Duleep Trophy 2017: Spinners K Gowtham, Karn Sharma put India Red on top against India Green

PTI, Sep, 08 2017

Lucknow: The spin duo of Krishnappa Gowtham and Karn Sharma shared nine wickets between them as India Red dismissed India Green for 157 on the second day of the Duleep Trophy match.

File image of Karn Sharma. Getty Images

File image of Karn Sharma. Getty Images

Resuming at 232 for five, India Red were bowled out for 323 in their first innings after overnight batsman Dinesh Karthik scored a patient fifty in the Day/Night encounter.

Seamer Mohammed Siraj dismissed Karthik and Karn Sharma, while pacer Navdeep Saini, left-arm spinner Shahbaz Nadeem and part-time spinner Murali Vijay accounted for one wicket each on the second morning.

In their first innings, India Green folded for 157 as Gowtham and Sharma returned with impressive figures of 5-46 and 4-39 respectively.

Prashant Chopra (65) was the top scorer for India Green, followed by Karun Nair (37) and Parthiv Patel scored 17 runs, but none of the other batsmen could reach doubles digits at the Ekana International Cricket Stadium.

At stumps, India Red were 19 for one with Priyank Panchal (11) and Rahul Singh (1) at the crease. They led by 185 runs with nine wickets remaining.

Brief Scores:

India Red: 323 in 110.5 overs

India Green: 157 in 49.5 overs

India Red (2nd innings): 19-1 in 13 overs.

Published Date: Sep 08, 2017 | Updated Date: Sep 08, 2017

