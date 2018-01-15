First Cricket
England all-rounder Ben Stokes among three charged with affray over Bristol pub incident

Stokes was suspended from international cricket until "further notice" by the England and Wales Cricket Board over an alleged brawl outside a Bristol pub.

AFP, Jan,15 2018

London: England all-rounder Ben Stokes has been charged with affray by prosecutors regarding his alleged involvement in an incident outside a nightclub in September, prosecutors announced on Monday.

Cricket - England Nets - Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - September 18, 2017 England's Ben Stokes during nets Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff - RC16D40A9C00

File photo of Ben Stokes. Reuters

The confrontation left a man with a fractured eye socket and saw Stokes suspended from international cricket until "further notice" by the England and Wales Cricket Board, meaning he missed the Ashes series in Australia.

Confirming the criminal charge, a spokesperson for England's Crown Prosecution Service said: "The CPS was passed a file of evidence by Avon and Somerset Police on 29 November in relation to an incident of disorder in Bristol city centre.

"Further material was subsequently received in late December. Following a review of all the available evidence, the CPS has today authorised the police to charge three men with affray in connection with the incident.

"Ben Stokes, 26, Ryan Ali, 28, and Ryan Hale, 26, are all due to appear before Bristol Magistrates' Court on a date to be fixed in relation to this charge."

Published Date: Jan 15, 2018 | Updated Date: Jan 15, 2018

