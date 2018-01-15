- Bangladesh Tri-Nation Series, 2018 BAN Vs ZIM Bangladesh beat Zimbabwe by 8 wickets
- England in Australia, 5 ODI Series, 2018 AUS Vs ENG England beat Australia by 5 wickets
- Tri-Series in UAE, 2018 UAE Vs IRE Ireland beat United Arab Emirates by 67 runs
- Pakistan in New Zealand, 5 ODI Series, 2018 NZ Vs PAK New Zealand beat Pakistan by 183 runs
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4969
|124
|2
|South Africa
|3888
|111
|3
|Australia
|4174
|104
|4
|New Zealand
|3489
|100
|5
|England
|4829
|99
|6
|Sri Lanka
|4058
|94
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|South Africa
|6386
|120
|2
|India
|6680
|119
|3
|England
|6320
|115
|4
|New Zealand
|6257
|114
|5
|Australia
|6012
|113
|6
|Pakistan
|4747
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|New Zealand
|2262
|126
|2
|Pakistan
|2843
|124
|3
|India
|3385
|121
|4
|England
|2029
|119
|5
|West Indies
|2538
|115
|6
|South Africa
|2238
|112
London: England all-rounder Ben Stokes has been charged with affray by prosecutors regarding his alleged involvement in an incident outside a nightclub in September, prosecutors announced on Monday.
File photo of Ben Stokes. Reuters
The confrontation left a man with a fractured eye socket and saw Stokes suspended from international cricket until "further notice" by the England and Wales Cricket Board, meaning he missed the Ashes series in Australia.
Confirming the criminal charge, a spokesperson for England's Crown Prosecution Service said: "The CPS was passed a file of evidence by Avon and Somerset Police on 29 November in relation to an incident of disorder in Bristol city centre.
"Further material was subsequently received in late December. Following a review of all the available evidence, the CPS has today authorised the police to charge three men with affray in connection with the incident.
"Ben Stokes, 26, Ryan Ali, 28, and Ryan Hale, 26, are all due to appear before Bristol Magistrates' Court on a date to be fixed in relation to this charge."
Published Date:
Jan 15, 2018
| Updated Date: Jan 15, 2018
