Duleep Trophy 2017: Manoj Tiwary senses 'big opportunity' to stake India claims through pink ball tournament

Kolkata: Out-of-favour India batsman Manoj Tiwary on Friday said he is putting in the hard yards ahead of the Duleep Trophy and hoped to make a return to national reckoning by making a mark in the domestic tournament.

Tiwary, who was ignored for the last edition of Duleep Trophy, is named in India Blue squad led by Suresh Raina as they take on India Red on 13 September in their first match.

"It's a big opportunity and I'm in good form this time. I will play the pink ball cricket at this top-class level for the first time," Tiwary, who last played an ODI in July 2015, told reporters.

"I'm putting hard work since morning to evening and working honestly. Confidence is there and I hope I will make full use of this opportunity. I'm in good form this time."

Tiwary earlier signed for Mohun Bagan ending a long seven year association with Kalighat.

"Hope I will win Trophies for Mohun Bagan and make India comeback from here. The main aim is to win them Trophy," he said.

"It was a tough decision. I had a family bonding with Kalighat. But I needed a change.

"Mohun Bagan have been Trophy less. The main aim is to win them Trophies and become highest run-getter, best cricketer not only here but in domestic cricket."

There has not been any news of left-arm spinner Pragyan Ojha whose NOC request to return to his home state Hyderabad was turned down by Cricket Association of Bengal president Sourav Ganguly.

"I'm also not able to get through to him on phone. We don't know whether he's coming or not but even if he returns it will not be a headache for us," the Bengal skipper said.

"We are ready for any situation and focusing on our cricket. We have bench strength to replace him if he does not come.