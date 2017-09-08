First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
IND in SL | One-off T20I Sep 06, 2017
SL Vs IND
India beat Sri Lanka by 7 wickets
AUS in BAN | 2nd Test Sep 04, 2017
BAN Vs AUS
Australia beat Bangladesh by 7 wickets
Independence Cup | 12 Sep 2017
PAK vs WXI
Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
WI in IRE | 13 Sep 2017
IRE vs WI
Civil Service Cricket Club, Stormont, Belfast
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Duleep Trophy 2017: Manoj Tiwary senses 'big opportunity' to stake India claims through pink ball tournament

PTI, Sep, 08 2017

Kolkata: Out-of-favour India batsman Manoj Tiwary on Friday said he is putting in the hard yards ahead of the Duleep Trophy and hoped to make a return to national reckoning by making a mark in the domestic tournament.

Tiwary, who was ignored for the last edition of Duleep Trophy, is named in India Blue squad led by Suresh Raina as they take on India Red on 13 September in their first match.

File photo of Manoj Tiwary. AP

File photo of Manoj Tiwary. AP

"It's a big opportunity and I'm in good form this time. I will play the pink ball cricket at this top-class level for the first time," Tiwary, who last played an ODI in July 2015, told reporters.

"I'm putting hard work since morning to evening and working honestly. Confidence is there and I hope I will make full use of this opportunity. I'm in good form this time."

Tiwary earlier signed for Mohun Bagan ending a long seven year association with Kalighat.

"Hope I will win Trophies for Mohun Bagan and make India comeback from here. The main aim is to win them Trophy," he said.

"It was a tough decision. I had a family bonding with Kalighat. But I needed a change.

"Mohun Bagan have been Trophy less. The main aim is to win them Trophies and become highest run-getter, best cricketer not only here but in domestic cricket."

There has not been any news of left-arm spinner Pragyan Ojha whose NOC request to return to his home state Hyderabad was turned down by Cricket Association of Bengal president Sourav Ganguly.

"I'm also not able to get through to him on phone. We don't know whether he's coming or not but even if he returns it will not be a headache for us," the Bengal skipper said.

"We are ready for any situation and focusing on our cricket. We have bench strength to replace him if he does not come.

Published Date: Sep 08, 2017 | Updated Date: Sep 08, 2017

Also See


CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4493 125
2 South Africa 3395 110
3 England 4097 105
4 New Zealand 3114 97
5 Australia 3294 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 South Africa 5957 119
2 Australia 5505 117
3 India 5266 117
4 England 5645 113
5 New Zealand 5123 111
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 New Zealand 1625 125
2 England 1962 123
3 Pakistan 2417 121
4 West Indies 2222 117
5 India 2183 115
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all