Duleep Trophy 2017: Spinners K Gowtham, Karn Sharma put India Red on top against India Green

- India in Sri Lanka, Only T20 International, 2017 SL Vs IND India beat Sri Lanka by 7 wickets
- Australia in Bangladesh, 2 Test Series, 2017 BAN Vs AUS Australia beat Bangladesh by 7 wickets
- India in Sri Lanka, 5 ODI Series, 2017 SL Vs IND India beat Sri Lanka by 6 wickets
- India in Sri Lanka, 5 ODI Series, 2017 SL Vs IND India beat Sri Lanka by 168 runs
- India in Sri Lanka, 5 ODI Series, 2017 SL Vs IND India beat Sri Lanka by 6 wickets
- Independence Cup, 2017 PAK vs WXI - Sep 12th, 2017, 07:30 PM IST
- West Indies in Ireland, Only ODI, 2017 IRE vs WI - Sep 13th, 2017, 02:45 PM IST
- Independence Cup, 2017 PAK vs WXI - Sep 13th, 2017, 07:30 PM IST
- Independence Cup, 2017 PAK vs WXI - Sep 15th, 2017, 07:30 PM IST
- West Indies in England, Only T20 International, 2017 ENG vs WI - Sep 16th, 2017, 11:00 PM IST
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4493
|125
|2
|South Africa
|3395
|110
|3
|England
|4097
|105
|4
|New Zealand
|3114
|97
|5
|Australia
|3294
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|South Africa
|5957
|119
|2
|Australia
|5505
|117
|3
|India
|5266
|117
|4
|England
|5645
|113
|5
|New Zealand
|5123
|111
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|New Zealand
|1625
|125
|2
|England
|1962
|123
|3
|Pakistan
|2417
|121
|4
|West Indies
|2222
|117
|5
|India
|2183
|115
Lucknow: The spin duo of Krishnappa Gowtham and Karn Sharma shared nine wickets between them as India Red dismissed India Green for 157 on the second day of the Duleep Trophy match.
File image of Karn Sharma. Getty Images
Resuming at 232 for five, India Red were bowled out for 323 in their first innings after overnight batsman Dinesh Karthik scored a patient fifty in the Day/Night encounter.
Seamer Mohammed Siraj dismissed Karthik and Karn Sharma, while pacer Navdeep Saini, left-arm spinner Shahbaz Nadeem and part-time spinner Murali Vijay accounted for one wicket each on the second morning.
In their first innings, India Green folded for 157 as Gowtham and Sharma returned with impressive figures of 5-46 and 4-39 respectively.
Prashant Chopra (65) was the top scorer for India Green, followed by Karun Nair (37) and Parthiv Patel scored 17 runs, but none of the other batsmen could reach doubles digits at the Ekana International Cricket Stadium.
At stumps, India Red were 19 for one with Priyank Panchal (11) and Rahul Singh (1) at the crease. They led by 185 runs with nine wickets remaining.
Brief Scores:
India Red: 323 in 110.5 overs
India Green: 157 in 49.5 overs
India Red (2nd innings): 19-1 in 13 overs.
Published Date:
Sep 08, 2017
| Updated Date: Sep 08, 2017
Also See
Duleep Trophy 2017: Suresh Raina named India Blue captain as BCCI announces event schedule
Sourav Ganguly kept in dark by BCCI regarding scrapping of Duleep Trophy from upcoming domestic season
Duleep Trophy 2017: Manoj Tiwary senses 'big opportunity' to stake India claims through pink ball tournament