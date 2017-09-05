First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
IND in SL | 5th ODI Sep 03, 2017
SL Vs IND
India beat Sri Lanka by 6 wickets
IND in SL | 4th ODI Aug 31, 2017
SL Vs IND
India beat Sri Lanka by 168 runs
IND in SL | 06 Sep 2017
SL vs IND
R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo
The Wisden Trophy | 07 Sep 2017
ENG vs WI
Lord's, London
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

England to host India for five Tests, three ODIs, T20Is in 2018, confirms ECB

AFP, Sep, 05 2017

London: England will host India in a five-match Test series in 2018, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) announced on Tuesday.

The teams will play three Twenty20 matches in July, followed by three one-day internationals and then Tests at Edgbaston, Lord's, Trent Bridge, the Rose Bowl and The Oval.

File image of Indian Test team. AP

File image of Indian Test team. AP

England's schedule for the year also includes meetings with Pakistan, Australia and Scotland.

"A five-Test series against India is at the heart of next summer's international programme," said ECB chief executive officer Tom Harrison in a press release.

"This is always a much-anticipated contest which attracts a huge following across the globe for the five-day game.

"Test match cricket has a strong, consistent and passionate following across England and Wales and the seven summer Tests, starting with the Pakistan matches, are sure to attract good crowds.

"Alongside these, England's white-ball contests against India, Australia and Scotland will give a fascinating guide to form ahead of the ICC Cricket World Cup, to be staged here in 2019."

It will be only the second time India, the world's number one Test side, play a five-Test series in England since 1959.

England's summer will begin in May with two Tests against Pakistan at Lord's and Headingley.

They have a one-off one-day game against Scotland in Edinburgh on 10 June, followed by five one-day internationals and a T20 match against Australia later that month.

England schedule 2018

Pakistan

24-28 May: 1st Test, Lord's

1-5 June: 2nd Test, Headingley

Scotland

10 June: ODI, Edinburgh

Australia

13 June: 1st ODI, The Oval

16 June: 2nd ODI, Sophia Gardens

19 June: 3rd ODI, Trent Bridge

21 June: 4th ODI, Chester-le-Street

24 June: 5th ODI, Old Trafford

27 June: T20, Edgbaston

India

3 July: 1st T20, Old Trafford

 

6 July: 2nd T20, Sophia Gardens

July 8: 3rd T20, County Ground

12 July: 1st ODI, Trent Bridge

14 July: 2nd ODI, Lord's

17 July: 3rd ODI, Headingley

1-5 August: 1st Test, Edgbaston

9-13 August: 2nd Test, Lord's

18-22 August: 3rd Test, Trent Bridge

30-September 3 August: 4th Test, Rose Bowl

7-11 September: 5th Test, The Oval

Published Date: Sep 05, 2017 | Updated Date: Sep 05, 2017

Also See


CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4493 125
2 South Africa 3395 110
3 England 4097 105
4 Australia 3087 100
5 New Zealand 3114 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 South Africa 5957 119
2 Australia 5505 117
3 India 5266 117
4 England 5645 113
5 New Zealand 5123 111
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 New Zealand 1625 125
2 England 1962 123
3 Pakistan 2417 121
4 West Indies 2222 117
5 India 2183 115
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all