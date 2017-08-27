First Cricket
England vs West Indies: Ben Stokes reprimanded by ICC for outburst, 1 demerit point away from one-Test ban

Reuters, Aug, 27 2017

Leeds: England all-rounder Ben Stokes has been reprimanded for his outburst in the ongoing second test against West Indies, the International Cricket Council (ICC) said on Sunday.

Cricket - England vs West Indies - Second Test - Leeds, Britain - August 26, 2017 England's Ben Stokes looks dejected Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith - RTX3DF1A

England's Ben Stokes during the second Test against Windies. Reuters

Stokes, who top-scored in England’s first innings with a brisk 100, received one demerit point for reacting in frustration after being edged to the boundary by Shai Hope, who will continue on 147 when play resumes on Sunday.

Stokes subsequently admitted to making “an inappropriate comment” which was clearly audible through the stump microphone and also heard by the match officials, the ICC said in a statement.

The 26-year-old now has three demerit points and one more in the 24-month period would mean they would be converted into suspension points.

Two suspension points equate to a ban from one test or two one-day or two Twenty20 internationals, whatever comes first.

England won the opening match of the three-test series by an innings and 209 runs but West Indies go into the third day of the second contest with a 71-run lead and five first innings wickets remaining.

Published Date: Aug 27, 2017 | Updated Date: Aug 27, 2017

