IND in SL | 1st ODI Aug 20, 2017
SL Vs IND
India beat Sri Lanka by 9 wickets
The Wisden Trophy | 1st Test Aug 17, 2017
ENG Vs WI
England beat West Indies by an innings and 209 runs
The Wisden Trophy | 25 Aug 2017
ENG vs WI
Headingley, Leeds
AUS in BAN | 27 Aug 2017
BAN vs AUS
Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur
England vs West Indies: Chris Woakes comes back into Test side, replaces Toby Roland-Jones for 2nd match

AFP, Aug, 24 2017

Leeds: England have recalled Warwickshire all-rounder Chris Woakes for the second Test against the Windies at Headingley, captain Joe Root announced on Thursday.

Woakes replaces Middlesex seamer Toby Roland-Jones in the only change to the side that thrashed the Windies by an innings and 209 runs inside three days during last week's inaugural day/night Test in England at Edgbaston.

File image of Chris Woakes. Getty Images

Woakes had become a mainstay in all three international formats, but a side strain suffered barely two overs into England's Champions Trophy opener against Bangladesh at The Oval in June put him out of action for 11 weeks.

But during England's recent 3-1 home series win over South Africa, Woakes's place as third seamer went to Roland-Jones, who took eight wickets on debut at The Oval.

The 28-year-old Woakes was in England's squad for the first Test against the West Indies but lost out on his Birmingham home ground to Roland-Jones.

Since his injury, Woakes has managed one first-class match.

His five-wicket haul and a second innings fifty during Warwickshire's 190-run First Division County Championship win over Middlesex at Lord's led to his inclusion in England's squad for the Windies series opener.

Now, with England having just two more Tests before they defend the Ashes in Australia, Woakes will look to impress at Headingley, where the second of a three-match series starts on Friday.

"Chris is back in, Toby unfortunately misses out," Root told reporters at Headingley on Thursday.

"He (Roland-Jones) has not done a lot wrong at all, he took his opportunities, he's played some fantastic cricket and I see him being a massive part of our future moving forward," added Root, who will be captaining England in a Test at his Yorkshire home ground for the first time.

"But it's a great chance for Chris to come back into the side and show his class like he did last time," said the star batsman of Woakes, who has scored two fifties in his 17 Tests and taken 48 wickets at an average of under 30.

