England to host India for five Tests, three ODIs, T20Is in 2018, confirms ECB

- India in Sri Lanka, 5 ODI Series, 2017 SL Vs IND India beat Sri Lanka by 6 wickets
- India in Sri Lanka, 5 ODI Series, 2017 SL Vs IND India beat Sri Lanka by 168 runs
- Australia in Bangladesh, 2 Test Series, 2017 BAN Vs AUS Bangladesh beat Australia by 20 runs
- The Wisden Trophy, 2017 ENG Vs WI West Indies beat England by 5 wickets
- India in Sri Lanka, Only T20 International, 2017 SL vs IND - Sep 6th, 2017, 07:00 PM IST
- The Wisden Trophy, 2017 ENG vs WI - Sep 7th, 2017, 03:30 PM IST
- Independence Cup, 2017 PAK vs WRE - Sep 12th, 2017, 08:00 PM IST
- West Indies in Ireland, Only ODI, 2017 IRE vs WI - Sep 13th, 2017, 02:45 PM IST
- Independence Cup, 2017 PAK vs WRE - Sep 13th, 2017, 08:30 PM IST
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4493
|125
|2
|South Africa
|3395
|110
|3
|England
|4097
|105
|4
|Australia
|3087
|100
|5
|New Zealand
|3114
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|South Africa
|5957
|119
|2
|Australia
|5505
|117
|3
|India
|5266
|117
|4
|England
|5645
|113
|5
|New Zealand
|5123
|111
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|New Zealand
|1625
|125
|2
|England
|1962
|123
|3
|Pakistan
|2417
|121
|4
|West Indies
|2222
|117
|5
|India
|2183
|115
London: England will host India in a five-match Test series in 2018, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) announced on Tuesday.
The teams will play three Twenty20 matches in July, followed by three one-day internationals and then Tests at Edgbaston, Lord's, Trent Bridge, the Rose Bowl and The Oval.
File image of Indian Test team. AP
England's schedule for the year also includes meetings with Pakistan, Australia and Scotland.
"A five-Test series against India is at the heart of next summer's international programme," said ECB chief executive officer Tom Harrison in a press release.
"This is always a much-anticipated contest which attracts a huge following across the globe for the five-day game.
"Test match cricket has a strong, consistent and passionate following across England and Wales and the seven summer Tests, starting with the Pakistan matches, are sure to attract good crowds.
"Alongside these, England's white-ball contests against India, Australia and Scotland will give a fascinating guide to form ahead of the ICC Cricket World Cup, to be staged here in 2019."
It will be only the second time India, the world's number one Test side, play a five-Test series in England since 1959.
England's summer will begin in May with two Tests against Pakistan at Lord's and Headingley.
They have a one-off one-day game against Scotland in Edinburgh on 10 June, followed by five one-day internationals and a T20 match against Australia later that month.
England schedule 2018
Pakistan
24-28 May: 1st Test, Lord's
1-5 June: 2nd Test, Headingley
Scotland
10 June: ODI, Edinburgh
Australia
13 June: 1st ODI, The Oval
16 June: 2nd ODI, Sophia Gardens
19 June: 3rd ODI, Trent Bridge
21 June: 4th ODI, Chester-le-Street
24 June: 5th ODI, Old Trafford
27 June: T20, Edgbaston
India
3 July: 1st T20, Old Trafford
6 July: 2nd T20, Sophia Gardens
July 8: 3rd T20, County Ground
12 July: 1st ODI, Trent Bridge
14 July: 2nd ODI, Lord's
17 July: 3rd ODI, Headingley
1-5 August: 1st Test, Edgbaston
9-13 August: 2nd Test, Lord's
18-22 August: 3rd Test, Trent Bridge
30-September 3 August: 4th Test, Rose Bowl
7-11 September: 5th Test, The Oval
Published Date:
Sep 05, 2017
| Updated Date: Sep 05, 2017
