ashes clash of 2005
Published Date:
Sep 08, 2017
| Updated Date: Sep 08, 2017
