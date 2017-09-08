England vs West Indies: Ben Stokes grabs the limelight on James Anderson’s big day

There are some cricketers who earn your attention and then there are those who demand it.

The day was supposed to be all about James Anderson. He started Day 3 wickets away from 500 in Tests, and when he was reintroduced into the attack just before the Tea session he only needed one more.

Normally before a break in the game, clumps of spectators start to leave their seats early, but not today. A full house at Lord’s remained transfixed as Anderson charged in, swinging the ball at will, somehow not finding that crucial edge.

After tea it was more of the same, spectators at the Nursery End who hadn’t quite made it back to their seats in time gathered frantically behind the barriers to peer out onto the pitch, desperate not to miss a slice of history.

Anderson is a cricketer whose devotion to his craft and extreme skill in executing it have earned him both spectators’ attention and 499 Test wickets, and he could scarcely have come much closer to getting one more, the ball missing both the outside edge and the stumps by such fine margins that even the umpire Chris Gaffaney put his hand to his mouth in apparent shock after one delivery.

Ben Stokes, however, is a cricketer who demands your attention.

It didn’t matter that this was Anderson’s day, it didn’t even matter that until today he hadn’t bowled all that well in the series, by the end of the West Indies’ innings, nobody was looking anywhere but at Stokes.

He came onto bowl with three wickets at an average of 45.66 in the series, by the time he had finished — sending down 13 overs in a row before tea and one and a half directly after it — he had figures of 6/22 in the match and a series bowling average of 17.66.

The West Indies were 64/2 when he came onto bowl, battling hard in tricky conditions but perhaps relieved to have seen off England’s new ball pair. It was a relief that would be short-lived.

It took Stokes four overs to strike, ending Kieran Powell’s resistance by taking an excellent low caught and bowled chance and giving the West Indies’ domino-like batting card a hefty shove in the process.

The rest soon came tumbling, Roston Chase getting an unplayable ball, an 85mph leg-break that beat both his outside edge and clipped the top of off stump. He got Shane Dowrich two balls later, nicking one to Alastair Cook at slip.

The tea break came and went but Stokes was in no mood to let up, Jason Holder the recipient of another ripper, a huge inswinger rattling into middle stump.

By this point the tourists only had two wickets left and even with Anderson on fire at the other end they both looked like having Stokes’ name on them.

First went Kemar Roach to give Stokes his five-fer, Anderson determined not to be cut completely out of the action by taking an excellent diving catch in the slips. A ball later it was all over, Shannon Gabriel’s stumps flattened to leave the West Indies all out for 123.

Stokes finished with career best figures of 6/22, becoming only the eighth man in history to get his name on both Lord’s honours boards in the process.

The day might have started with all the attention on one man, by the end it was undeniably all his.