First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
PAK in NZ | 1st ODI Jan 06, 2018
NZ Vs PAK
New Zealand beat Pakistan by 61 runs (D/L method)
The Ashes | 5th Test Jan 04, 2018
AUS Vs ENG
Australia beat England by an innings and 123 runs
PAK in NZ Jan 09, 2018
NZ vs PAK
Saxton Oval, Nelson
Tri-Series in UAE Jan 11, 2018
UAE vs IRE
ICC Global Cricket Academy Ground, Dubai
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

'Embarrassed' Mohammad Azharuddin lashes out at HCA after being stopped from attending SGM

Former India captain Mohammad Azharuddin was made to wait outside the gate for an hour and later denied entry at an SGM of HCA.

FirstCricket Staff, Jan,08 2018

Former Indian captain Mohammad Azharuddin lashed out at the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) for not allowing him to attend the special general meeting (SGM) held at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad on Sunday.

File photo of Mohammad Azharuddin. AFP

File photo of Mohammad Azharuddin. AFP

Azharuddin was made to wait outside the gate for an hour and later denied entry at an SGM of the HCA. The meeting was scheduled on Sunday to adopt the recommendations of the Justice RM Lodha committee.

"It was so embarrassing. Sorry I don't want to say, I was made to wait outside for one hour. I have captained India for 10 years and I am from here, Hyderabad. These people don't know A-B-C-D of cricket. They have never held a bat or ball," a furious Azharuddin was quoted as saying by the International Bussiness Times.

"I wonder according to which Lodha guidelines the office-bearers are still in power. The image of the HCA itself has taken a beating. Cricket is different from politics and it's the cricketers who are suffering the most. My fight is not against any individual, but against the system riddled with flaws," added the former right-handed batsman, who played 99 Tests for India.

The 54-year-old former batsman also questioned the legitimacy of the meeting: "This is an illegal body with the president (G Vivekanand) himself facing a conflict of interest by being advisor to the state government. The irony is that this is the fourth meeting being convened by the ruling group to implement the Justice Lodha committee recommendations," he said.

Azharuddin later added that he was grateful that former president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Shivlal Yadav and V Hanumantha Rao supported his cause so that he could attend the meeting. Members of HCA also questioned Vivekanand's move to stop Azharuddin from attending the SGM.

HCA president Vivekanand later said, "We needed to endorse the Lodha panel guidelines to get funds to run the show. We will not back out just because someone is indulging in false allegations. We are here to serve the game in the best interests of the players."

Published Date: Jan 08, 2018 | Updated Date: Jan 08, 2018

Also See



CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4969 124
2 South Africa 3888 111
3 Australia 4174 104
4 New Zealand 3489 100
5 England 4829 99
6 Sri Lanka 4058 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 South Africa 6386 120
2 India 6680 119
3 Australia 5948 114
4 England 6156 114
5 New Zealand 5961 112
6 Pakistan 4622 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 New Zealand 2262 126
2 Pakistan 2843 124
3 India 3385 121
4 England 2029 119
5 West Indies 2538 115
6 South Africa 2238 112
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all