ECB allows England all-rounder Ben Stokes to take part in Indian Premier League 2018

PTI, Jan, 02 2018

London: England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has allowed all-rounder Ben Stokes to take part in the Indian Premier League (IPL) even though uncertainty remains over his international comeback in the wake of his involvement in a pub brawl.

Ben Stokes of Rising Pune Supergiant bowls during the match against Kings XI Punjab.
The BBC reported that Stokes has got the permission to play in the cash-rich league. The 26-year-old should be a sought-after buy in the auction later this month, considering was bought for a whopping $ 2.16 million before the 2016 edition.

Stokes was not picked for the Ashes due to an incident outside a Bristol nightclub in September. He was later picked for the five-match ODI series against Australia before being replaced by Dawid Malan.

It is unlikely that he will be picked for national duty till the outcome of the police investigation.

Stokes was also granted permission to play limited overs cricket for Canterbury in New Zealand, leading ECB chief executive Tom Harrison to say that it would be difficult to prevent him from playing the IPL.

The 2018 edition will be played from 4 April to 31 May.

Published Date: Jan 02, 2018 | Updated Date: Jan 02, 2018

