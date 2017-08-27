England vs West Indies: Ben Stokes reprimanded by ICC for outburst, 1 demerit point away from one-Test ban

- India in Sri Lanka, 5 ODI Series, 2017 SL Vs IND India beat Sri Lanka by 3 wickets (D/L method)
- India in Sri Lanka, 5 ODI Series, 2017 SL Vs IND India beat Sri Lanka by 9 wickets
- The Wisden Trophy, 2017 ENG Vs WI England beat West Indies by an innings and 209 runs
- India in Sri Lanka, 3 Test Series, 2017 SL Vs IND India beat Sri Lanka by an innings and 171 runs
- Basil D'Oliveira Trophy, 2017 ENG Vs SA England beat South Africa by 177 runs
- India in Sri Lanka, 5 ODI Series, 2017 SL vs IND - Aug 31st, 2017, 02:30 PM IST
- India in Sri Lanka, 5 ODI Series, 2017 SL vs IND - Sep 3rd, 2017, 02:30 PM IST
- Australia in Bangladesh, 2 Test Series, 2017 BAN vs AUS - Sep 4th, 2017, 09:30 AM IST
- India in Sri Lanka, Only T20 International, 2017 SL vs IND - Sep 6th, 2017, 07:00 PM IST
- The Wisden Trophy, 2017 ENG vs WI - Sep 7th, 2017, 03:30 PM IST
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4493
|125
|2
|South Africa
|3395
|110
|3
|England
|4097
|105
|4
|Australia
|3087
|100
|5
|New Zealand
|3114
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|South Africa
|5957
|119
|2
|Australia
|5505
|117
|3
|India
|4717
|115
|4
|England
|5645
|113
|5
|New Zealand
|5123
|111
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|New Zealand
|1625
|125
|2
|England
|1962
|123
|3
|Pakistan
|2417
|121
|4
|West Indies
|2222
|117
|5
|India
|2183
|115
Leeds: England all-rounder Ben Stokes has been reprimanded for his outburst in the ongoing second test against West Indies, the International Cricket Council (ICC) said on Sunday.
England's Ben Stokes during the second Test against Windies. Reuters
Stokes, who top-scored in England’s first innings with a brisk 100, received one demerit point for reacting in frustration after being edged to the boundary by Shai Hope, who will continue on 147 when play resumes on Sunday.
Stokes subsequently admitted to making “an inappropriate comment” which was clearly audible through the stump microphone and also heard by the match officials, the ICC said in a statement.
The 26-year-old now has three demerit points and one more in the 24-month period would mean they would be converted into suspension points.
Two suspension points equate to a ban from one test or two one-day or two Twenty20 internationals, whatever comes first.
England won the opening match of the three-test series by an innings and 209 runs but West Indies go into the third day of the second contest with a 71-run lead and five first innings wickets remaining.
Published Date:
Aug 27, 2017
| Updated Date: Aug 27, 2017
